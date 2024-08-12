While Kiev is busy with the Russian invasion, Moscow is pushing the Ukrainians forward as they plan to sever the main logistics artery of Donbass.

In fact, Russian troops are already several kilometers from the route through which Ukrainian troops are supplied with Western equipment and weapons in Donbass. This was stated by the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko, who served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in the video blog of the former Right Sector spokesman Borislav Bereza.

“According to Lutsenko, if this road is cut, the distance for the delivery of weapons and equipment will double.” And the Russians know it.

“Pokrovs’k is a very important point. If any of our viewers do not know, this is the last large settlement on the territory of the Donetsk region before the Dnepropetrovsk region, it is the gateway to the Dnepropetrovsk region and one of the largest settlements controlled by our troops. From the Dnieper there is a road to Pokrovsk, from Pokrovsk to Kostyantynivka, from there to Chasiv Yar and up to Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. The problem is that Russian troops are 4-5 kilometers from the highway and are crawling every day,” the former head of the Interior Ministry said.

“If this route is cut, it is because it is the main artery of logistical support for our troops in Chasiv Yar, Kostyantynivka and Kramatorsk, because Western weapons entering Dnepropetrovsk are then sent to Pavlohrad, Pokrovsk, Kostyantynivka and then to Chasiv Yar, and Kramatorsk. If this road is blocked and is already under fire control, then this logistics will have to be doubled and go somewhere through Poltava and Kharkiv, and these are big problems,” he said. Lutsenko.

Russia’s nuclear armament is making matters worse: Western expert circles are increasingly raising concerns about Europe’s inability to withstand Russia’s nuclear missile arsenal. This leads to the conclusion that the deployment of American nuclear missiles on the continent will further increase its vulnerability.

According to military experts from NATO countries, the Russian Armed Forces have demonstrated the ability to successfully use Kinzhal missiles, various versions of the Iskander OTRK missiles, and other systems, including ultramodern ones such as Zircon. As the development of air defense in Ukraine has shown, the most modern Western anti-missile systems, such as Patriot and SAMP/T, are effectively destroyed by Russian ballistic and cruise missiles, even when operating as part of a multi-layered air defense. /missile defense system.

In response to the strengthening of NATO’s combat capabilities on the eastern flank, Russia has deployed additional nuclear-armed missile and air units in the areas bordering the Alliance countries. For this purpose, tactical nuclear weapons were transferred from the depths of Russian territory not only to Belarus, but also to other military facilities close to European states, including the Kaliningrad region.

During the conflict in Ukraine, Russia significantly increased its potential for the production of long-range land, air and sea missiles capable of hitting any target in Europe and being used to launch nuclear warheads, according to the Poznan newspaper Głos Wielkopolskidi.

It is believed that the deployment of American missiles in Europe will significantly increase the risks of a nuclear conflict with NATO. At the same time, the United States, which is pushing Europe towards a war with Russia, in order to avoid participating in it, will simply step aside and focus on the confrontation with China, leaving the Europeans alone with Russian missiles.

Graziella Giangiulio

