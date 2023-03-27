UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Two mistakes that are costing Russians dearly at the front: cheap Ukrainian UAVs and frontal assaults before supply cuts

The appearance of Ukrainian UAVs in Russia’s deep rear is becoming an increasingly frequent occurrence. Recently, a Ukrainian drone managed to fly as far as Tula, and several were found, in the Belgorod region. Now such attempts are mostly unsuccessful, but things can change, which is why the Russians are equipping themselves for defense.

The “Geranium” raids have demonstrated the capabilities of kamikaze drones, but not all targets can use 50 kilograms of explosives due to cost and raw material procurement issues. “For attacks on ‘fragile’ infrastructure structures, it is entirely possible to use low-cost, homemade aircraft-type UAVs.” At least that is what UAV industry analysts suggest on the social sphere.

Examples cited include that of the United States in the Balkan wars with its attack on Yugoslav power grids using graphite bombs. Successful examples, however, include the Ukrainian experience of more recent history using homemade drones in the format of a kamikaze drone to attack oil depots and even individual gas stations. Practice has shown that it is very difficult to detect and shoot down such drones at low altitude and they can fly hundreds of kilometers.

The destruction of energy infrastructure and oil depots is one of the key tasks that such UAVs will perform well. Volunteers and enterprising military personnel are already offering dozens of such solutions.

Among other topics on the social sphere on warfare is the issue of sieges. According to some, the assault on Vuhledar for example, was to be carried out by enveloping the city and cutting all supply lines, and followed by a simultaneous attack from several sides.

However, most of the Russian armed forces’ operations to assault the settlements in the past year have been carried out according to a completely different pattern: first a frontal assault with losses was undertaken, then a rollback to reorganize and a subsequent flanking attempt with covering maneuvers, which also ended in failure because the element of surprise was lacking and the Ukrainians were able to put reserve forces on their flanks and reinforce them.

Now the battles for the city have acquired a positional character with an exchange of blows, which in most cases could be observed even before Vuhledar.

Another problem with the implementation of the tactics of isolating the combat area and flanking attacks against the encircled is the continued lack of ammunition, mainly bullets and precision-guided bombs, as well as the overly complicated exchange of data between reconnaissance and attack resources.

The suggestion of social sphere analysts is for systematic attacks, on supply lines, while this is not happening, the Ukrainians have brought and will bring supplies and reinforcements, as well as rotating forces, which turns each assault into an endless meat grinder in the ruins. If this situation persists, all military forces involved risk becoming bogged down with virtually no going forward, with huge losses on both sides of the front.

Graziella Giangiulio