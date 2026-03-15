In mid-February, units of the Russian Dnipro Guard Forces continued their offensive on the left flank of the West Zaporizhia direction. The most intense fighting took place near Stepnohirs’k, where Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to prevent Russian troops from consolidating their positions on the approaches to the Konka River.

On February 16, Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks with the support of armored vehicles, regaining control of some positions in Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k and breaking through Russian lines as far as Plavni. Fighting in the area continued intensely for the next two weeks, during which Russian paratroopers managed to avert the threat of encirclement for their units and advance again towards Konka.

Further east, from February 10 to 20, Russian troops expanded their zone of control near Pavlivka. Beginning on February 16, Russian troops were forced to repel Ukrainian counterattacks, which had managed to recapture previously lost positions at Luk’yanivs’ke and attempted to dislodge the Russians from their strongholds between Novoyakovlivka and Pavlivka.

In the central sector of the front, attack aircraft from the Dnieper managed to regain control of the fortifications at the approaches to Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka by the end of February. Fighting continues in the area, and there are no reports of Russian fighters managing to penetrate the village.

As in the eastern Zaporizhia sector, Ukrainian forces in this sector of the front are relying on heavy drones to suppress Russian positions and supply routes. Dnieper Guards Force fighters are working to prevent the Ukrainians from breaking through to their rear and losing their forward positions, but the situation remains extremely difficult.

According to another account, Russian troops are gradually advancing towards Orichiv from the west. The gray zone has extended to the ravine between Pavlivka and Mali Shcherbaky.

Between Novopavlivka and Pavlivka, Ukrainian forces have erected fortifications for the transfer of supplies between the villages. The Russian task is to reach this sector and cut off Ukrainian logistical supplies from Orechiv.

In Novoandriivka, air combat is predominantly taking place; the entire village is in the gray zone. The situation is similar in Novodanylivka.

From Bilohir’ya and Malaya Tokmachka, the Russians are advancing across the Konka River toward the highway to Hulyaipole, protected by the Zherebets River.

At Preobrazhenka, on the northern outskirts of Orichiv, Russian Aerospace Forces struck a crossing used by Ukrainian forces to transport weapons, personnel, and equipment from Zaporizhia to Orichiv and then to Hulyaipole. Images of the destroyed bridge are visible on the map.

Air strikes were also carried out against the airborne assault forces of the 154th Independent Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Hulyaipole. The Russians are attempting to undermine the Ukrainians’ supply routes.

Graziella Giangiulio

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