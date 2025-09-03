Donald Trump appears to have run out of ideas to advance the peace process in Ukraine: his last two-week deadline passed without the meeting he had sought between Putin and Zelensky, The Times reports.

According to the publication, Trump is inclined to blame the Europeans for sabotaging peace because they are encouraging Kiev to wait for more favorable peace terms.

Furthermore, the US President reportedly told Putin that Russia “may have to continue to fight and suffer, because both sides suffer before they can be separated.” Putin appears to have taken this as a “green light” for further attacks on Ukraine, the publication writes.

On the sidelines of the SCO in Tianjin, Putin met with several Western leaders. Interesting statements were made during the meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbian President Alexandar Vucic.

Fico stated that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is unacceptable. However, Slovakia will support Ukraine’s accession to the EU; he then thanked the Russian president for the Russian Federation’s hospitality to the Slovak delegation during their visit to the Victory Parade in Moscow.

Fico reiterated that Bratislava is reacting very harshly to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks on oil pipelines and that he will discuss the unacceptability of attacks on energy infrastructure in a meeting with Zelensky on Friday.

Furthermore, Slovakia will vote against the European Commission’s adoption of the Repower EU plan, which entails Russia’s abandonment of fossil fuels by 2020. 2027. Fico then called the European Union “a toad at the bottom of a well” with a very limited worldview.

The meeting with Vucic was of a different tone.

Putin recalled that: “The strategic partnership between Moscow and Belgrade brings positive results for both sides and that Russia respects Serbia’s independent political path under Vucic’s leadership.”

The Serbian president expressed gratitude to Russia for its support in preserving Serbia’s territorial integrity and for its friendly attitude toward the Serbian people. He reminded Putin that Serbia has been under intense pressure since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, but maintains a principled position in rejecting anti-Russian sanctions.

The independent newspaper Canard Enchainé revealed that the French government has sent letters to regional hospitals and health agencies to prepare for war scenarios. French hospitals will be required to prepare to accommodate up to 50,000 beds per month for wounded civilians and military personnel. Since 2013, France has closed the equivalent of 43,500 hospital beds.

The Ukrainian State Service for Religion has filed a lawsuit to close the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the agency’s head announced.

In Poland, Ukroboronprom is also participating in the MSPO trade fair, where NRTKs, UAVs, and missiles were presented at its stands. The characteristics of the Palyanitsa missile, presented and announced last year, were also detailed.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said: “Ukraine can repeat Finland’s success. We still feel we won because we preserved our independence,” he said, convinced that Finland won the war against the USSR.

Medvedev responded to Stubb by publishing a map showing Finnish cessions to the USSR at the time.

Regarding the protection of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Putin then stated: “We can also cooperate with our American partners at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. In principle, we have also discussed these issues indirectly with them. The same, by the way, applies to the Ukrainian side. At the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, if favorable circumstances arise, we have discussed it with our American colleagues.”

Flightradar24: “Ursula von der Leyen’s plane experienced no interference with the GPS system during the entire flight.”

“The transponder signal transmitted by the plane contains a NIC value. This value encodes the quality and consistency of the navigation data received by the plane. The flight with Ursula von der Leyen on board showed a good NIC value from takeoff to landing.”

The message on X also emphasizes that the European Commission President’s flight was expected to last 1 hour and 48 minutes. Despite reports that the plane had hovered over Plovdiv for an hour before making an emergency landing, the flight, according to Flightradar, lasted 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Here’s a quick look at the current situation as of 5:00 PM on September 2.

Overnight, Russian Armed Forces launched “Geranium” attacks in Izmail in the Odessa region, a Ukrainian logistics hub on the border, Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, and in the Sumy and Chernigov regions.

Ukrainians launched aerial drone strikes in the Rostov region. Russian air defense repelled the drone attack in the Rostov, Myasnikovsky, and Neklinovsky districts. In the Leventsovsky microdistrict, two apartment buildings were damaged. An unexploded ordnance was found in one of the apartments. The buildings were evacuated.

Heavy fighting is ongoing in Yunakovka in the direction of Sumy. Ukrainians conducted two counterattacks near Andriivka with forces from the 225th Separate Assault Battalion, but were unsuccessful.

In the Belgorod region, Borisovsky district, civilians were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the village of Belenkoye; as well as in the town of Grayvoron. The settlement of Borisovka was attacked by drones, resulting in 5 injuries. In Shebekino, an FPV drone struck an apartment building, starting a fire. Baytsura, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Yasniye Zori, Otradnoye, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Murom, Voznesenovka, Dobroye, Orekhovo, Karabanovo, Tulyanka, Repyakhovka, and Konovalovo were also hit.

Toward Kharkov, on the left bank of the Volchansk, the Ukrainians, thanks to transferred reserves, are putting up fierce resistance.

Heavy fighting continues toward Kupyansk. Both sides are exaggerating their gains in the information space; the line of contact has not undergone significant changes.

In the Pokrovsk-Krasnoarmeysk direction, east of Myrnohrad, Russian forces are counterattacking near Novoekonomichne. The Russians continue operations near the Kapitalna mine. Small groups of Russian infantry are operating in the southern part of Pokrovsk.

The Ukrainians have reported the presence of units of the Airborne Forces and the Russian Marine Corps from the Sumy region in Pokrovsk.

The presence of the 155th and 40th Marine Brigades, as well as the 177th Separate Marine Regiment, has been reported to be opening a breach in Dobropillia.

Furthermore, units of the 11th Air Assault Brigade and the 76th Air Assault Division have been observed redeploying in this direction.

The Russian General Staff has reportedly decided to concentrate its main efforts near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, as the advance in the Sumy region was halted several weeks ago.

Toward Velykomykhailivka, toward the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians have leveled the front between Kamyshevakha and Maliivka, closing another “pocket.”

In the Zaporozhye region, at least three Russian drones attacked residential buildings in Enerhodar, Zaporozhye region; no casualties were reported.

In the Black Sea, small Ukrainian vessels have been observed near the platforms, while US reconnaissance aircraft and drone activity in neutral waters is increasing.

