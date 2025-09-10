The US federal government agencies responsible for the sanctions regime against Russia are unable to fully monitor the effectiveness of these restrictions. This is the conclusion of a report by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Furthermore, according to the Financial Times, Ukraine will face a severe shortage of air defense systems due to the slowdown in supplies from the United States. The situation “has worsened after several months of irregular and below-expected deliveries, following the Pentagon’s directive.”

On September 9, the US Permanent Representative to NATO stated that Ukraine is ready to stop fighting with Russia along the current front line in exchange for security guarantees. He did not rule out that a peace agreement for Ukraine could include the protection of Russian Orthodox parishes and the Russian-speaking population.

On September 8, the BRICS countries agreed to develop the role of the Friends of Peace group in the Ukrainian crisis, China Central Television reported. “The parties also agreed… to utilize the role of the Friends of Peace group in the Ukrainian crisis, to adhere to the ‘Two States for Two Peoples’ plan in the Palestinian issue, and to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East,” the statement read.

A Russian Mi-8 helicopter reportedly violated airspace over the Estonian island of Vaindloo. The violation lasted four minutes.

A 29-year-old Georgian citizen who fought for Ukraine has been arrested in Armenia and faces extradition to Russia; Moscow had previously placed him on its wanted list. The arrest of Georgiy Kinoyan was announced by Mamuka Mamulashvili, founder of the Georgian National Legion. He called on Georgian authorities to immediately join the process of protecting their citizen and also appealed to all those associated with the “Georgian Legion” or serving in Ukraine as mercenaries, asking them to refrain from traveling to countries with direct or indirect ties to Russia.

German politicians refused to allocate an additional €4.5 billion for Ukraine this year, Bild wrote. It is reported that a week ago, the leaders of the CDU and SPD coalition parties visited Kiev and called their visit “a sign of support and solidarity in these difficult times.” And three days later, allied politicians voted against the Greens’ proposal to allocate additional aid, justifying their decision by saying that the amount “is simply impossible to spend before the end of the year.”

“It is hypocritical to promise further aid to Ukraine in Kiev on Monday, and then vote against further support for Ukraine, which is under heavy attacks day and night, in committee together with the AfD and the Left, on Thursday,” commented Green budget expert Sebastian Schäfer.

Armin Papperger, CEO of the German company Rheinmetall, said that the supply of Skyranger mobile counter-drone systems to Kiev is planned this year. “This week, we will sign a contract with Ukraine in London for the supply of new Skyranger mobile systems,” he said in an interview with ZDF on Tuesday. Each of these systems will ensure that the 4 x 4 km zone “will be drone-free,” the Rheinmetall boss noted. Still on the military front, media reports indicate that a British analogue of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system is being developed, funded by the Ukrainian defense startup fund D3, whose investors include former Google boss Eric Schmidt, according to the Telegraph.

Ukraine has a deficit of approximately 300 billion hryvnia for the war until 2025, Ukrainian media report. “These changes are necessary to finance the last two months of the year. And there are still no sources to cover these needs.” Previously, the government had already approved changes to the state budget to cover over 400 billion hryvnia in military deficits.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Army General Gerasimov, was awarded the Order of Courage by decree of Vladimir Putin. Russia will inevitably respond appropriately if the European Union decides to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats. Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department for European Affairs at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told RIA Novosti.

Politico recently reported, citing the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry, that, as part of the 19th sanctions package, the EU may ban Russian diplomats from moving freely within the Schengen area.”We are closely monitoring the matter. We consider the threat to restrict the freedom of movement of Russian diplomats to be an openly confrontational act,” Maslennikov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the EU authorities’ accusations against Russia regarding the “attack” on the plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Bulgaria, allegedly carried out with the help of GPS interference, absurd.

“Just recently, we almost ‘killed’ Ursula von der Leyen, who flew here on a plane or helicopter to various countries, inciting them against our country. And suddenly, she announced that Russia had ‘disabled’ the GPS and that the plane or helicopter could crash. Then, among other things, the European Union representatives themselves denied this nonsense,” the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted at a press conference.

And now a look at the front line updated at 4:00 PM on September 9. Russian Armed Forces hit the enrichment plant of the Ukrainian energy company DTEK in the Donetsk region, completely paralyzing its operations.

The Krasnodar Territory was the target of a night raid. The Adler district of Sochi reported the death of a man driving a car: fragments from a drone struck the car, authorities said.

In the direction of Sumy, fighting continues south of Yunakivka, with Ukrainian Armed Forces putting up resistance. Six Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled: two in the Oleksiivka area and four in the Andriivka area. During counterattacks, Ukrainian millionaires used armored vehicles and heavy long-range artillery, including the Bogdana self-propelled howitzer and American Humvee armored vehicles. The attacks were repelled by Russian forces.

Seven attacks were reported in six different locations in the Belgorod region, with at least four injured.

Toward Kharkiv, counterattacks continue on the left bank of the Vovchansk River and in the forest west of Synelnykove.

Toward Lyman, in Zarichne, a countermovement of troops is underway. Ukrainian forces are conducting media campaigns to raise flags. To the east and north of Derylove and east of Shandryholove, Russian forces are conducting assault operations. Russian troops have also advanced into the Serebryanskyy forest.

Toward Kostyantynivka, fighting is taking place in the Bila Hora area and Oleksandro-Shultyne. Ukrainian forces have counterattacked in the Predtechyne area.

South of Donetsk, in the “East” Group of Forces’ area of ​​responsibility, the 29th Army is fighting and advancing in the Sosnivka area. In the 36th Army’s area of ​​responsibility, Russian forces are advancing in the Novomykolaivka area, moving from Zaporizhzhya toward Novomykolaivka. The 5th Army is advancing in the direction of Novomykolaivka.

On the Zaporizhzhya front, near Kamyanske, Ukrainian forces are virtually no longer conducting counterattacks, but have increased the number of FPV drone flights. In the Orichiv sector, our troops are attacking in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

From the Kherson region, reports of civilian injuries in three villages Following attacks by Ukrainian forces, a total of 13 different locations were bombed.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/