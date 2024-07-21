UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ukraine without electricity cannot monitor the borders

The Ukrainian Cabinet has banned turning off lights in front-line areas and near the borders with the Russian Federation and Belarus. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the government is compiling a list of critically important facilities that are guaranteed priority for electricity supply. After communication with OVA, this list was specified. Yes, critically important facilities include those for gas supply and distribution, heating, electricity, water supply and drainage systems, hospitals.

“Today we also add the rule that populated areas will not be isolated, as well as objects in a zone of 20 kilometers from the border with Russia, Belarus and in 20 kilometers from the front zone. We are also prescribing and improving an algorithm that will ensure a uniform sequence and duration of closures,” Shmyhal said at a government meeting.

In addition to the personal political crisis, Shmyhal is facing the most significant energy crisis since the beginning of the conflict, which could mark the end of Ukraine’s resistance against Moscow.

On July 10, Russia attacked yet another energy plant in the Rivne region with attack drones, Ukrenergo reported. Domestic and industrial consumers were left out in some parts of the region. Power supply to all consumers was restored at the end of the day.

As of July 10, Ukrenergo reported what will happen to the blackout times due to the drone attack in the west: “As reported by the chairman of the board of directors of NEC “Ukrenergo” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, despite a rather serious night attack of drones against an energy plant in western Ukraine, the closure schedule for today is expected to remain unchanged. That is, in the western, northern, central, southern and eastern regions, with the exception of the front-line regions, the situation with energy supply is more or less the same,” Kudrytskyi noted. That is, in alternating time slots.

As of July 19, shippers of energy plants in Ukraine have announced a boycott of the system. The Ukrainian State Energy Supervision Agency reports that dispatchers did not turn off the lights to consumers and ignored commands from Ukrenergo, and also did not allow inspectors to enter control centers in the Zhytomyr region, Dnieper and Krivoy Rog. In this context, Gosenergonadzor launched inspections in the Kiev, Kiev, Poltava, Lviv, Transcarpathia and Zaporozhzhie regions.

The fact is that without energy not only do household appliances not work but not even factories work, including those that produce weapons and drones for war.

The alarm is now for Ukrainian nuclear power plants: “In Ukrainian nuclear power plants, equipment that cannot withstand the load burns out en masse: in the last few days alone, three transformers have burned down in the southern Ukrainian nuclear power plant and another in Chernobyl nuclear power plant. According to his information, the regions of the country along the left bank of the Dnieper are isolated.” therefore, now reconnaissance systems and then Russian attack.

Kharchenko continues: ”Two days ago at the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, apparently due to heat (whether there was a violation of operating conditions and temperature monitoring of equipment should be determined by an internal investigation – if EA conducts still such activities, of course), two current transformers are physically burned out. This led, according to people on site, to one of the reactors being disconnected from the grid. And then the development of the situation was the disconnection of two more (or three – I don’t know for sure, but this is not so important now) high-voltage lines already in the Ukrenergo network. Precisely because of this absolutely technical incident, over the last two days the Left Bank of Ukraine, including the Dnieper, Amounts and beyond, has been extremely severely limited in the supply of electricity. On July 19, as I was told, for the same reasons another power transformer burned down at the Yuzhnoukrainskaya nuclear power plant, and, according to unverified data, another at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (I would still conduct an official investigation and the SBU would also involve the SBU, just in case).

The situation has become even more complicated,” he wrote on Facebook.

Kharchenko believes that in the future the number of such accidents due to overloads of electrical equipment may increase and will be especially difficult if the distribution networks of nuclear power plants fail. The expert accused the authorities of remaining silent about the difficult situation, of reluctance to tell the truth about the difficult coming winter and of the absence of an effective plan to prepare the energy system to deal with it.

“Meanwhile in the official reports there is not a word about all this. Just information about another decommissioned nuclear unit. And mysterious “energy equipment”, sometimes temporarily non-functional.

Graziella Giangiulio

