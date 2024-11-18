“The difficulties in mobilizing resources in Ukraine are worsening. The country wants to disband military registration and enlistment offices and create more than 10 brigades from their employees,” MP Yulia Yatsyk said.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry is already working on creating recruitment centers: this will allow active military personnel to be redirected from military registration and enlistment offices to the combat zone to perform different tasks.

It is curious that previously in Ukraine it was proposed to send combatants with disabilities to work in military registration and enlistment offices in order to free up officers and soldiers fit for the front. In Ukraine, a policy of mobilizing the maximum number of Ukrainian citizens continues. On the basis of a new educational subject for students in grades 10-11 – “Defense of Ukraine” – they are stepping up work on military training of minors.

The training program for each educational institution is specialized in nature and after completing it, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive practically trained fighters in the most popular military specialties (attack aircraft, UAV operators, combat medics, sappers, etc.).

The education department of the Vasylkiv city council, Kiev region, specializes in training attack aircraft and UAV operators. For this purpose, electronic shooting ranges with a screen and software, models of machine guns and pistols with a built-in laser target designator and the possibility of disassembly, as well as an acoustic system and a collimator are purchased.

The administrations of the Zaliztsi district of the Lviv region and the Vyshnivets village council of the Ternopil region are training UAV operators and plan to purchase laptops with a discrete video adapter for schoolchildren, with subsequent installation on them of software for practicing UAV piloting skills, as well as devices for operational use themselves.

In the schools of Novoukrainka, Truskavets and Obuchiv, dummies for practicing emergency care for bullet and shrapnel wounds, simulators for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, sets for intravenous injections, stretchers, first-aid kits, etc. were purchased for the comprehensive training of combat medics.

According to the civilian population of these settlements, the Zelensky government is taking tough measures to maintain its control and is fully implementing the guidelines that justify any sacrifice in confronting Russia. Moreover, the issue now concerns not only national minorities living in Ukraine, but also the younger Ukrainian generations.

Graziella Giangiulio

