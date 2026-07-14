UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Ukraine: Air defenses unable to withstand Russian missile attacks. Attacks on gas stations and ports continue; the one in Chornomorsk is out of action. 

Donald Trump supporters mourn: “On Saturday evening, July 11th, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away” […] Senator Graham’s family thanks you for your prayers at this time and asks for respect for their privacy,” his office said in a statement. The Senator had visited Ukraine the previous day and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On July 10th, Lindsey Graham visited the Ukrainian SkyFall drone manufacturing plant and reiterated his support for Ukraine. “We have a formula that will end this war,” he said. “Let’s help Ukraine become more lethal. Let’s let those who support Russia know that there will be a price to pay.”

Donald Trump said: “I wanted the war in Ukraine to end very quickly, but Lindsey Graham was in favor of continuing it,” Trump said. “He was very uncompromising on this point. […] We were in agreement on this issue.”

FBI Director Cash Patel said the FBI is “assisting local authorities and has made all necessary resources available” following the sudden death of the Republican senator.

A group of US senators announced they have reached an agreement with President Donald Trump’s administration on a new law imposing sanctions on Russia, implying the head of state’s right to impose restrictions on the purchase of Russian energy resources.

Turkey will not participate in the creation of NATO’s DSRB (bank), CNN Türk reported. According to the broadcaster, this decision was made based on strategic and technical assessments conducted by the relevant government agencies. The aim of the DSRB’s creation is to attract up to $134 billion to finance military projects related to Ukraine.

The EU will allow Kiev to purchase weapons from the United Kingdom with European funds, Bloomberg reports, citing sources. Previously, the European Commission had clarified that the military financing program includes a “buy European” clause. Only if the requested weapons are not available in Europe can the European Commission grant Ukraine the right to order them from other countries.

“EU countries failed to reach an agreement on the 21st sanctions package during the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels,” Kallas said. He added that the EU intends to blacklist 250 individuals under the provisional sanctions regime. The EU has imposed sanctions against VK and the legal entity of the Max messaging service.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the leaders of the “coalition of the willing” yesterday, July 13. At least 25 heads of state and government discussed support for Ukraine, according to Euronews. According to Macron’s adviser, the meeting’s goal is to demonstrate that Western allies continue to support Ukraine and that Moscow can avoid to rely on “conflict fatigue.”

Swedish Defense Minister Jonsson stated that Ukraine has the right to use Meteor air-to-air missiles against air targets on Russian territory. Kiev will receive these missiles for use on Gripen tactical fighters. Poland has transferred five Patriot missiles to Ukraine. Defence24

The French Armed Forces continue to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukrainian military personnel are receiving specialized training in France and Poland. Support is being provided for the operation and maintenance of the transferred equipment, including CAESAR howitzers and Mirage 2000-5 fighters. Support is being provided by land, air, and sea to assist Ukrainian forces in defending the country.

“Due to the Russian raids, gas stations will likely be replaced by booths with gas pumps in Ukraine. […] we’ll forget about the nice shops and long hot dogs,” says Ukrainian fuel expert Dmitry Leushkin. Over the weekend, Russia continued its attacks on Ukrainian gas stations, particularly those in the Slovyansk region. A BRSM-Nafta oil depot in the city of Pereyaslav, in the Kyiv region, was also hit.

Stanislav Lukhanov, commander of the 155th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has been arrested. He and nine of his subordinates are accused of kidnapping and killing two civilians, the Moseychuk brothers, in the Kyiv region. Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed their arrest.

Zelenskyy proposes extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days; the relevant bills have already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. And he also announced the replacement of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as well as personnel changes in the government and law enforcement agencies. “I proposed that Svyrydenko lead a new important department.” “Management of relations with a key partner,” Zelensky said. Sviridenko confirmed his resignation as Prime Minister of Ukraine and could become ambassador to the United States. Olga Stefanishyna, Ukrainian ambassador to the United States and a defendant in a case of embezzlement of public funds, has resigned.

The Ukrainian newspaper Strana names Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz Ukraine, as the main candidate for prime minister. Rada MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said the issue of Koretskyi’s nomination is 99% resolved. Zheleznyak added that, as part of this “reset,” there will be many changes, including at the top of the SBU and the State Investigative Bureau.

“An attack was carried out on a civilian merchant ship flying the Togolese flag while it was unloading mineral fertilizers in a Ukrainian port: three crew members were killed.” and five others injured,” said Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba.

According to the newspaper Le Monde, “Ukrainian air defenses are unable to cope with the new Russian attacks.” “According to the newspaper, no ballistic missile launched against the capital on July 6 was intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses. The same applies to the attack on July 11.”

Russia also reported attacks on fuel stations over the weekend; diesel reserves at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant are sufficient for 11 days of autonomous operation, said Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, following consultations with the IAEA delegation in Kaliningrad.

The Russian government is discussing a new package of measures to support the fuel market. Russian media reports say the government and relevant agencies are planning to implement a series of initiatives: “Development of a mechanism for exchange-traded swap transactions for petroleum products to optimize supply logistics; Extension of the import dampening mechanism to diesel; Resolution of the problem of unjustified overnight closures of gas stations; Analysis of Belarusian fuel prices on the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange.”

Vladimir Putin has approved the refinancing of the production program for eight Il-114-300 aircraft with funds from the National Social Welfare Fund, Anton Alikhanov announced. According to the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, the allocated funds will be used by leasing companies to offer subsidized leasing contracts for the construction of the Il-114-300s. The Il-114-300 is a regional passenger aircraft, a modernized version of the Il-114 turboprop. It is intended to replace the older An-24s on Russian domestic routes, as well as similar-class French and Canadian aircraft.

On July 10, the Red Cross announced the distribution of humanitarian aid in Crimea and Sevastopol following the declaration of a state of emergency, according to the organization’s press service. Currently, the organization has 800 food parcels, 700 hygiene kits, 43 tons of drinking water, and rehabilitation equipment in Crimea: wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and crutches. The date and location of the distribution in the republic have not been specified.

In Sevastopol, 600 humanitarian parcels, including food and hygiene products, are available. In the city, assistance will be provided to persons with primary and secondary disabilities who resettled in 2025-2026, as well as those who arrived earlier but are experiencing difficult circumstances. Distribution in Sevastopol began on July 13.

The Russian government will provide financial support to tourism companies in Crimea and Sevastopol, which are experiencing difficulties due to the decline in tourist flows caused by the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A decree has been signed allocating over 4.3 billion rubles for this purpose. According to the document, Crimea will receive over 3.7 billion rubles. An additional 584.5 million rubles will be allocated to Sevastopol. Funds from the government reserve fund are earmarked for a one-time payment to employees of over 4,600 companies operating in the tourism sector.

“Russia should participate in negotiations regarding the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, since these systems were purchased from Russia,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told The National News. Responding to a question about the possible resale of the S-400s, for example, the UAE minister said: “It is also necessary to conduct a constructive dialogue with the Russian side, as I cannot point to a specific country, process, or solution at this time. As I said, the two presidents have the political will.” Fidan expressed confidence that receiving the F-35 fighters “will not be a problem” for Turkey. “We paid for these F-35s. They are in the hangar, waiting for us to collect them,” he added.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on July 13. Since the evening of July 12, 44 drones approaching Moscow have been shot down. Earlier, Mayor Sobyanin reported that around 300 drones had flown over the capital in the previous 24 hours. Ukrainian forces also launched an airstrike into Crimea from the Sea of ​​Azov during the night, attempting to breach the bridge. Several drones were shot down in the Rostov region. A fire at the Mikhailovskaya oil depot in Stavropol was set on fire on the 12th by Ukrainian drone strikes, prior to which the Syzran oil refinery was destroyed.

Russian forces launched strikes in Chernihiv Oblast; the city was left without power after three jet drones struck a power plant in the region. Geranium drone strikes have been observed against targets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhia. Russian forces used Geranium-4 drones to attack a bulk carrier, a ferry, and a fishing vessel in the port of Chornomorsk in Odessa Oblast.

In the Sumy region, in the Shostka District, attack aircraft from the Northern Group of Forces are carrying out attacks near Ulanove and in the vicinity of Mala Slobidka. Firefights between Ukrainians and Russians with small arms continue in the Sumy region at Ryzhivka, Pysarivka, and MoHrytsia, Marine, in the villages of Nova Sich, Khotin, and in wooded areas south of Ivolzhans’ke. In Krasnopil’s’kyi District, firefights continue in wooded areas and in the border village of Prokhody.

In the Belgorod Region, drone strikes injured five people in several locations. Numerous villages and roads are under enemy attack.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Sever Group of Forces continues its offensive in the village of Kozakha Lopan. In the Vovchansk sector, firefights continue in the villages of Volokhivs’ke, Yurchenkove, and Bilyi Kolodyaz. In the Velykyi Burluk direction, fighting continues west of the village of Petro-Ivanivka, as well as in wooded areas near the villages of Artil’ne, Budarky, and Zemlyanky.

In Kupyansk and further south, fighting continues. According to OSINT sources, the Russian military’s zone of control is slowly expanding, while the Ukrainians are trying to counter the advance with massive use of drones.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, Russian forces are conducting an assault near Malinivka. Russian reconnaissance troops are being hit by Ukrainian drones, tracked by Ukrainian communications channels. Further north, in Slovyansk, Russian forces are destroying Ukrainian logistics infrastructure: a gas station and a tanker were destroyed.

In the direction of Dobropillya, fighting continues near Myrne, Serhiivka, and Shevchenko.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Vostok Group of Forces is advancing near Oleksandrivka.

Graziella Giangiulio

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