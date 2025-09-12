Trump has made it clear that Europe must first stop directly financing Russia’s military economy with oil and gas money, and only then turn to him for sanctions, Ukrainian MP Yuriy Boyko reported. He noted that the US president has “openly and repeatedly” admitted that the task of ending the war in Ukraine has proven more difficult than expected. But despite this, he is not easing his efforts to stop it.

“His complaints against the Europeans are related to this, when they started calling for new sanctions against Russia… They say that you (the Europeans) have given the Russian Federation more money for energy than you have helped Ukraine, and you assume that we (the Americans) should impose sanctions on Russia. Although the volume of business between Americans and Russians is low.”

The Wall Street Journal also reiterated the MP’s words: “The European Union has faced Trump’s demand for significant tariffs on some goods from China and India to increase pressure on Russia.”

The same data had previously been cited by sources in the Financial Times. According to them, Trump is asking Europe to impose tariffs of up to 100%. Earlier this month, Reuters and Bild reported that Washington is also insisting the EU refuse to purchase Russian energy resources. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed this.

The WSJ’s European source noted that the EU does not use tariffs as a tool to exert pressure on other countries. Furthermore, the sources said, the EU is unlikely to adopt measures restricting oil or gas purchases due to political sensitivity within the Union.

The United States has received a promise from Europe to completely stop purchasing Russian gas in any form by the end of 2026, US Secretary of Energy Christopher Wright said on Wednesday. “They have categorically stated that by the end of next year, 2026, they will completely stop importing Russian gas in any form. Until the end of this year, it will still be possible to purchase Russian gas under spot contracts. It will be possible to purchase gas from Russia under a contract in 2026. But as soon as January 1, 2027, comes, there will be no more Russian gas,” he said in an interview with CNBC.

The measure will not currently be included in the new sanctions package, according to European Parliament sources.

House of Representatives member Joe Wilson announced the introduction of a bill in the US Congress aimed at reinstating the Jackson-Vanik Amendment. He said this would block all trade with Russia. The amendment introduces restrictions on trade with countries that hinder emigration and violate human rights.

The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory following the drone incident over Poland, Whitaker said: “We stand with our NATO allies in the face of these airspace violations and will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

NATO spent at least €1.2 million to destroy the drones that flew over Polish airspace yesterday. F-35 fighter jets and AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, each costing around €400,000, were used to destroy the drones. Three of these missiles are reported to have been used. Meanwhile, NATO admits it will not be able to regularly use F-35s to destroy the drones, which often cost only a few thousand euros.

Germany did not use its Patriot air defense systems to neutralize the drones over Poland, said Defense Ministry spokesman Mitko Müller. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte previously stated that aircraft from four NATO countries participated in neutralizing drones in Poland, of which, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, “three or four” were shot down.

“There was no deployment of Patriots, meaning no launch of our guided missiles. So there was no direct involvement in the defense effort,” Mueller said during a cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

Baltic NATO members are calling on the United States to abandon its plan to cut defense aid to countries bordering Russia. According to Bloomberg, they have sent a joint letter to Congress. It is also noted that since 2018, Washington has provided the Baltic states with over $1 billion in funding. Norway’s Foreign Minister: “There is no discussion of invoking “Article 5 of NATO.”

The Latvian Defense Minister announced that he has instructed the Latvian Armed Forces to evaluate the temporary closure of airspace on the eastern border with Belarus and Russia after drones infiltrated Poland last night.

According to the ruling, the EU Court lifted sanctions against Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kiev and is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. The country’s leaders will discuss security projects, European integration, infrastructure investments, security guarantees, sanctions against Russia, and paths to sustainable peace.

Ukraine is currently often in the dark: it has stopped receiving Azerbaijani gas via Romania since the beginning of September, Strana writes. It is not excluded that this is due to damage to gas transmission infrastructure on the border with Moldova and Romania.

Regarding the number of Ukrainian troops on the frontline, Defense Minister Denys Shmygal reported that: “The level of mobilization in Ukraine Over the past year, it has remained stable and is tending to increase.

Regarding the arrival of drones in Poland, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Russia may have attacked Poland to prevent Ukraine from receiving ammunition for air defense systems.” The Georgian State Security Service arrested two Ukrainians who attempted to smuggle 2.4 kg of hexogen from Turkey to Georgia, an explosive used by sabotage groups in attacks.

The IAEA has acknowledged that Ukraine was exerting pressure on Russian employees at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. According to the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, this fact was reflected in the agency’s report.

The US Embassy in Lithuania: “An American delegation visiting Belarus is heading to Vilnius with 52 political prisoners released from Belarusian prisons.” Lithuanian President Nauseda stated that Belarus has released 52 prisoners, including six Lithuanian citizens.

From Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry stated: “The objects that arrived on Polish territory during the massive attack by Russian troops on Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises were not expected,” the Russian Defense Ministry reported. “The maximum range of the Russian drones used in the attack, which presumably crossed the border with Poland, does not exceed 700 km,” the report reads. The ministry added that it is ready to hold consultations on this matter with the Polish Defense Ministry.

Putin dismissed the head of the Sakhalin Department of the Interior Ministry and the head of the Interior Ministry of Ingushetia, the ministry reported. The reasons are not yet known. Meanwhile, Rostec has begun deliveries of Dvina-100M drone suppression systems to protect production facilities, airports, and railway stations in Russia, according to the state-owned company’s press office.

All this is also in view of the upcoming elections: “More than 100 systems will be created “49,500 polling stations for regional elections,” said Pamfilova, Director of the Russian Central Election Commission. Over 6,500 reserve polling stations are available across eight regions, which are particularly vulnerable to attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia’s Central Election Commission is conducting elections under unprecedented cyberattacks. In Kamchatka and the Kursk Region, in accordance with the Central Election Commission’s decision, voting in the elections for the Unified Day of Voting 2025 will be possible outside the premises.

Voting for suspects and defendants in pre-trial detention centers for the Unified Day of Voting 2025 will take place on September 12; 77 special polling stations have been created for this purpose. Electronic voting via portable terminals will be used for the first time in eight pre-trial detention centers in Moscow.

Voting at extraterritorial polling stations on a single election day will take place over three days. days, in September. 12-14. 68 extraterritorial polling stations have been established in the Donbass and Novorossiya regions.

Russia’s Central Election Commission is in no hurry to abandon traditional voting practices, including the paper method. On the single voting day of September 12-14, 2025, approximately 5,000 election campaigns of various levels are planned in 81 regions of Russia, including at least 20 campaigns for the direct election of senior officials.

The Kremlin considers the country’s macroeconomic situation to be calm and predictable, said the president Russian President Dmitry Peskov spokesperson. “Overall, the macroeconomic situation continues to remain calm, reliable, and predictable, despite the rather turbulent situation in the global economy,” Peskov said. This was his commentary on the rise in the euro-dollar over-the-counter exchange rate, at the request of journalists on Thursday.

And now a look at the front line, updated as of 4:00 PM on September 11. Overnight, targets were hit in the Chernihiv region, the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region, and in Sumy and Slovyansk in the Democratic Republic of Donbas, under Ukrainian control.

Ukrainian forces struck residential buildings and the area of ​​the Republican Trauma Center in Donetsk with a HIMARS multi-role missile. Damage was reported.

In the Kursk region, following a Ukrainian drone strike, the roof of the Rylskyi administration building suffered infrastructure damage.

In the direction of Sumy, fighting is ongoing south of Yunakivka and the surrounding areas. The Ukrainians are moving reinforcements, including special forces. In the last 24 hours, the Russian Sever group has repelled two counterattacks by Ukrainian forces in the area of ​​Andriivka and Oleksiivka. Ukrainian forces deployed assault groups from the 225th separate regiment and 78 separate assault regiments, supported by Western armored vehicles and artillery.

Belgorod Oblast was subjected to numerous Ukrainian attacks on September 10, hitting at least 18 villages, resulting in several injuries.

In the direction of Dnipropetrovsk, the Russian Eastern Group of Forces began the final phase of “clearing Sosnivka and its surroundings,” according to Russian military posts. There are pockets of resistance to the Ukrainian forces, who are continuing to attempt a counterattack. Battles are ongoing on the outskirts of Novoskelyuvate, and Russian forces are advancing towards Novomykolaivka.

On the Zaporizhia front, counterattacks are underway on the border between the villages of Plavni and Prymors’ke. Ukrainian forces are bringing Reinforcements, including UAV units, are constantly counterattacking. Russian assault groups have captured the 3rd Stepnohirsk.

In the Black Sea, on the 10th, Ukrainian forces operated MBEKs near Novorossiysk, and several drones were shot down in Crimea during the day. In Crimea, analysts are reviewing information on attacks on the western coast and predict a further deterioration in the situation. The Russians have not commented on the Ukrainian news of the sinking of a Russian ship.

Graziella Giangiulio

