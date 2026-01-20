A Ukrainian An-124-100 transport plane took off from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita. The size of the plane clearly demonstrates why Wichita is considered the aviation capital of the world. It was likely carrying air defense systems. Between January 10 and 18, at least four flights of American Boeing 747 commercial cargo planes carrying military cargo departed the United States from Dover Air Base bound for Rzeszow Airport in Poland, with subsequent delivery to Ukraine.

According to the Financial Times: “The European Union is working on a new accession program for member states to shorten Ukraine’s accession process.” The Czech Republic is ready to supply Ukraine with fighter jets to counter drones in the near future, President Petr Pavel said. “The Czech Republic can provide several medium fighter jets, which are very effective at countering drones, in a relatively short time, and I believe we will be able to resolve this problem quickly and successfully,” he said.

Volodymyr Zelensky said: “I believe we are very close to the end of the war.”

Following attacks on energy infrastructure, consumers in the Odessa and Kyiv regions have been left without electricity, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy. “Invincibility Points” continue to operate normally, Ukrainian authorities said. Naftogaz said: “The Russians are trying to deprive Ukrainians of gas: attacks have hit production facilities almost daily.”

Yulia Tymoshenko was arrested after being on Interpol’s wanted list since 2004 on Russian fraud charges. According to local sources, Ukraine claims that Yulia Tymoshenko always goes to prison before coups.

According to Voloshin, spokesman for the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces, the redeployment of Russian army airborne units in the Hulyaijpole and Orichiv directions has been recorded. Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, also stated: “The Russian army is sending reserves to Pokrovsk in an attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses.” “The Russian armed forces are seeking opportunities to break through the Ukrainian defenses, both through single, massive assaults and through covert advances by small infantry groups. The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk sector. A tense stalemate continues in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad urban area.”

In Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly said: “Vladimir Putin has been invited to the ‘Peace Council’ announced by Donald Trump. The Kremlin agrees that Trump, by resolving the Greenland issue, will make world history.” The Kremlin has not commented on allegations regarding Russia’s “interests” in Greenland.

Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian President for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and on January 20 will meet with representatives of the American delegation, Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to Axios and Reuters.

According to Kommersant, the National Headquarters for Artificial Intelligence will receive collegial leadership: Maxim Oreshkin and Dmitry Grigorenko will lead it as co-chairs of the interdepartmental commission under the presidency—a proposal supported by Vladimir Putin. Putin: “Two keys” are needed to include “presidential” departments and governors in the race for artificial intelligence, and the commission’s main tasks will be to implement infrastructure for the new technology and export ready-to-use solutions to Russia’s friendly countries.

Russia’s largest cement producer has suspended operations at its plants in the Belgorod and Ulyanovsk regions, a representative of the Cemros holding company told RBK. Another plant in the Lipetsk region, according to the representative, has switched to limited production mode. Only the grinding and packaging departments, as well as laboratories, are now operational.

The Russian government has updated the socio-economic development program for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. The changes include continued work to improve the peninsula’s social, transport, public utility, and tourism infrastructure. Therefore, taking into account the extension of the state program until 2030, over 8,000 new places in educational institutions and over 1,000 places in healthcare facilities will be created in the two regions. Furthermore, by 2030, tourist attractions in Crimea and Sevastopol are expected to be able to accommodate at least 7.9 million people. Speaking about the goals of the updated program during a meeting with deputy prime ministers on January 19, Mikhail Mishustin noted that dozens of kilometers of gas and water distribution networks will be built in two regions and that the length of highways will be increased.

The Russian government has supported a bill protecting participants in the special military operation from layoffs. Amendments have been proposed to Article 179 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation, which establishes social guarantees for employees in the event of staff reductions. By law, the employment contracts of employees sent to military service are suspended, but their assignments are maintained. In such cases, they have the right to return to their previous employer within three months of completing their service.

And now, a look at the front line, updated as of 3:30 PM on January 19. Overnight, Russian forces carried out drone strikes against energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where prolonged and emergency power outages are in effect. Strikes were also carried out against targets in the Kharkiv region and the city of Zaporizhia.

In the Saratov region, Ukrainian channels are broadcasting footage of local residents reporting air defense operations against one of the oil refineries.

In the Sumy region, the Russian Northern Group of Forces is conducting daily offensive operations in the districts of Sumy, Hlukhiv, and Krasnopil’s’kyi.

In the Belgorod region, the governor stated that “major maintenance work aimed at ensuring a stable electricity supply is almost complete.” Yesterday, elevators in Belgorod were also temporarily closed due to power surges. In the village of Nechayevka, Belgorod District, a woman was killed instantly after an FPV drone exploded. In the village of Golovchino, a drone attacked a car, injuring two others. Chapayevsky, Shebekino, Grafovka, Malinovka, Vovchya Aleksandrovka, Grushevka, Borisovka, and Bessonovka are under attack.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Northern Group of Forces is attacking Ukrainian forces with air support near Starytsya, Lyman, and Vovchans’ki Khutorye in the Milove-Khatney sector.

Positive battles are ongoing in Kupyansk. Further south, Russian forces are destroying crossings over the Oskil River at Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. The encirclement of Lyman continues from the eastern and southern sides.

Northwest of Seversk, Russian forces are pushing their way toward Seversky Donetsk, with fighting ongoing near Ozerne and Dibrova.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Russian forces have captured: Novopavlivka, Donetsk.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, Russian forces are continuing flank assault operations. From Yablunivka, to the south, advanced assault groups are infiltrating toward Illinivka (a southwestern suburb of Kostyantynivka). The Ukrainians have responded by deploying numerous drones.

In eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukrainian forces are attempting to launch counterattacks against units of the Northern Group of Forces: five counterattacks have been repelled and two Ukrainian armored vehicles have been destroyed. Further north, Russian forces are penetrating Ukrainian defenses in the direction of Ternuvate and Vozdvyzhivka. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces have captured the village of Pavlivka.

Heavy fighting is ongoing on the Zaporizhia front in three villages east of Luk’yanivs’ke. There are reports of Russian advance groups operating near Shcherbaky. In Melitopol, restoration of a power plant continues after a recent attack by Ukrainian forces.

