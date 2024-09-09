UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ukraine demands weapons from the West, Russia tests new weapons at the front

Bankrupt Ukraine on September 6 brought its Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and its President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ramstein for a meeting that according to Defense Minister Umerov had as “Ukraine’s priority to provide Ukraine with air defense systems and missiles. Ukraine’s priorities also include ammunition and artillery equipment for Ukrainian brigades. It is important to strengthen Ukraine’s long-term capabilities. In particular, by supporting and financing the Ukrainian defense industry.”

And while NATO is called upon to meet the demands of a very expensive proxy war in Russia, the annual Economic Forum, EEF, was held in Vladivostok, where Vladimir Putin in a long dialogue with the press said: “Russia is not pursuing a “de-dollarization policy; it was not she who refused to pay in dollars, but she was refused.” And again: “In the last three EEFs, more than a thousand agreements worth over 10.5 trillion rubles have been signed” According to the Russian president, “the EEF has become a platform for discussing the development strategy of Russia and the entire Asia-Pacific region”. A platform where the Defense sector has become an important part of the summit thanks also to what is happening on the Ukraine-Russia front.

For example, this week the Russian Aerospace Forces used the Grom-1 missile for the first time against a critical infrastructure facility in Ukraine. Russia has two types of ammunition in this category: the Grom-1 guided missile and the Grom-2 high-precision glide bomb. Unlike the Grom-1, which is equipped with a rocket engine and has a warhead weighing 315 kg, the Grom-2 does not have an engine, which allows increasing the weight of the warhead to 480 kg. The basis of the Grom-1 is the Kh-38 short-range multipurpose missile. It can hit objects at a distance of up to 120 km, while the Grom-2 aerial bomb is effective at distances of up to 65 km.

But Russia in recent months has tested new electronic defense systems, new types of drones, modifications to tanks to make them invisible to Ukrainian/Western drones, up to changes to uniforms. Furthermore, starting from the new Putin legislature, the Duma has approved a new economic model for Moscow based on supply.

Graziella Giangiulio

