UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Trump wants to remove “Ukrainian territorial integrity” from UN resolution. Scandal in Kiev as justice minister is fired. In Pokrovsk, Russians expand control to the south

The Trump administration wants to remove references to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and condemnation of “Russian occupation of Crimea and other regions” from the UN resolution, according to the Kyiv Post, citing sources. It is noted that the resolution in question is “The situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol,” traditionally considered an “important diplomatic tool.” Sources report that Washington would like to present the document in a broader format, entitled “War in Ukraine,” removing references to “territorial integrity” or “aggression.”

A US Navy P-8A patrol aircraft flew yesterday about 50 miles off the Russian coast, monitoring several Northern Fleet bases, including the largest and most important naval base for the Russian fleet of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, the Gadzhiyevo naval base near Murmansk.

It has been a busy day for US and NATO air forces in Europe: a Norwegian P-8A maritime patrol aircraft is heading northeast for patrols off the northern coast of Russia, while a US RC-135U electronic intelligence aircraft “Combat Sent” electronic intelligence aircraft and a NATO E-3A “Sentry” early warning and control aircraft are heading east for routine patrols near the borders with Russia and Ukraine. In addition, two KC-135 tanker aircraft are refueling a pair of B-52H strategic bombers over the North Sea, which will soon head northeast toward Finland, and several French A330 MRTT multi-role tanker aircraft have departed from Istres-Le Tube air base in southern France and are heading east toward Romania.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, unsuccessfully attempted to establish contact with Russian authorities, the Financial Times reports, citing three sources. Earlier this year, Powell contacted Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov to convey the position of the UK and the EU to Moscow. The conversation took place amid concerns in Europe about US President Donald Trump’s inconsistency in supporting Ukraine. According to some sources, the conversation “did not go very well” and failed to establish an informal channel of communication with President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

The Estonian Parliament rejected at first reading a bill proposed by the Conservative Fatherland Party (Isamaa), which would have completely closed the border with Russia.

Great chaos in the Zelenkyy government: the Ukrainian media named all those accused in the corruption scandal involving Mindich: businessman Timur Mindich (Karlson); former advisor to the Minister of Energy Igor Mironyuk (Rocket); Energoatom’s executive director of security Dmitry Basov (Tenor); businessman Alexander Zuckerman (Sugarman); businessman Igor Fursenko (Reshik); Lesya Ustimenko and Lyudmila Zorina. The latter three worked in the so-called back office, involved in money laundering activities. A minister was also dismissed German Galushchenko, accused of large-scale corruption, has been removed from his post as Ukrainian Minister of Justice. According to media reports, his duties will be temporarily performed by Deputy Minister for European Integration Lyudmila Sugak.

Ukrainians could be left without heating if there are further strikes at the thermal power plant. We must be prepared for long-term heating outages, says former Ukrainian Energy Minister Ivan Plachkov. “While electricity can be transported from Europe, we cannot transport heat,” Plachkov said. He also noted that the 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas that Ukraine plans to pump would be enough for an average winter, assuming that domestic production levels are maintained. Considering that Ukraine has reduced production by 30%, we already have a deficit.

From a military standpoint, Ukraine has declared that “Ukraine will attack Russia every day.” Since July, Russia has launched an average of more than 5,000 drones per month against Ukraine, nearly 10 times the average for 2023. In October, Russia launched 270 missiles, a 46% increase from the previous month.

Russia has announced that Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 5, according to a statement published on the Roscongress website. The foundation is the organizer of the Russia-India Forum, which will be held in New Delhi on December 4 and 5. Putin himself had previously stated that he would travel to India early next month to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said that during the visit, the parties are preparing “a substantial package of wide-ranging agreements.”

Regarding the conflict with Ukraine, it has been reported that Russian operators will be required to interrupt the provision of communication services at the request of the FSB. The government has approved the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Development, according to sources at Vedomosti. The amendments drafted by the Ministry of Digital Development concern Articles 44 and 46 of the Federal Law “On Communications.” The four major operators (MTS, Beeline, Megafon, and T2) declined to comment.

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media confirms that the country has strengthened security measures to combat drones. At the request of regulators, telecommunications operators have launched a new mechanism to ensure security and protection from drones. When a SIM card enters Russia from abroad, it must be confirmed that it is being used by a person and not incorporated into a drone. Until then, mobile internet connection and SMS on this SIM card will be temporarily blocked, the Ministry said. The mechanism was tested on November 10.

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media confirms that the country has strengthened security measures to combat drones. At the request of regulators, telecommunications operators have launched a new mechanism to ensure security and protection from drones. When a SIM card enters Russia from abroad, it must be confirmed that it is being used by a person and not incorporated into a drone. Until then, mobile internet connection and SMS on this SIM card will be temporarily blocked, the Ministry said. The mechanism was tested on November 10.



Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul. The ball is in Ukraine’s court, said Alexey Polishchuk, head of the Second Department for CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with TASS. Still on the subject of possible disagreements with Kiev, we learn that: “Russia has not discussed with the United States Ukraine’s plans to interrupt Russian-American dialogue with the attack on Metropolitan Tikhon,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He added: “The Kremlin believes that the EU is paying attention to the corruption scandal in Ukraine.” “Russia attaches great importance to the declaration on raising relations with Kazakhstan to a level of comprehensive cooperation. Its signing is scheduled to take place in Moscow.” “Putin and Tokayev will attend a gala concert at the Bolshoi Theater this evening.”

Dmitry Peskov also commented on the FT report about the UK, regarding the phone call between the British Prime Minister’s adviser and Ushakov at the beginning of the year: “Such contact between Jonathan Powell and the Russian president’s adviser did indeed take place; The dialogue did not progress due to the London representative’s unwillingness to listen to Russia’s position; “Given the impossibility of a mutual exchange of views, the dialogue naturally did not develop,” Peskov commented.



The head of the National Security and Defense Council, Umerov, arrived in Istanbul to unblock the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 p.m. on November 12. A drone en route to Moscow was shot down during the night. Nine Ukrainian military drones were shot down before midnight in the Bryansk, Rostov, Kursk, and Oryol regions. Subsequently, Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the Rostov region, Donetsk, Novoshakhtinsk, and the Kamensky district. Footage of a fire in Budyonnovsk, in the Stavropol Territory, home to the Stavrolen chemical plant, is circulating online. The governor reported that a fire in the industrial zone had been extinguished. Two Ukrainian drones were shot down in the skies over the Tula region. Yesterday, the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Orenburg region was attacked, injuring one person, according to the governor.

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian targets in the Odessa and Vinnytsia regions, with explosions heard in Pavlohrad and Petropavlivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region and in Boguslav in the Kyiv region. In the Odessa region, attacks on port infrastructure were reported.

In the Sumy sector, the Northern Forces Group continues its offensive operations; the Ukrainian Armed Forces are restoring the combat capability of its assault units, strengthening defensive positions, and restoring logistics. In the Tetkino and Gluškovskij rajon sectors, Russian artillery struck Ukrainian Armed Forces near Ryzhivka.

Yesterday, an air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod district. Damage to property and homes was reported.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Northern Forces Group reports “a secure advance of assault aircraft in Vovchansk and surrounding areas after fighting.” Tactical successes are also being reported in the Synel’nykove area. The expansion of the Russian control zone near the Russian border on the Milovoe-Khatnje front continues.

In the Kupjans’k sector, the Russian Ministry of Defense has officially announced the complete liberation of the eastern part of the city. However, the Ukrainian armed forces continue to attack from the southwest.

In the Kostyantynivka sector, Russian forces south of the Kleban-Byk reservoir are clearing the area near Katerynivka, which has also been confirmed by the Ukrainian armed forces.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces are expanding their zone of control south of the city. Heavy fighting is ongoing throughout the sector, with Ukrainian forces constantly counterattacking and LBS salient points interpenetrating along almost the entire length of the front. Fierce fighting is ongoing near Rodynske and on the outskirts of Myrnohrad.

The Eastern Force Group has taken the village of Novouspenivske in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The spokesperson for the Ukrainian Southern Defense Forces has admitted the loss of control over recently captured settlements in the area, citing the high intensity of attacks and artillery strikes as the reason for the Ukrainian troops’ retreat.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, trench warfare is underway near Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka. Russian armed forces are reported to be advancing in Prymorske and Stepnohirsk.

On the Kherson front, on November 11, Zelenskyy was reported to have visited Kherson, an area under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces.

In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), in Horlivka, two civilians were injured following an attack by a Ukrainian Armed Forces attack drone on a car.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/