UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Trump wants to block arms supplies to Ukraine to work with Moscow. Russians advance Kursk at two points in Sumy border area

The world, on March 1, understood that it had moved from the era of conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy to the era of businesscracy. What happened in the Oval Office was very similar to the heated discussions of a board of directors of a company that wants to acquire another that tries to enforce agreements made by the previous Board of Directors. Following this clash, which was also expected by experts in the field, the world has a new problem to deal with in the management of diplomatic relations. We know the outcome: “The agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the development of the subsoil, for which Zelenskyj came to Washington, has not been signed” said the White House spokeswoman.

It is not clear what Volodymyr Zelensky had gone to Washington to do, given that the mandate to sign the agreement, the Ukrainian government had entrusted it either to the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Šmyhal’ or to the Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrij Sybiha, with a clause, that the United States would provide security guarantees to Kiev. Something that the United States has always said it did not want to provide and would leave this task to Europe, after signing the peace agreements.

What happened in the meetings between Russia and the United States in Istanbul and before in Riyadh is not known, but it seems, with hindsight, that there is among the clauses, the closure of relations between Kiev and Washington at least from the point of view of the delivery of weapons. What is known instead is that Trump’s Memcoin grew by almost 5% after the verbal conflict with Zelenskyj. And again after the negotiations in Istanbul, Russia officially announced the appointment of a new ambassador to the United States. US government officials told CNN that part of Russia’s motivation for renewing relations with Washington is believed to stem from its desire to “reestablish its spy networks in the United States.”

And US President Trump, after his falling out with Zelensky, instructed members of the national security apparatus to investigate whether Washington could completely or temporarily halt arms supplies to Ukraine, WSJ reported.

In any case, on March 1, the administration of US President Donald Trump unanimously supported the conclusion of negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was announced by the national security adviser to the US president Mike Walz.

The United States understands that “negotiating with Putin will not be easy, but they intend to try to understand the position of the Russian Federation on resolving the crisis in Ukraine,” Marco Rubio told ABC News. After the failure of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States.

Following the London meetings, attended by 17 countries, NATO Secretary General Marke Rutte said: “We must prepare for the moment when a truce is declared in Ukraine and protect the peace”. These cryptic words bring to mind the statement by London Prime Minister Keir Starmer: “The United Kingdom will allocate an additional $1.6 billion to Ukraine for military purchases, including missiles for air defense systems”.

These words were echoed by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who believes it is urgent to arm Europe: “We urgently need to re-arm Europe”, she said. “All Europeans must invest in defense and provide a breakthrough in the defense industry”. Von der Leyen also promised to change the EU’s financial and budgetary rules, applied by the European Commission, to give EU countries more room for massive public investment in weapons production”.

According to von der Leyen, European leaders will discuss measures to accelerate the militarization of the continent at the Brussels summit on March 6. After the London summit, Starmer said that Europe will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. He also announced European participation in the peace process, including peacekeeping forces in Ukraine in the format of “boots on the ground and planes in the air”. According to him, Britain and France will develop a plan to end hostilities. He also said that this could not be achieved without the support of the United States. Romania, however, clarified that it does not intend to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

All this happened while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was meeting with Charles III in Norfolk, Sky News writes.

Closing the circle were statements by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavorv, according to whom: “Secretary of State Rubio and Trump’s adviser Waltz are absolutely sane people; in Riyadh, Russia and the United States were able to talk about problems.” Lavrov also said that Trump is a pragmatist with the slogan “common sense”, “so it is interesting to work with him”. Again in the voice of the Russian Minister: “The United States directly states that it wants to end the conflict in Ukraine, but Europe calls for a “continuation of the banquet” in the form of war”. “The discussion in Europe about peacekeeping forces for Ukraine is impudence, a continuation of Kiev’s “incitement” to war against Russia, Lavrov said”.

In Russia, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov said that Putin supported the proposal to send 2.5 billion rubles from the Russian government’s reserve fund to the Kursk region. “We agreed with the governor that the main sum – 2.4 billion – will be allocated to the capital of the regional fund for industrial development and then to support businesses. The regulatory act is already being developed by the Government. I ask my colleagues to quickly follow all procedural steps so that by the end of March the funds will reach their destination”, he said Manturov. Another 100 million rubles are earmarked for measures to create the Fatezh industrial park in the region. The park’s areas will be used primarily to accommodate facilities of enterprises affected by the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

And now a look at the situation along the front line as of 15:00 on March 3.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported a fire at the Ufa oil refinery; social media sources reported that it was an attack by Ukrainian drones, but they were not officially confirmed and the distance from the border was at least 1,300 km. Kiev announced that it had drones capable of operating at a distance of up to 1,500 km. In the Rostov region, the acting governor reported successfully repelling a UAV attack in the Krasnosulinsky district.

Ukrainian night monitoring channels reported explosions in Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and the Kiev region. On the afternoon of March 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a successful combined strike against the infrastructure of military airfields, gas processing facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, unmanned aerial vehicle production plants and their storage facilities. In response to the Ukrainian attack on the Turkish Stream.

In the Kursk region, the offensive of Russian troops is developing in the northern sector of the penetration of Ukrainian forces. In the northern part of the village Novaya Sorochina, the flag was planted and photographed, posted on social networks. It is reported that the Russian Armed Forces have crossed the state border with the Sumy region for the second time in a week: Ussuri paratroopers have pushed the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Zhuravka and are expanding the control zone along the border.

In the direction of Sjevjerodonetsk, battles are taking place in the area of ​​Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamyanske.

In Chasiv Yar, battles are taking place in the western microdistrict, and the Russian Armed Forces are also conducting offensive actions in the direction of Stupochky.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are drawing reserves to Kostyantynopil, which is considered an important defense point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian troops are tactically holding their positions at all costs in order to have time to prepare new lines to the west.

Skudne flies the Russian flag taken from the north of Velyka Novosilka.

On the Zaporizhia front, fighting continues near Pyatikhatki, Russian forces are advancing towards the Shcherbaky settlement.

Four Ukrainian UAV attacks were recorded in the Belgorod region.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/