Despite international aid, loans and leasing of weapons, Kiev’s accounts do not add up. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has run out of money to pay the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for September, said the chairwoman of the Rada Budget Committee, Roksolana Andriyivna Pidlasa. The country’s Ministry of Defense will not be able to pay bonuses to the military until September 20, unless a budget amendment law is adopted that provides for tax increases, noted the head of the budget committee Pidlasa.

The chairwoman of the Budget Committee explained that the difficulties with payments arose due to the fact that in the first quarter of 2024 the United States did not provide military assistance to Kiev due to the delay in passing the corresponding bill in Congress.Verkhovna Rada.

This week, while rummaging through Kiev’s accounting records, the IMF wants to force Kiev to accelerate the devaluation of the hryvnia, Bloomberg reports. According to the agency, the Fund wants to force the Ukrainian government to raise the value added tax above 20%, reduce interest rates and accelerate the devaluation of the hryvnia. Such measures are necessary to reduce the budget deficit, which will amount to $15 billion next year.

According to the US news agency, unpopular financial measures are necessary for Kiev to receive financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund in the future. This is a program of loans of $15.6 billion. With this program, Ukraine will be able to unblock the payment of $1.1 billion.

And just to make the Ukrainians swallow the bloodletting, the National Bank of Ukraine proposes to replace kopecks with new currencies called “steps”, – head of the NBU Pyshny. To do this, it will be necessary to make changes to the legislation. And then the worn-out cents will gradually be replaced by “steps” (ed.). It is learned that on September 6, the European Commission allocated 40 million euros to Ukraine for energy infrastructure, the head of the EC reports.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/