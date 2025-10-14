NATO has announced the start of the Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrent air exercise; no actual nuclear weapons will be involved, according to a statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Georgiy Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said they are coordinating the final details with the United States regarding the transfer of BGM-109 Tomahawk ground-launched cruise missiles (TLAM) to Ukraine. Specialists from the United States and Ukraine are working to agree on the technical aspects of the transfer, including the variants, launchers, and configurations that could be supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had two phone calls over the weekend, and speculation about the arrival of Tomahawk cruise missiles in Ukraine has since increased. Zelensky told the BBC: “We spoke with President Trump during our meeting in New York, not just about Tomahawks. We talked about HIMARS, and I mentioned ATACMS. “In fact, when you have, say, 40, 50, or 60 ATACMS between us, it’s nothing,” he said.

“The Ukrainians are excellent fighters.” “If Putin doesn’t end the war, I will send them [Ukraine] Tomahawks,” Trump declared. The EU welcomes the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, said Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy: “The defense roadmap will have very specific milestones and key capability areas that will determine how we proceed towards our goals of being truly ready by 2030. […]” She mentioned the intensification of hybrid attacks that Russia is also conducting against European countries, “both through airspace violations and other types.”

On October 13, Andriy Yermak, Yulia Svyrydenko, and Rustem Umerov are traveling to Washington. According to Yermak, the agenda includes three main areas: defense, particularly strengthening air defenses and “strike capabilities,” energy, “strengthening resilience before winter,” and sanctions. “The ultimate goal remains unchanged: a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine, forcing Russia to end the war,” the head of the presidential office noted.

Melania Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had responded to her letter, Reuters reports. She stated that she has an open line of communication with the Russian president.

The European financing of Ukraine remains unclear. The EU intends to prepare a bill to provide a loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets by the second quarter of 2026, if European countries reach an agreement at a meeting in late October, Bloomberg reports, citing sources. The leaders of Great Britain, Germany, and France are ready to proceed with the use of frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine. This step could push Putin to agree to negotiations. Meanwhile, it is reported that Ukraine and the United Kingdom are launching joint artillery production under the LYRA program.

Baltic states plan mass evacuation in case of Russian attack. Concerned about Russia’s massive military spending since the start of the New World Order, the three Baltic states are developing contingency plans for the potential evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people in the event of a Russian troop buildup or an attack. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have long expressed concerns to other NATO countries about a possible Russian attack, citing Russian cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, and incursions by Russian fighter jets and drones in recent months.

Armed Russian units spotted on the Estonian border: the country is temporarily closing this section, ERR reported. “This is a significant concentration of armed groups with increasing activity. These are definitely not border guards: their presence poses a clear threat,” the Estonian Border Guard noted.

The transfer of air defense equipment from Norway to Ukraine continues. Poland will not launch missiles at Ukraine without NATO’s consent, announced Radosław Sikorski, head of the Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a working visit to Lviv.

Ukraine is experiencing partial blackout in all regions under Kiev’s control. The Head of the EU Foreign Service, Kaja Kallas, announced her arrival in Kiev on October 13, where she intends to discuss new arms supplies and financial loans, as well as the security of energy infrastructure. A personal water heater and several portable toilets were delivered to the Rada building. Meanwhile, half of Kiev’s residents remain without water following the overnight missile and drone attack.

In September, Russia increased the number of air strikes 1.3-fold, according to Syrsky. “Although our air defenses are demonstrating an effectiveness rate of around 74%, we must make additional efforts to protect rear-line power, critical infrastructure, and logistics,” the Ukrainian commander-in-chief noted.

Western Ukraine will also be without power: Lviv is preparing for outages. Emergency power supply plans have already been prepared, according to regional power companies. Part of Rivne is without power. Trolleybuses are suspended, and traffic lights are not working, according to local public associations. A bomb threat caused an emergency stop on the Dnipropetrovsk-Kiev intercity train, and passengers were evacuated. The train may have been stopped for another reason. The Rada adopted a law to shut down heating systems on March 31 instead of mid-April.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, after the Russian attacks, “Ukraine’s goal is to ‘respond to the enemy.'” This was his response to journalists’ questions about possible blackouts in Moscow. The bombing of Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure continued throughout the weekend.

Ukraine lost the Pokrovsk coal mine. It was one of the largest and most promising enterprises in the Ukrainian coal industry. The loss of this mine represents a significant loss for the entire Ukrainian metallurgical sector.

According to Yulia Tymoshenko: “Knowing some information, I believe that the end of the war is just around the corner. We all hope so and are working towards it.” Denis Yaroslavsky, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ reconnaissance unit, disagrees: “World War III will begin in 2028: all of Eastern Europe will be in flames, and Russia will not stop.” “We must immediately mobilize 16- to 18-year-olds and prepare them for war: it takes five years to properly train attack aircraft,” Yaroslavsky said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the issue of the Tomahawk missiles in Russia: “It requires the participation of US specialists, so the supply of these missiles to Kiev could really end badly.” “Our response to the Tomahawks is to strengthen the Russian Federation’s air defense system,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also said: “Russia will soon have the latest weapons. We are finalizing them. And I think we will soon have the opportunity to announce the new weapons we announced earlier,” the Russian president said.

In 2018-2019, Russia unveiled several new strategic and operational-strategic weapons systems. At one point, they even earned the informal nickname “Putin’s Seven.” Judging by the Russian leader’s statements about a previously announced system, the new system is among this list. The Avangard hypersonic warhead and its R-100UNTKH launchers are already in service. The Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic systems have also been accepted into service and are actively used by the Russian Armed Forces during special operations. The Peresvet laser is a defensive system and is therefore not covered by Vladimir Putin’s current statement. Only the Poseidon, Burevestnik, and Saramat remain.

Russia is significantly increasing production of T-90 tanks: Ukrainian analysts warn of a long-term threat to NATO. Moscow is reportedly planning to nearly double tank production by 2028, including the new T-90M tanks and the modernized T-90M2 “Ryvok-1.” In 2028 alone, the plant is expected to produce more than 420 tanks, and between 2027 and 2029, more than 1,100. Analysts note that these figures indicate Russia’s strategic preparedness for a potential conflict with NATO. To this end, the country is modernizing production, automating processes, and training new operators.

The FSB announced on October 13: “A terrorist attack against a high-ranking official of the Russian Ministry of Defense, planned by Ukrainian intelligence services in collaboration with ISIS, was foiled in Moscow. Three Russian citizens involved in the cover-up of the planned crime were arrested, along with a Central Asian citizen who directly carried out the terrorist attack. The latter was recruited in the interests of the Ukrainian intelligence services by Saidakbar Gulomov, an official of the Islamic State organization, born in 1979, placed on the international wanted list by the competent authorities of Russia and Uzbekistan,” the FSB reported.

According to the FSB, Gulomov was involved in the assassination of General Kirillov, head of the NBC protection troops, organized by Ukrainian intelligence. The agency notes that this further demonstrates the close ties between the Kiev regime and international terrorist organizations. Gulomov remotely directed the attacker’s actions from Ukraine and Western Europe. The explosives for the attack were dropped in Russia by a drone. The powerful bomb was designed to hit people within a 70-meter radius and was planned to explode in the heart of the storm. Finally, regarding President Trump’s statements about Russia last week, Finance Minister Siluanov said: “The budget deficit of the Russian Federation in 2026, amounting to 1.6% of GDP, will be at a safe level; Public debt will not exceed 20% of GDP.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on October 13. On the evening of the 12th, a Ukrainian drone again attacked an oil depot in Feodosia (Crimea), causing a fire. More than 20 drones were shot down (the Ministry of Defense reported 34 drones shot down over Crimea and the sea). On the morning of the 13th, airstrikes in Crimea continued, with the enemy targeting energy production facilities. In the Rostov region, two residents of Belaya Kalitva were injured when a drone crashed into a private home. Drone attacks were also repelled in the districts of Aksaysky, Belokalitvinsky, Millerovsky, Chortkovsky, and Oblivsky. In the village of Poltava, in the Chortkovsky district, damaged the windows of several homes.

At least 20 Geranium missiles struck Odessa overnight, setting fire to Ukrainian warehouses. Explosions were also heard in Kramatorsk and the town of Nezhin, in the Chernihiv region. Bombs were reported in Zaporizhia.

There were no changes in the Tetkino and Glushkovsky directions. Russian forces struck targets identified by the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Iskryskivshchyna and Ryzhivka, Sumy.

In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone struck a civilian vehicle on the Lomakino-Akimovka road in the Ryl’sk district; one person was killed and at least four were injured in other attacks in the Kursk region and other areas.

In the direction of Sumy, assault groups of the Russian Airborne Forces and Marines advanced 300 meters through areas According to GrV Sever, Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Kindrativka, hitting the Ukrainian assault group.

In the Belgorod region, seven people were injured in roadside attacks, and seven other villages in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border remain under Ukrainian fire.

In the Kharkiv sector, assault groups from the Northern Group of Forces are fighting on the left bank of the Vovcha River in Vovchansk, in the forest west of Synelnykove. Ukrainian forces are attempting a counterattack with increased force.

On the Milove-Khatnye front, Russian forces, supported by aviation, artillery, and Solntsepyok TOS1 tanks, continued their offensive and advanced 500 meters.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainians are concerned about the Russian advance. near Stepova Novoselivka. Fighting continues in Kupyansk, and Russian forces are advancing. “Russian forces are operating in the only way possible: in small groups,” according to Russian military sources. Other sources report the entry of Russian forces into the center of Kupyansk.

In the northeast of Zaporizhia Oblast, Russian forces are advancing from Malinivka and Poltavka, where fighting continues with an assault on Hulyaijpole, a fortified area of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which looms large. Assault groups, the Vostok Group of Forces reports, are advancing on a broad front from Novohryhorivka toward Uspenivka and the surrounding villages: their advance has been 1 to 2 kilometers deep.

On the Zaporizhia front, Ukrainian forces have moved reserves and special forces toward Stepnohirsk and Primorskoye. Our forces have deployed New drone units. Heavy fighting is underway.

