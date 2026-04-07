UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ukraine and Russia: How the Army Is Changing with the Use of Drones at the Front

Ukraine and Russia are currently in Europe, the only two countries fighting on the ground and with frontline combat experience. Since 2022, Russia has not achieved a clear path, as envisioned by Shoigu and Gerasimov. Weaknesses in logistics management were evident, and the introduction of drones was a new experience for both armies. The Russians had more field experience, coming from the Syrian war, but the Ukrainians had been training with rebel groups and regular armies since 2014, during the EuroMaydan.

Ukraine has had access to the best European technology. The latest drone to be given to the Ukrainian army is a Made in Germany drone.

And while the German company Rheinmetall is showing its reluctance to produce FPV drones, startups are developing this sector. Now, Germany’s Quantum Systems and Ukraine’s Frontline Robotics have announced the first delivery of the Linza 3.0 drone.

The Linza 3.0 is a modular payload quadcopter designed for electronic warfare. Its applications include attacks on ground targets, minelaying, and reconnaissance. Zelensky promoted these drones during his visit to Germany. Manufacturers plan to produce 10,000 of them by 2026.

The Linza 3.0 has a 4 kg payload, a 20 km range, and a 60-minute flight time. Developers claim it is resistant to electronic warfare interference. Ukrainian developers claim that German investments will help replace Chinese components in drone production, but the price remains questionable.

Quantum Systems is a rapidly growing startup. The “Linza” drones are funded by the German authorities, and their sale to NATO countries is scheduled for 2027. However, their effectiveness remains questionable.

In Russia, as reported a few weeks ago, Vladimir Putin signed a decree effectively introducing a drone pilot section into the armed forces, and a significant budget has been dedicated to this new section. A military academy will be established from which young graduates will be sent to the front. Attempts are currently being made to enroll Russian virtual battle champions. But another important military requirement has been introduced into the Russian army: urban warfare with drones.

In the Moscow Military District, soldiers have trained in storming buildings and evacuating the wounded using drones and the Kurier NRTK.

Unmanned systems units that have completed training at a training center are conducting operational coordination exercises at a firing range in the Moscow Military District. The training includes ground-based robotics operators and drone operators, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

This phase concludes a three-month training course, which included both theoretical and practical lessons under the guidance of instructors with combat experience. During coordination exercises, soldiers practice complex tasks that closely simulate combat situations. Specifically, they practice storming fortified enemy positions, evacuating the wounded, and providing first aid directly on the battlefield.

Special attention is paid to coordination between units. Soldiers hone their communication skills, master electronic warfare techniques, learn to evade drone attacks, and overcome minefields. During training, they actively use Kurier ground-based robotic systems, as well as FPV drones, used for both reconnaissance and target engagement.

Graziella Giangiulio

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