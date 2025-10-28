UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Trump-Putin summit postponed until further notice. Russians test the Burevestnik missile. Ukraine without water and in the dark. Russian water plant in Belgorod hit

“I will meet with Vladimir Putin only if there is a comprehensive agreement on a peace agreement in Ukraine,” said US President Donald Trump, as he was about to leave for the ASEAN summit.

US Presidential Special Envoy Witkoff met with Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev in the United States on October 24, according to an Axios reporter. Russia and Ukraine are “reasonably close” to a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, Russian Presidential Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev said. He also reported that Kiev is moving toward a “more realistic position” regarding the agreement.

The resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict consists of “only a few elements,” Russian Presidential Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev said. One of these is security guarantees for Ukraine, Dmitriev explained. “Russia has said, ‘Yes, Russia is open to security guarantees for Ukraine,'” he added in an interview with Fox News. “Of course, there is a territorial issue related to the Russian population, which was attacked by Ukrainian forces even before the conflict began,” the special representative continued. He called the third element “the issue of Ukraine’s neutrality, which is important for Russia’s security.”

The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR) doubts that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate an end to the conflict in Ukraine, disagreeing with the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) more optimistic assessment of potential transfers. The Wall Street Journal reports.

On October 27, President Trump, speaking about Russia’s Burevestnik missile test, stated that “they don’t play with us, and we don’t play with them.” Trump also spoke about the advisability of the EU using frozen Russian assets for military aid to Ukraine: “You have to ask the EU, I have nothing to do with it.”

Recall that Russia has tested the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile. The news was initially reported by the Barents Observer. Its journalists cited a NOTAM issued by the Russian Federation. The document states that the airspace over a 500-square-kilometer area of ​​Novaya Zemlya was closed for testing from August 7 to 12, 2025. The Burevestnik uses a new navigation principle that allows for long-range flights. However, its technical specifications are still unknown.

The European Commission plans to provide Ukraine with a €150 billion loan based on frozen Russian assets by the end of the year, says European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius. The European Union lacks effective weapons to destroy drones, which is why the community is developing the “Drone Wall” project, European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius stated in the same interview.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: “Pressure remains the only language Russia understands, and coordinated sanctions with our allies and friends are key to forcing Putin to the negotiating table.” The European Commission (EC) may propose that EU countries agree to a joint loan of tens of billions of euros to help Ukraine if the community fails to reach consensus on the so-called “reparation loan” for Kiev using frozen Russian sovereign assets in Europe, European publication Politico reported, citing European diplomats.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on October 24 that France will supply Ukraine with an additional batch of Mirage 2000 multi-role fighters and Aster 30 anti-aircraft missiles “in the coming days” and will also launch new training programs for the Ukrainian Air Force. From Denmark: “A decision on the ‘reparation loan’ for Ukraine must be made before Christmas,” said Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen […] “I believe we must act to ensure a decision before Christmas, so that we can secure funding for Ukraine for the coming years.”

Sweden will transfer 150 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine: the first is expected to arrive as early as 2026, Zelenskyy said. “Ukraine has never seen such a comprehensive agreement on combat aircraft. A historic achievement,” he added. Saab will be involved in the construction.

The United Kingdom will transfer 5,000 new multipurpose missiles to Ukraine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said during a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing.”

During his visit to London on October 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared: “Today we have agreed to intensify our efforts in the coming months. Peace is emerging under pressure from the “aggressor.” The Ukrainian OCTOPUS interceptor drone will be mass-produced in the UK, Zelenskyy says. The drone was developed with the participation of British scientists ™. Zelenskyy announced that an agreement has already been reached for the joint production of thousands of units per month.

The Ukrainian president also stated: “Since the beginning of this year, Russia has launched approximately 770 ballistic missiles and more than 50 Kinzhal missiles against Ukraine.” “Ukraine is ready to fight for another two to three years.” And Zelenskyy hopes the war will not last 10 years, says Polish Prime Minister Tusk.

Rada MP Bezugla denies reports of the Ukrainians’ complete recapture of the village of Tors’ke in the direction of Lyman. “Syrs’kyj, he tells systematic lies about the ‘liberation’ of individual villages. And once again, “the Commander-in-Chief’s tamed shock regiments are being used for these lies. Meanwhile, in Pokrovs’k, Kostyantynivka, and Kupyansk, the Russians are already inside the cities! “We are losing our outermost line, beyond which lie Pavlograd, Dnipro, Kramatorsk, Izyum, and Kharkiv!” the deputy reported.

According to Ukrainian sources, General Mykhailo Drapaty, upon his return to the northeast, managed to issue the order to retreat from Kupyansk. However, who managed to carry it out and how remains a mystery.

“We are not advancing not because we were not given Tomahawks, but because our mobilization resources are being wasted in the rear,” says Diky, former commander of the Aidar Battalion. […] “The current situation on the front is determined by over 90% of the failed mobilization in the rear.”

Power and water outages continue in Ukraine: Lviv faces long lines for water: after a serious incident, part of the city was left without water for four days, according to local public associations. The complete replacement of the city’s water systems could cost around 10 billion. hryvnia. According to DTEK, emergency power outages have begun in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv regions, as well as in Kyiv. Emergency power outages have also been imposed in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions.

Restrictions on fuel sales in Crimea were lifted last Sunday, announced the head of the republic, Sergei Aksyonov. Russian social media sources reported that: “The Russian military has used KABs for the first time in the Odessa region,” said regional administration head Oleh Kiper. “This is a new and serious threat to the Odessa region.” Such attacks pose a colossal danger to the population and can cause serious damage,” Kiper said.

Responding to Kirill’s meetings in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said over the weekend: “The prerequisites for a new meeting between Putin and Trump are not yet in place.” “The Ukrainians don’t want the negotiating process. The Europeans, the European Union, are pushing them in every way possible towards this reluctance. We see that the European Union is literally in the grip of military hysteria. This is the reason for the pause,” he said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin for the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin,” broadcast on the Rossiya-1 television channel (VGTRK).

On October 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that the White House had “radically” changed its rhetoric on the issue of resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Previously, he stated, the US presidential administration had advocated a more thorough approach to resolving military actions, but now it advocates reaching a ceasefire as soon as possible. Lavrov believes the changes occurred under pressure from Europe.

Putin signed a law denouncing the intergovernmental agreement with the United States on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium no longer used for defense purposes. The agreement was reached in 2000 and ratified in 2011. It provides for the disposal by each side of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium, declared surplus for military programs.

During a visit to the command post of the Joint Group of Troops and Forces, President Vladimir Putin listened to a report from the Chief of the General Staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov. Vladimir Putin told reporters at the press conference that Russia had successfully tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile with unlimited range, the Burevestnik. The missile remained aloft for over 15 hours for the first time, covering a distance of 14,000 km.

“The Russian Central Bank believes it can continue to fix the key rate, but with greater caution,” said Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina. “The main effect of the VAT increase on inflation will be seen in December and January,” said the Bank of Russia Governor.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on October 27. Overnight, Ukrainian forces launched a massive drone (UAV) attack on our Russian forces. A “drone caravan” headed toward Moscow throughout the night (Sobyanin reported 30 downed). 32 drones were shot down in the Tula region. In the Rostov region, drones were shot down in the districts of Millerovsky and Sholokhovsky. In the evening, three drones were destroyed on the outskirts of Kaluga. Ukrainian forces struck a skyscraper in Donetsk and several houses in Luhansk. On October 26, US MLRS Hymars missiles and drones struck the Belgorod Reservoir dam; Ukrainian forces are attempting to penetrate the leaking structure and flood even more populated areas and Russian positions in the direction of Vovchansk. At least 24 civilians have been injured.

Russian forces fired Geranium rockets at Konotop and the town of Krolevets in the Sumy region overnight; no large-scale attacks have been reported.

In the Bryansk region, two civilians were injured in an attack by three Ukrainian military drones. Five were injured in a bus hit by a Ukrainian drone.

There are no changes in the Tetkino and Glushkovsky sectors of the front. Heavy rocket artillery from the Sever Group of Forces struck concentrations of Ukrainian forces near Pavlivka.

An intense counterattack is underway along the entire front line in the direction of Sumy. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are attempting to counterattack and recapture lost positions.

In the Belgorod region, drone attacks continued against property, homes, and moving vehicles. Nine attacks were reported, with at least eight injuries.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Sever Group of Forces continues its advance near Vovchansk and along the Khatnje sector of the front in the Kharkiv region, using Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems.

In the Seversky sector, Russian forces are organizing a pincer maneuver around the city from the north and south. Our troops are advancing slowly. According to intelligence reports, in the village of Zvanovka (south of Seversk, in DPR territory not yet under our control), Ukrainian forces, wearing Russian uniforms, shot 20 civilians trapped in the basements of their homes.

On the Pokrovsk front, At Rodyns’ke, near Mirnohrad, Russian forces have consolidated their positions in a multi-story residential building in the southeastern part of the city. Ukrainian forces are also counterattacking in the Kucheriv Yar area.

The Vostok Forces Group reports ongoing Ukrainian counterattacks aimed at disrupting the advance of Russian troops in the Far East. Russian forces have advanced towards Vyshneve and are expanding their bridgehead on the western bank of the Yanchur River. Russian forces units are advancing westward along forest strips from the Poltavka area.

On the Zaporizhia Front, positional battles are ongoing on the Orichiv Front, near Novodanylivka. At Malaya Tokmachka, Russian forces units are gradually advancing. At Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k, trench battles are taking place, with hundreds of drones in the air on both sides, making the advance extremely difficult. Difficult.

In the direction of Kherson, counterattacks are underway across the Dnieper.

