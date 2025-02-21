UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Trump disappointed by Zelensky’s NO on rare earths. Peskov announces: diplomacy at work for Trump Putin meeting. Kursk under pressure: Moscow enters Sumy

US President Donald Trump said that the conflict in Ukraine can be resolved in a year, otherwise the Third World War could begin. And he strongly criticized Zelenskyj calling him a “dictator without elections”, calling him “a comedian of moderate success who did a bad job”.

Elon Musk has increased the pressure on Ukraine by proposing that the Ministry of State Efficiency, Doge, carry out an audit of the money sent to Ukraine. In reality, Trump did not expect Zelensky’s no to the agreement on mineral resources and rare earths. And as the fourth year of conflict approaches, the president of Ukraine asks for guarantees for his country before signing any paper. US resists calling Russia an “aggressor” in G7 statement marking anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war, Financial Times reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington next week to discuss Ukraine, Le Figaro reports. European leaders condemn Trump’s “dictatorial statement.” Finland’s Alexander Stubb said he supports Ukraine’s constitution and democratically elected president Zelensky. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo: “Ukraine has the right to join the EU and NATO.” Norway’s Jonas Gahr Støre called Trump’s statement deeply unfair. Norway’s Foreign Minister: “We cannot allow Russia to shape the security system in Europe by force. Ukraine is fighting not only for its survival but also for our common principles and we will stand firm in supporting it.” Czech President Petr Pavel: “Calling the president of such a country a dictator requires a great deal of cynicism.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani: “The security of Europe and Ukraine cannot be guaranteed without guarantees from the United States.” On February 24, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will arrive in Kiev: “On Monday, I will be in Kiev to confirm Spain’s support for Ukrainian democracy and President Zelensky,” Sanchez wrote in X. The European sanctions lists against the Russian Federation will lose force only if the United States decides to lift the restrictions previously imposed by Washington, writes the EUobserver portal.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sibiga: “No one can force Ukraine to capitulate, we will defend our right to exist.” Meanwhile, Moscow continues to target energy infrastructure: “Gas production infrastructure is damaged in Ukraine,” Energy Minister German Galushchenko said. The Russian military has carried out a group attack on gas and energy infrastructure that supplies Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

The head of the FSB control service, General Vladimir Kryuchkov, has resigned – RVNP source. On the resumption of dialogue with the United States, it is learned that “the Central Bank is not negotiating with the United States on the lifting of economic sanctions on Russia,” said President Nabiullina; “Visa and Mastercard have not contacted the Central Bank about returning to the Russian Federation, it is premature to talk about it,” said Nabiullina.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not rule out the continuation of the prisoner exchange between the Russian Federation and the United States. “The Russian Federation is ready to return to the negotiating table on Ukraine,” Putin said following the results of the negotiations in Riyadh. “Russia attaches fundamental importance to the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine; On the American side, there were “completely different people” at the negotiations – without prejudice or judgment; The Europeans themselves forbade themselves from contacting Moscow, and Kiev even forbade itself from negotiating with the Russian Federation; Moscow took the first step to resume work with the United States in a number of areas where there is mutual interest, including the Middle East; The expulsion of Russian and American diplomats does not lead to anything good, now the work of diplomatic missions will resume; Russia and the United States are working on economic issues, energy markets, space and other areas.” And again: “The negotiating process will take place with the participation of both Russia and Ukraine, no one excludes Ukraine from this process.” Diplomats, Peskov confirmed, are working on the Putin-Trump meeting.

The Russian General Staff said: “Our forces have regained control of 800 square kilometers of the Kursk region, the 64% of its area”. NATO Representative to Politico confirmed: “Russia has liberated 57% of the territory occupied by Ukraine in the Kursk region”. The Russian government will send 40 billion rubles for payments to residents of the Kursk region who lost their homes, the Cabinet of Ministers reported. They will receive 65 thousand rubles a month for six months. The money for these purposes was allocated from the reserve fund. According to the authorities, they will be able to pay more than 112.6 thousand people who, as of August 1, 2024, lived in the border areas where the regime of anti-terrorist operations was subsequently introduced.

On February 20, President Putin announced that the Russian Armed Forces crossed the border of the Kursk region and entered the territory of Ukraine. He also said: “The attack on the CCP looks like a coordinated action with Europe, Putin said. The Russian leader saw a connection between the attack on the CCP and the new EU sanctions. An attack on the CCP will cause permanently high energy prices on world markets, which consumers are not interested in.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 17:00.

Russian forces hit Kiev with “gerans”. The launch of Caliber missiles was also reported. In the morning, Ukrainian channels reported that take-offs of Tu-95ms missile carriers had been recorded.

Commenting on the situation in the Kursk direction, the Supreme Commander said that units of the 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade crossed the border into the Sumy region of Ukraine, details were not specified. As a result of the attack of two Ukrainian army drones on a power substation in Rylsk, a power cable was damaged. The Northern group of troops reports battles in Lebedevk, there is progress in the southern part of the village. The Ukrainians continue to transfer new forces south of Sudzha. The last 24 hours have seen increased work by the Russian Aerospace Forces and the use of FAB-3000s.

South of Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian channels say, Russian forces advanced on a wide front from the Stupky tract to the Kurdyumivka settlement in an area up to 8.5 km wide to a maximum depth of 1.4 km and occupied the remaining part of the village of Andriivka.

East of Pokrovs’k, clashes continue for the Pokrovs’k-Kostyantynopil’ highway junction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are taking countermeasures. Russian forces advance in the area of ​​the Vodyane Druhe settlement south of Pokrovs’k, fighting continues in the area of ​​Pishchane. On the western flank of Pokrovsk, Russian forces have again pushed Ukrainian forces out of the village of Kotlyne. Further south, they have taken a large trench fortification, as well as a small tree line, as they continue to level the front line in preparation for future attacks to the north.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces admit that Russian forces have gained a foothold on the outskirts of Kostyantynopil and continue to advance along a broad front.

Russian forces continue to move from Velyka Novosilka, successes are reported in the Novosilka settlement. In the direction of Komar, Russian forces advanced again, expanding their zone of control in and around Novoocheretuvate. Russian forces advanced marginally into the village, capturing more houses and entrenching themselves in their new positions there.

From the direction of Kherson, attacks by Ukrainian armed forces against civilians are reported. Ukrainians hit a gas station with a Baba Yaga drone. Ukrainian armed forces fired at eight villages.

At least four drone attacks were recorded in the Belgorod region. In the DPR of Horlivka, one person was killed in an attack by a Ukrainian drone.

In Kazakhstan, police launched an investigation after reports of a drone incident near the village of Uyaly in the Bokeyordinsky district, Orda reports. The local portal “My City” writes that the drone is similar to the Crecerelle reconnaissance drone of the French company Sagem.

Graziella Giangiulio

