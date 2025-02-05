American officials do not believe that the withdrawal of North Korean troops from the Kursk front is final. At the moment, however, according to the Americans, there is none. Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Associated Press revealed that: “Ukraine knows that the United States and Russia have been in contact at the intelligence level throughout the war,” according to the Ukrainian prime minister, “the “partners” have set red lines so that “the war is controlled.”

A source close to Zelensky told the Financial Times that Trump’s announcement of his desire to obtain rare minerals from Ukraine was consistent with the “victory plan” we presented to him in the fall. We offered him cooperation in the field of resources.”

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health, said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that USAID gave $5 million in 2014 for the Maidan, the Ukrainian revolution.

Valery Zaluzhny, a former Ukrainian commander, said that the age of mobilization in Ukraine should be lowered to 21, “Such a step should be taken not in the context of military operations, but to prepare reserve resources for the future,” General Viktor Nazarov also said.

Ukrainian MP Fedienko is on the same wavelength: “We need to completely militarize our society, teach everyone how to use weapons, because our neighbor is a complete idiot,” about mandatory basic combined arms training for students he continues: “Because sometimes, when I go to lecture students on the basic principles of military training, a 20-year-old young man does not even understand where the trigger of a machine gun is,” said the Verkhovna Rada deputy for the National Security Committee. “No one will mobilize those responsible for military service who have completed the military training program but have not reached the appropriate age category. “But there is a voluntary story.” Mandatory BOVP for students of Ukrainian higher education institutions will begin in September 2025.

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoljak reported that negotiations on the extension of US military assistance are underway at all levels. He noted that it is not just about bilateral negotiations between Ukraine and the United States. After all, armed assistance is the legacy of a broader coalition. “And, of course, there are collective decisions, including collective decisions with the United States, that is, there are bilateral packages, but this is still being resolved within the framework of, say, the partnership of the same Ramstein club in February there are the next negotiations in the Ramstein format. And let’s just say once again that all agreements on the supply of weapons to Ukraine are being fulfilled by all partners today. Yes, there are some calendar issues in terms of when and in what quantities the weapons will be supplied,” Podolyak said.

The commander of the operational command “South” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Gennady Shapovalov resigns from his post. Now he will coordinate military assistance to Ukraine in Wiesbaden. Zelensky has already signed the corresponding appointment.

Hackers managed to hack the cell phones of Kiev citizens and sent a message that read: “Burn the TCC – save the life of yourself and your loved ones”: residents of the Kiev region began to receive mass mailings of messages calling for anti-state actions.

At the usual morning press conference, the Kremlin spokesman commented on Trump’s idea of ​​providing assistance to Ukraine in exchange for rare earth metals: “If you call a spade a spade, this is an offer to buy assistance, that is, not to continue providing it for free or otherwise, but to provide it on a commercial basis. It is better, of course, not to provide assistance and thus contribute to the end of this conflict.” And he also added: “The continued supply of US weapons to Ukraine is obvious, no one has said otherwise.” “The new US administration has not yet made any decision on the possibility of Russia returning its diplomatic property.” Peskov finally called Sergei Efremov, deputy governor of Primorye, who died in the Kursk region, a hero.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:00 on February 4.

In the Kursk region, it became clear that the Russian armed forces were unable to gain a foothold in Makhnovka near Sudzha, the Ukrainian armed forces again control most of the settlement. There has been an increase in enemy drone attacks on Rylsk. The “North” group of troops is waging fierce battles for the liberation of Sverdlikovo, and managed to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of key strongholds on the northern outskirts of the village. In the vicinity of Kurilovka and Nikolaevo-Daryino, Ukrainian troops carried out three unsuccessful counterattacks, repelling which Russian attack aircraft went on the offensive and occupied enemy positions. There are reports of the arrival of new members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region from among former prisoners.

At night, in the Cherkasy region, three production sites of products for the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit with the help of stray Geranium ammunition.

In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were tasked with pushing back Russian troops at all costs from the north of the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian reserves are being transferred. The personnel replenishment included the 15th separate infantry brigade, the 58th separate infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 228th separate infantry brigade, the 127th separate brigade troops, the 104th separate automatic brigade, and the 22nd separate brigades. It is also reported that significant volumes of fuel and lubricants were transported. Attempts to launch raids or even attacks on the Belgorod region cannot be ruled out. It is also possible that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will move in the direction of the penetration of Russian units in the direction of Vovchansk. The Northern Group of Forces reports that in the direction of Lyptsi the Ukrainians continue to build up the grouping for a potential counteroffensive with relatively larger forces. On the Ukrainian side, the transfer of elements of the Kraken GUR unit, including several UAV crews, is recorded.

Russian forces hit the center of Izyum with a ballistic missile in the Kharkiv region, killing four people and injuring 17, the city administration said.

In Toretsk, fighting continues on the northern outskirts.

In the south of the Pokrovs’k direction, Russian forces have occupied the settlement of Sribne. Northwest of Pokrovs’k, Ukrainian channels complain that Russian troops’ FPV drones have been spotted on the Pavlohrad-Pokrovs’k highway and attacks on Ukrainian supply routes are underway.

In the direction of Kostyantynopil’, Russian forces are storming the eastern part of Andriivka from the village of Shevchenko. Progress is being made in Dachne.

From the Zaporizhia Front, the pro-Russian social sphere reports that Russian aviation and rocket artillery continue targeted strikes against Ukrainian targets in the areas of Zaporizhia and Kamyanske.

At least 10 drone strikes were recorded in the Belgorod region. In the DPR, four civilians were injured as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In Horlivka, three people were injured by UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched at cars. In the city of Kurachove, a woman suffered moderate injuries due to the use of cannons by the Ukrainians. Finally, the Russian Defense Minister states that: “Last night, the air defense systems on duty destroyed the Ukrainian long-range guided missile “Neptune” over the Sea of ​​Azov”.

Graziella Giangiulio

