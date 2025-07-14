“Russia is compensating for its losses among its soldiers, while Ukraine is not,” said Ukrainian volunteer Taras Chmut. According to Chmut, Russia continues to recruit more men into the army than it loses, while in Ukraine the situation is the opposite: the number of troops is declining.

The Ukrainian army is apparently short of men, and despite authorities reassuring the population, training camps have already been set up in one of Ukraine’s regions for students wishing to complete the Fundamentals of National Resistance, the country’s Education Minister stated. “The region is quite safe. They are ready to welcome young people from all over Ukraine. They are already open and working. The conditions are good for a four-star hostel,” Lisovyi stated.

Meanwhile, the Russians are targeting ground command centers (TCCs). “The Russian military wants to destroy the data of those required to serve in the military, which could disrupt mobilization,” said Vitaly Sarantsev, representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces. According to Sarantsev, the Russian Armed Forces are “trying to sow fear among the population,” “since many TCCs and SPs are located in densely populated areas with developed infrastructure.” He added that such attacks will lead to “Ukrainians refusing to visit the TCCs.”

In reality, it seems much more likely that the Russians are targeting recruitment centers to slow down the search and preparation of men for war. Added to this are the desertions that in some cases make the news: “A Ukrainian soldier stole a VAB armored vehicle and returned home from Sumy in the Poltava region with a machine gun.” “Deserter sentenced to seven years in prison!”, source: State Investigative Bureau.

The soldier reportedly deserted the unit under the pretext of refueling the armored vehicle. After traveling several hundred kilometers on public roads, he abandoned the armored vehicle on the side of the road near the village and fell asleep in a wooded area. He was later arrested, and the armored vehicle was returned to the unit. According to official figures, there are more than 100,000 deserters in Ukraine.

Graziella Giangiulio

