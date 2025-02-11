Deliveries of ammunition to Ukraine from the United States continue on February 5th the last ammunition from Dover but originating from South Korea.

Former Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will attend this year’s Munich Security Conference: the Ukrainian issue is on the agenda. US Vice President Vance will meet Zelensky at the conference in Munich next week, source New York Times.

On February 7th in a statement to the press Donald Trump says: “I look forward to speaking with Zelensky, to discuss guarantees for his assets, such as Rare Earths”. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “I am ready to make a deal with the United States on rare earths in exchange for security guarantees.” Zelensky showed Reuters a map of Ukraine’s rare earth resources. According to Zelensky, these are “uranium, titanium and manganese ores, rare earth elements, lithium, natural gas and dozens of other resources on which geopolitics depends.” “That’s why the Russians want the Zaporozhye region, the entire Donetsk region. They are taking a lot of money,” he told Reuters.

Despite Trump’s statements to the press about Putin’s claims, David Lemmy told The Guardian: “Putin is not ready to negotiate and the war will last for many more months.” Lemmy noted that despite the US administration’s efforts to help end the conflict, negotiations will not take place in the near future. “I am not sure that there are weeks left before the peace talks. And I say this because our assessment, which I am sure is shared by the United States, is that Putin has shown no desire to negotiate and end this war,” the minister said.

The EU should consider a full trade embargo on Russia, Estonian President Alar Karis said after a meeting with the presidents of the European Commission, Latvia and Poland: “The European Union must further strengthen its independence and stop importing Russian energy. We should seriously consider a full trade embargo against Russia.”

The French military has released footage of Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000 fighter jets.

Recently, Ukraine received its first fighter jets from France. The enthusiasm was dampened by Xavier Moreau, a former French officer and military expert, who said that the Russian Aerospace Forces, with their R-37M air-to-air missiles with a range of 300 kilometers, are capable of destroying the Mirage 2000 fighter jets recently sent to Ukraine in the first moments of take-off. He noted that this type of fighter is also capable of carrying nuclear warheads and is generally considered a good multi-role fighter, noting that France has gradually phased them out and is replacing them with Rafale fighters. Moreau stressed that the use of the Mirage 2000 would be tantamount to a massacre and increased losses among Ukrainian pilots and the armed forces. The French expert admitted that receiving the Mirage 2000 will not change the conditions of the Ukrainian Air Force on the battlefield. A German military spokesman told AFP that police were investigating six cases of drones flying over an air base in northern Germany where Ukrainian troops are training.

“There will be no more conscription in Ukraine: this format will be cancelled. The country will change the rules of military service,” MP Goncharenko said. Among other statements: “The new contract rules will simplify the system of signing and renewing contracts; basic military service and reserve service are being added.” Zelensky said: “Ukraine will launch a large-scale military recruitment campaign, offering attractive contracts to young people aged 18 to 24. North Korean soldiers have returned to combat in Russia’s Kursk region after a break of several weeks.”

Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Kizim announced his resignation on February 7: “Dear friends, colleagues, friends! Today, for personal reasons only, I have decided to resign from the diplomatic service and take a “well-deserved rest,” he noted.

Russians fear that Trump has given more powers to intelligence in the Crimea region. On February 5, an RC-135V signals intelligence aircraft arrived within 100 miles of Sevastopol, a stark contrast to the Biden administration’s cautious tactics, when only drones were used.

And now a a look at the front line updated at 16:30 on February 10.

At night, Russian air defense repelled the strikes of Ukrainian UAVs. In the Rostov region (Millerovsky district) the attack was repelled. In Krasnodar a Ukrainian drone damaged the Central residential complex. Two more drone strikes were recorded. Three airborne UAVs were destroyed on the territory of the Bryansk region.

The Russian Armed Forces carried out drone strikes on the Kiev, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Over the weekend, Ukrainian channels reported that the Russian Armed Forces are increasing daily strikes by airborne UAVs, the number of uses of which is an average of 150 per day.

In the Kursk region, according to Russian social media sources, “the destruction of Ukrainian vehicles that were part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempt to break through to Makhnovka continues. The Northern Group of Troops reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were completely destroyed around Fanaseevka, the Ukrainians were “annihilated” from several positions near Cherkasskaya Konopelka, the road to Ulanok was completely cleared.” Fighting continues in the vicinity of Sverdlikovo and Pogrebkov. Fighting is taking place in the Viktorovka area, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to transfer reinforcements. In general, Ukrainian reserves continue to be brought into the region almost every day. As a result of the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Rylsky district of the village of Slobodka, 9 private residential buildings were damaged.

North of the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces have created two bridgeheads on the right bank of the river. As a result of offensive actions on the Oskil River, a “pocket” has formed between the settlements Zapadne and Dvorichne. Slowly but surely, Russian troops are creating conditions for further advancement in the north of the Kharkov region.

In Chasiv Yar, there are no significant changes to the LBS. The number of Ukrainian FPV drones is indicated by the installation of Bachmut in Chasiv Yar through a special corridor for the transfer of equipment, protected from FPV drones by a dense net. The “South” group of troops took the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, located near the E40 highway leading to Slovyansk

According to Russian sources: “In Toretsk, FSB special forces began clearing the city of Ukrainian saboteurs. Fighting continues on the outskirts of the settlements adjacent to the city.”

The next battles will take place in the Pokrovs’k direction. Kiev is forming reserves; several brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are reportedly moving from Kryvyi Rih to Donbass. A counterattack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Pokrovs’k was repelled. Social media sources report about the success of the Russian Armed Forces southwest of Pokrovs’k in Uspenivka, the battles for Novooleksandrivka and Udachne.

In the direction of Kostyantynopil’, Russian troops are fighting west of the settlement. Dachne, and are also compressing the “pocket” formed after the capture of Kurachove. Fighting is reported in the eastern part of Andriivka, adjacent to Kostyantynopil.

On the Zaporizhia front, on the Vasylivka-Tokmok highway, a large number of Ukrainian FPV drones are recorded. Ukrainian attack drones according to Russian social sources attacked Energodar four times, damaging high-voltage equipment. Ukrainians claim the opposite. Recall that the nuclear power plant is under Russian control.

In the Belgorod region, six attacks with FPV drones are recorded.

In the DPR, in the Horlivka region, one injured and six buildings damaged by Ukrainian attacks, more than 10 armed drones. Barrel artillery with a caliber of 155 mm was used, incl. cluster ammunition, UAV attack.

