If Ukraine approaches some Western countries, including Lithuania, with a request to send troops, Vilnius will discuss the issue with its allies, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said in recent days, noting: “Lithuania is a guarantor of security in the region, contributing not only through diplomacy, but also by other means. We must now also talk about how it will be, based on a very clear and specific position, which was also conveyed to the new US administration, according to which Lithuania is a “security contributor” in the region, and not just a recipient. If the question arises, I have no doubt that the Lithuanian flag will be there,” he said.

Ukraine blocked the road to the border with Belarus with stones, the closure of the crossing was filmed and posted online. The Romanian Ministry of Defense said on January 17, that a UAV sent by Russia to Ukraine on the evening of January 16 hit the territory of a NATO member country near the city of Tulcea, near the border.

Volodymyr Zelendsky, President of Ukraine, said in an interview that: “Ukraine has spent $100 billion on the war in 2024. Ukraine contributed $40 billion, the United States $35 billion and the EU $25 billion.”

Britain to transfer 150 artillery howitzers to Ukraine [apparently purchased from stockpiles]. Delivery will begin soon, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. He also said that Ukraine will receive $3.6 billion in financial assistance from London annually, and the Kingdom will provide $3 billion from frozen Russian assets.

The Ukrainian Air Force has created a special commission that is studying the situation regarding the transfer of Air Force personnel to other branches and specialties of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They said they would not allow the transfer of military personnel with skills. The personnel in question are those who operate and maintain equipment; Specialists in electronic warfare and other specialties; Members of fully equipped mobile fire brigade teams; those who have studied abroad.

On January 17, three scenarios for the deployment of British troops in Ukraine appeared online according to The Telegraph. Scenario one: British troops will set up points along the buffer zone, which will be patrolled by fighter jets and attack helicopters. In the rear, rapid reaction forces and third-tier armored vehicles are ready to repel any attack. Scenario two: The West creates a defensive perimeter around Kiev to allow Ukrainian forces to focus on containing Russian forces. Scenario three: British instructors conduct exercises in western Ukraine under the protection of Poland’s air defense.

The United Kingdom will also explore the possibility of deploying military bases and defense infrastructure in Ukraine, according to the “100-year partnership” agreement published after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Kiev.

On January 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding the Year of Defender of the Fatherland in Russia. And he also signed a decree recalling Russians from the reserve forces for military training in 2025.

Russia also promised retaliatory strikes after another attempt was made to hit targets in the Belgorod region with six ATACMS missiles on January 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said. “All ATACMS missiles launched from Ukraine were shot down, there were no casualties or destruction,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:00 on January 17.

In the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces transferred several detachments of former prisoners of war from the 225th separate battalion, introducing them into battle. They failed to reach the targets. Ukrainian personnel were killed by drone strikes and artillery. According to the social sphere, battles are recorded near Makhnovka, Pogrebki, Cherkasskaya Porechnaya, as well as in the forest belts of the Sudzhansky district. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the capture of members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the liberation of Leonidovo and Aleksandriya in the Kursk region.

In the Vovchansk direction of the Kharkiv region, according to the Sever group of troops, the Ukrainians troops are constantly transferring assault groups, including former air defense and aviation systems technicians, who are trying to relocate to the northern bank of the Volchya River. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched three such counterattacks, which were thwarted by UAV operators. According to Russian sources in the social sphere: “In general, the implementation of the plan to create a “buffer zone” in the Belgorod region was unsuccessful, this is due to the unsuccessful choice by the command of the group of entry points in the Kharkiv region at the beginning of the operation. Over the months of fighting, there has been virtually no progress in the front sector.”

The Belgorod region was attacked by drones in several villages. During the day, the Russian air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod region: air targets were shot down and one civilian was injured.

In the Pokrovs’k direction southwest of the city, Russian forces have managed to gain a foothold in the area of ​​Udachne and Kotlyne. Near Zvirove, heavy fighting is taking place with the aim of advancing in the direction of Pokrovs’k.

South of Kurachove, Russian troops are moving westward in a “pocket” along the river. Sukhi Yaly. Northeast of Kostyantynopil’, there is also an advance of Russian units from the Shevchenko settlement. In the area of ​​Kostyantynopil’, FAB attacks were carried out on a bridge. Slov’yanka flies the Russian flag.

In Velyka Novosilka, Russian assault units entered the southern outskirts of Vremivka. These two settlements remain the last ones that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hold in the direction.

In the Orichiv direction of the Zaporizhia Front, there is an intensification of attacks by Russian armed forces in the area of ​​Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanylivka, where Ukrainian troops had previously withdrawn their reserves.

In Horlivka (DPR), three injured after a UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fell on a car.

