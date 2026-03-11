Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin. Trump: “I had a good conversation with Putin; he wants to help us on the Iranian issue. We will lift sanctions on some oil-related countries.” “He said the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East was discussed. Trump said many people on both sides participated in the conversation.”

Due to the high demand for Patriot anti-aircraft missiles resulting from the escalation in the Middle East, Germany has agreed to supply Ukraine with approximately 35 of the latest PAC-3 missiles, Der Spiegel reports. According to the publication, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reached an agreement with his partners as follows: “Germany would supply five missiles from the Bundeswehr’s stockpile if other countries jointly supplied another 30.” The Netherlands and several other countries have responded to Pistorius’s initiative. The German Ministry of Defense confirmed to Der Spiegel that the delivery was in preparation, but for security reasons did not specify the exact quantity or delivery time. Zelenskyy’s advisor, Dmitry Litvin, claims that Ukraine received 600 Patriot missiles over the entire period. Therefore, it is not entirely clear what was used to shoot down the Russian missiles.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Hungary considers the confiscation of money transported through the country by Oschadbank employees a security threat. Kiev described the situation as unacceptable but did not respond to Hungary’s questions. Hungary intends to independently determine how the large sums of money were spent and links this to possible interference in the parliamentary elections.

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the new round of negotiations on Ukraine has been postponed due to the situation in the Middle East. Ukrainian media previously reported that negotiations could take place on March 11.

Zelenskyy also said: “We have received 11 requests from Gulf countries, Europe, and the United States for assistance in countering Iranian drones. Some of these have already received concrete and practical solutions.”

Russia wants to create a 20-kilometer “buffer zone” along the border in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, which is why it is capturing border villages, the commander of the Joint Group of Forces said. “We have identified 12 areas where Russian forces, with forces ranging from an assault company (perhaps up to a battalion), will attempt to expand their zone of control.”

“The peculiarity of the war at the current stage is that the concept of a ‘front line’ is blurred, and in many areas mutual ‘infiltration zones’ for small infantry groups can reach more than 10 kilometers,” Syrsky said. According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite the Russians’ continued attempts “to infiltrate deep into our ranks, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding certain lines and conducting their own active offensive operations on certain sections of the front.”

More than 45,000 passengers on 219 flights arrived in Russia from Middle Eastern countries between March 2 and 8, the Ministry of Transport reported. The ministry clarified that another 7,500 people are scheduled for transportation on 33 flights. In a press conference, Vladimir Putin addressed the Middle East oil crisis: “Oil production in the Strait of Hormuz risks a complete halt within the next month. World oil prices have risen 30% in a week. The current high energy prices are temporary, and Russia understands this. Russia will continue to supply oil and gas to countries that are reliable buyers, including Slovakia and Hungary. Kiev retains control of 15-17% of the DPR territory,” Putin concluded.

Vladimir Putin also had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump on March 9, according to Yuri Ushakov, Russian Presidential Advisor. According to Ushakov: “The conversation was held at the initiative of the American President. The leaders had a substantive and useful exchange of views on the situation in Iran. Vladimir Putin expressed a number of considerations aimed at a rapid political and diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Iran. The Russian President expressed positive assessments of the mediation efforts of the United States and Trump personally in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The conversation was professional, frank, and constructive.”

“Recently, the assassinations of several high-ranking officials were foiled in Russia. “We have successfully foiled a series of high-profile terrorist attacks, including the assassinations of senior government officials, the Armed Forces Command, and the Russian National Guard,” FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta. “Only recently have we managed to foil a number of high-profile terrorist attacks, including the assassinations of senior government officials, the Armed Forces Command, and the Russian National Guard, the use of homemade bombs and firearms on public transport during heavy passenger traffic, and the bombing of an apartment building,” he said.

Nearly half a billion rubles will be allocated to the Belgorod region to ensure the stable functioning of the fuel and energy sector; a corresponding order was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The allocated funds will be used to purchase backup power sources, namely at least 310 generators. This will ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity and heat to socially important facilities and critical infrastructure in the most affected communities of the Belgorod region.

This includes power for over 60 water networks and heating plants, 75 apartment buildings with independent heating, 116 schools and kindergartens, 27 hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Funds for these purposes will come from the government reserve fund.

The commission approved a bill transferring authority over military nuclear materials to Rosatom, a source told RIA Novosti.

Moscow has been experiencing a mass shutdown of the internet and communications for several days. According to authorities, this is for security reasons and is being carried out in compliance with the law. Problems for companies are being addressed: the introduction of “white lists” is possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from Izvestia. Peskov declined to comment on the allegations of Russia transferring intelligence information to Iran. “We do not comment on them in any way.”

“Trump did not call for a ceasefire in Ukraine in his conversation with Putin,” Peskov said. He noted that Putin greatly appreciates the United States’ mediation in the resolution. Ukraine and that Russia is grateful and interested in continuing negotiations.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on March 10. The most important events are currently unfolding in the Zaporizhia region. The Russian command has unexpectedly decided to employ the notorious “pincer” maneuver—also known as semi-encirclement—in the region.

Russian forces have launched attacks in the Odessa region, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia. Yesterday, footage emerged of the aftermath of the Geranium missile system’s operation at the Timofiivsky gas processing and production center, near the village of Plishyvets, in the Poltava region.

In the Krasnodar region, yesterday, in the Seversky district, debris from a drone fell on the ground. House of Culture in the village of Chernomorsky. In the village of Akhtyrsky, drone fragments were found near a kindergarten in Abinsky, Abinsky District.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces fired mortar shells at the village of Belaya Berezka, Trubchevsky District, wounding a civilian. Drones also attacked civilian vehicles.

In the Sumy region, the Sever Group of Forces is conducting offensive operations in the Sumy, Hlukhivs’kyi District, and Krasnopil’s’kyi District districts, using long-range weapons and aircraft to destroy Ukrainian positions. There are no changes in the Tetkino and Glushkovsky District sectors.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a power plant in the Belovsky District, leaving eight villages and approximately 5,000 people without electricity. One civilian was injured in the village of Ilek.

In the Belgorod region, the villages The towns of Novy Oskol and Korocha have been attacked by Ukrainian armed forces drones. Three people were injured in different attacks and in different areas. Numerous villages are under attack by Ukrainian FPV drones.

Fighting is ongoing in the Kharkiv region of the Northern Group of Forces, with intensive use of Ukrainian armed forces attack drones near the village of Vovchans’ki Khutory and south of Hrafske, in the Liptsi and Velykyj Burluk districts. The objective remains the same: to push the Ukrainians back from the border, even if only by a few hundred meters per day.

From the Kupyansk sector, trench fighting and numerous drones in flight are reported on both sides.

In the Slovyansk sector, Russian forces are advancing from Severs’k. The Ministry of Defense reported a success at Holubivka: Russian forces are leveling the front, with approximately 18 kilometers of defense remaining as far as Slovyansk.

In Kostiantynivka, fighting is ongoing in the southeastern part of the complex. The Ukrainians fear intensified Russian military activity in the Mais’ke area (northwest of Chasiv Yar), which will create new logistical challenges for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the southern sector of Dobropillya, Russian forces, following their success near Hryshyne, are shelling nearby Novooleksandrivka and adjacent Ukrainian Armed Forces positions with anti-tank missiles.

In eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, the Vostok Group of Forces is advancing westward, expanding its zone of control in the areas of Zirnytsya, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Huliaipilske. Ukrainian Armed Forces offensives at the junction of Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts and Zaporizhia have ceased. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are focusing on strengthening their defenses.

On the Zaporizhia front, positional battles continue near Mahdalynivka and Stepnohirsk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are increasing the use of attack drones at ranges of up to 25 km. In the Tokmok municipal district, Ukrainian forces struck a bus.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and two were injured on the Russian side after a Ukrainian drone attack. Firefighters were attacked while extinguishing a fire using drones.

