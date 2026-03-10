Swedish prosecutors have declared that the arrested captain of the bulk carrier Caffa is a Russian citizen and is suspected of using forged maritime certificates. The captain is also suspected of violating the Maritime Traffic Code and the Law on Ship Safety.

Ukraine has become the world’s leading arms importer, while Russian exports have plummeted, according to SIPRI. According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, over the past five years, Ukraine has become the world’s leading recipient of arms, accounting for 9.7% of total global imports. Following Ukraine in the ranking of the largest arms importers are India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Pakistan. SIPRI notes that since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has received arms from at least 36 countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the NYT: “Ukraine has sent interceptor drones and drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan. According to the Ukrainian prime minister, the American side sent a request on March 5, and the specialists left the next day. They will arrive in the Middle East soon. “We responded immediately,” the Ukrainian president said. “I said: yes, of course, we will send our experts.” The White House did not respond to the newspaper’s question about whether the US side had sent a request for assistance to Ukraine.

A criminal case has been opened in Russia against former Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov, according to the Russian Investigative Committee. Tsalikov is accused of creating a criminal organization, facing 12 counts of embezzlement and money laundering, and two counts of corruption. He has been arrested, and a decision is being made regarding his pre-trial detention. The former head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Shahin Shykhlinsky was found guilty of the murder of businessman Yunis Pashayev and the attempted murder of businessman Fehruz Shirinov, the court said.

On March 8, Vladimir Putin signed a law requiring state genomic registration for certain categories of citizens. Registration is mandatory for military personnel, Volunteers, officers of the National Guard with special police ranks, employees of internal affairs agencies, as well as certain categories of federal officials and employees of the Armed Forces and the National Guard. Genomic registration will be carried out by military command bodies, formations, units, and organizations of the Russian Armed Forces, the National Guard, and internal affairs agencies, together with the relevant units. The information obtained will be retained until the citizen reaches 100 years of age. In the event of death, the information will be retained until the identity is established, including through the use of genomic data. In the event of discharge from service or expulsion from volunteer formations, genomic information may be destroyed at the citizen’s request.

Dmitriev commented on the rise in global oil prices, posting a photo of von der Leyen and Kallas sitting next to each other on X: “With oil above $110, where are the smiling strategists Ursula going? and Kaya?”

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on March 9. 386 fixed-wing drones were destroyed by Russian air defense forces between 8:00 AM and 11:00 PM on March 8. Interestingly, the Russian Ministry of Defense is now providing air combat statistics with a delay. Russian forces appear to have struck economically important targets in the Odessa region and Chornomorsk, but without systematic and continuous work.

In the Bryansk sector, one civilian was injured, according to reports from the governor, who consistently mentions the Miratorg Agricultural Holding Company among the facilities hit.

In the Sumy sector, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in heavy fighting in the areas of Vovchansk, Kucherivka, Bachivsk, Sukhodil, Nova Sich, and Maksymivshchyna, as well as south of Volfyne and Pavlivka. The Center for Social Security and Information Communications, using the name of the 126th Regiment, is attempting to pass itself off as the unit’s command and bomb the Russians near Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv sector.

Eight civilians and two Orlan soldiers were injured in the Belgorod region during daily attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officers in the region. The power outage and the general situation are dire, while the capital is clearing away Christmas trees in the city center and preparing the city for spring tourism.

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting is ongoing between Russians and Ukrainians. What was once a decisive Russian offensive, aimed at pushing the Ukrainians back from the border, has turned into a daily massacre near Vovchansk and further south. According to official reports, advances are 100-300 meters per day, operationally insignificant despite the fighting.

Kupyansk remains unchanged in the sector, with the Russians pretending nothing is happening.

In the direction of Slovyansk, fighting continues west of Seversk for access to the roads and villages along the road to Slovyansk. A little further north, prolonged fighting is taking place near Lyman, and the Russians are creating the conditions to retake the town, which was once abandoned by Russian forces. However, its capture is unlikely to be immediate.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, Russian preparations are underway for the decisive battle, which many expect to conquer Donbass in 2026. For now, the most effective tactic remains the total destruction of Ukrainian forces to a depth of 50 kilometers and an advance of dozens of kilometers under the cover of Russian forces.

In the direction of the Russian Eastern Group of Forces, the Russians are saying on social media that they intend to expand their zone of control to the areas of Zirnytsya, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnya Tersa, and Huliaipilske in Zaporizhia Oblast. Soldiers in the Far East are reporting the destruction of additional Ukrainian armored groups during the deployment phase.

In Zaporizhia Oblast, civilians have been killed and injured by attacks by Ukrainian armed forces. Civilian movement in frontline areas is impossible due to numerous enemy drones in the air. For the same reasons, the front remains unchanged.

