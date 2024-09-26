Ukraine’s allies are discussing the possibility of contacting Putin in November ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil, Bloomberg reports. The agency writes that Zelensky’s “victory plan” had no real surprises and did not change the rules of the game. Another official called it a “wish list.”

One of Zelensky’s wishes was eliminated from his list by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said that “the United States and other NATO members do not want Ukraine to join the alliance.”

Belarusian President Alexandar Lukashenko ordered his generals to “prepare for war” late on September 24. The Supreme Court of Belarus has recognized the extremist formation “Kalinovsky Regiment” as a terrorist organization, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

On September 19, the Ukrainian SBU arrested “FSB agents” Oleg Maltsev and Konstantin Slobodyanyuk. According to the official SBU press release, “these two created the Templar sect in Odessa, and under the guise of pseudo-scientific and human rights activities they planned to seize government institutions.” And again, from the Office of the President of Ukraine we learn that “about 60% of Western components found in Russian weapons enter Russia through China.” Regarding the peace agreements: “Ukraine believes that India can help it reach an acceptable peace agreement with Russia” source Politico.

Le Monde reports that Pavel Durov, father of Telegram, after being charged in France and released on bail, stayed at the Le Crillon hotel, located near the US embassy. Also from press sources we learn that on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, there was a meeting between the Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers, Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi respectively. The Ministers discussed the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis; they spoke at the meeting about the unacceptability of the illegitimate Western sanctions; about measures to counter the West’s efforts to aggravate the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and around Taiwan; finally they talked about preparations for the BRICS summit in Kazan and new contacts between Putin and Xi Jinping.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:30 September 25.

As night fell, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a missile attack on the port of Yuzhny in the Odessa region. Also, for the third consecutive evening, the Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian targets in the city of Zaporozhzhie.

In recent days, major events have occurred in Vuhledar in the direction of Yuzhnodonetsk. After several weeks of offensive operations by the Russian army, by the evening of September 24 the city was almost completely occupied by the Russians; there was a narrow corridor and a road to the north left for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to some reports, the road is under Russian fire control, and now the only escape route for the Ukrainian troops remains through the fields. Artillery strikes of all types and aviation on Vuhledar have been seriously intensified, and footage of the presence of advanced groups of Russian infantry in the city has been circulating in the sector social sphere. At the same time, front-line soldiers warn about the inadmissibility of victorious reports before the combat mission is solved: against the background of the unsuccessful offensive of Russian troops on Vuhledar last year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have turned it into a powerful fortified area, into which Russian forces break through with wide cover and deprive the Ukrainians of supplies. Therefore, to the west of the city, units north of Prechystivka are advancing in an area up to 4 km wide to a depth of 2 km, taking up positions along the Berestov radius.

In the Kursk region, fighting continues in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to break through to the area of ​​the settlement. Krasnooktyabrsky and Veseloye. In the Korenevski district, fighting continues near Lyubimovka, at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Olgovka and in the settlement. Ukrainian Armed Forces hit with drones and heavy aerial bombs. From the social sphere it is learned about active actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the south of the Sudzhansky district in the area of ​​the settlement. Plekhovo.

In the direction of Kharkiv, as a result of counterattacks by the elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the military occupied the ruins of the Vovchansk aggregate plant on the bank of the Russian-controlled river in Vovk. Against the backdrop of the frozen offensive of the Russian army in the direction, this event has no prospects for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the occupied buildings of the plant themselves will become a point of attraction for the FAB and the UMPC.

In the direction of Torets’k, heavy fighting is reported in the city, where Russian troops continue to fight in the building. In the Pokrovs’k direction, there are battles in Mykolaïvka, the Russian army surrounded Selidovo. The logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Tsukuryne is collapsing, and the battle is unfolding for Hirnyk. They reported about the successes of the Russian troops in the Second Directorate.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the civilian population of Belgorod, injuring five civilians. In the city of Shebekino, one civilian was injured. There, as a result of the shelling, local interruptions in power lines occurred. Konovalovo, Volokonovsky district, was shelled.

In the Kherson region, an intensification of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against civilians was also reported. In Novaya Kakhovka, one person was injured by a drone strike. In Kakhovka, two people were injured. In the village of Podokalinovka, Aleshkinsky district, one resident was injured.

In the DPR, one civilian was killed and 11 were injured by shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The attacks occurred in Donetsk and Gorlovka, and the death of the head of the fire and rescue services was reported.

Graziella Giangiulio

