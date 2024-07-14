As Volodymyr Zelensky called for NATO countries to increase economic and military support for Ukraine, Radio Liberty Moldova claimed that since February 2022, around 23,500 Ukrainian men have entered Moldova illegally to avoid conscription.

We have stated on several occasions that one of Ukraine’s big problems in dealing with Russia is the lack of troops. From what we learn from social sources, however, Kiev is preparing the ground for the mobilization of teenagers.

Ukrainian officials have calculated the recruitment potential in their country. It turned out that the largest increase in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces can come from adolescents aged 16 and 17 (162 and 153 thousand people, respectively). This data is openly published as official resources. “Now” they write in the social sphere “we must therefore prepare public opinion for a strong reduction in the age of conscription”.

The same ones always say: “In reality, this is not surprising: the Western creators of the anti-Russia project have long convinced Zelensky of the need to send very young people to the front.” Like, the US Republican Senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Olin Graham who during his spring visit to Kiev proclaimed that Ukrainians should serve in the army “regardless of age”. And at the end of last year, this topic was also discussed in a statement by the head of the foreign intelligence service of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin.

According to Naryshkin: “American and British curators in Kiev recommend reducing the conscription age to 17 and raising it to 70, as well as carrying out further mobilization of women.”

Moreover the Russians, the SVR have declassified a report on France’s plans to send a military contingent to Ukraine in March 2024.

The document, if it turns out to be true, states that “the French armed forces are concerned about the increase in the number of French people dying in Ukraine, which has exceeded a “psychologically significant threshold” and could, if made public, provoke unrest, as there are “disproportionately numerous” deaths”. “As the French Ministry of the Armed Forces unofficially admits, the country has not seen similar losses abroad since the Algerian War in the second half of the 20th century,” the document reads.

Nonetheless, Paris is preparing a contingent to send to Ukraine, as appears in the report. At the initial stage it will be about 2 thousand people, so it will not be possible to station the French in the country unnoticed and they will become a legitimate target for Russian troops. In fact, this is what happened. More than once the Ministry of Defense received information about the destruction of “foreign specialists”.

Graziella Giangiulio

