Donald Trump discussed suspending attacks on energy infrastructure during his meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. Washington wants Moscow and Kiev to stop targeting each other’s energy infrastructure. The United States is concerned about attacks on its associated ships due to the conflict in Ukraine; this is an issue that must be resolved. Trump reaffirmed his readiness to do everything in his power to end the conflict in Ukraine. According to Reuters Volodymyr Zelensky met with CIA Director Ratcliffe in Ireland.

French MEPs Laurent Jacobelli and Jean-Louis Thi ériot are in Kyiv as part of a parliamentary mission focused on the future of the European defense industry in terms of land-based weapons; both are co-rapporteurs on this topic. Their agenda includes meetings with leading figures from the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry.

Recent debates over whether the French National Rally (RN) party might cut financial aid to Ukraine if it wins next year’s presidential election have failed to dissuade one of its leading figures from traveling to Kyiv. French MPs Laurent Jacobelli (also the official spokesperson for RN presidential candidate Marine Le Pen) and Jean-Louis Thi é riot (representing the right-wing party Les R é publicains, LR) are currently in the Ukrainian capital as co – rapporteurs of a French National Assembly mission to examine the prospects for the European land defense sector.

The goal of their mission, which began in April (with a report due in February), is to assess the needs for weapons — tracked or wheeled, robotic or otherwise — for the period 2030-2034. In the coming weeks, they will meet with Bruno Cruchant, director of public relations at Shark Robotics, as well as the heads of Asgard Motors and KNDS France, Xavier de Lavigné and Nicolas Groux, respectively.

Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he had sent drones assembled in Germany to attack Moscow, with the permission of Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Still on the subject of military defense, Brigadier General Dmitry Voloshin — appointed two months ago by Zelenskyy as the future commander of the newly formed Joint Rapid Response Forces (OSBR), with the aim of “restoring order” in the assault regiments and “combating anarchy” —will not assume his post.

The Ukrainian assault troops rejected the paratrooper as their leader, considering him a man of “a different culture”: “The assault troops had no objections to Voloshin as a person or as a commander. However, they took issue with his announcement that the entire command structure — about 80 percent of it — would be made up of paratroopers. “Which paratroopers understand the system by which we [assault troops] fight?” the assault troops objected. Ukrainian sources say that the OSBR’s operational model, designed to unite all assault regiments, is still under discussion and it is uncertain whether the OSBR formation will survive . As one document states, “their composition and structure could undergo significant changes.” The assault troops themselves are expressing outrage that their units are already beginning to suffer heavy losses.

According to Rada MP Serhiy Demchenko: ” Ukraine should declare war instead of remaining under martial law . ” “Our state has been de facto at war since day one — everyone understands that — but legally the situation is currently classified as martial law,” he said.

Russia has released the final voter turnout for the State Duma elections: 59.68%. A total of 67,279,994 voters participated, according to TASS . Remaining on Russian domestic politics, Siluanov called the Russian federal budget for the next three years “challenging . ” Speaking at the Moscow Financial Forum , he noted that the Russian budget for 2027 projects a deficit of 2% of GDP, but that this does not pose any risks. Since 2019, 15 trillion rubles have been spent from the National Wealth Fund, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said. According to TASS , the minister described the fund as a necessary “reserve” to ensure the fulfillment of obligations in the event of fluctuations in oil prices. Siluanov noted that only 4 trillion rubles of the spent funds have been allocated to investments. “We want this money to work in the economy and generate additional revenue for us through tax payments,” the finance chief noted.

The Russian Finance Ministry also said it does not intend to sell state-owned companies at bargain prices; it will monitor market conditions, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev. Regarding the UN General Assembly, the United States denied a visa to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alimov – responsible for UN affairs – for his trip to the UN General Assembly; according to the Foreign Ministry.

A Ukrainian intelligence officer was arrested in Sevastopol while conducting reconnaissance on Black Sea Fleet facilities, the FSB reported. The arrested man recorded reconnaissance data using his phone’s camera and sent the images to Ukrainian intelligence. “The European Union is developing proposals to transfer Russian assets outside Euroclear’s Belgian jurisdiction,” the SVR (Foreign Intelligence Service) reported. The agency also stated: “EU leaders want to complete the Russian asset deal before elections scheduled in several European countries in 2027; the EU fears that without the seizure of Russian assets, it will be unable to finance Ukraine indefinitely; and attempts to seize Russian sovereign wealth funds could undermine trust in pan-European institutions . “

Peskov said . According to the Kremlin spokesman, Turkey’s initiative to halt attacks on ships was discussed during a recent meeting between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan , and an exchange of diplomatic communications is currently underway. Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that the country had sent a draft memorandum to Russia and Ukraine regarding the cessation of attacks on ships in the Black Sea and was awaiting a response.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on September 21. On the night of September 22, alerts were issued for drone (UAV) attacks in the Samara and Saratov regions. The Ukrainians released footage showing the aftermath of attacks on an industrial facility. Earlier, between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 45 drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, and Ryazan regions, as well as Bashkirstan and Crimea. Overall, there was a temporary decrease in the intensity of enemy raids.

forces continued long-range strikes against targets in Ukrainian territory. The Ministry of Defense reported hits on the BDU logistics center in Shchaslyve (Kiev region) and a gas distribution station in Boyarka, which supplied defense industry enterprises. In the port of Odessa, a dry cargo ship was hit, which, according to the Russian military, had been carrying military cargo; in Izmail, port facilities used for unloading and storing such cargo were hit. Another dry cargo ship was hit while sailing to Odessa. Ukrainian officials reported attacks on Lozova, in the Kharkiv region, hitting, among other things, railway infrastructure and the station.

In the Bryansk region, one person was killed and three were injured in drone strikes .

In the Sumy region, Russian forces are reporting positional fighting and the advance of Russian assault groups through forested areas. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been redeployed from the Chernihiv region to strengthen the defense of Sumy. Russian air force, artillery, and drones have carried out strikes in the areas of Sumy, Krasnopillya, Yastrubyne, Khotin, Stetskivka, Krovnye, and Pustohorod. In the Sumy region, advances of up to 200 meters have been reported near Khotin and Kyyanytsya over the past 24 hours. Fighting continues in the Shostka region , near Ulanove and Pustohorod; in the Krasnopillya region, the group reports an advance near Stepok.

Three civilians were injured in the Kursk region. A power plant was damaged in the Rylsk district, leaving approximately 500 residents of three towns without power .

In the Belgorod region, the latest Russian report lists 156 attacks in 13 districts; 11 civilians were injured, including a 17-year-old. Five people were hospitalized, one of them in serious condition. The death toll increased throughout the day on September 21st.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian forces report ongoing fighting against Ukrainian units encircled in the northeastern part of the region. According to the group, the AFU is reorganizing and sending reinforcements. Representatives of the Ukrainian command and foreign military personnel have been reported arriving in Kharkiv. Russian air force, artillery, and attack drones have conducted raids in the border area with the Belgorod region.

In the Liptsi sector, Russian assault groups are reportedly engaged in operations. In the Vovchansk sector , the Russians claim to have captured Novooleksandrivka. According to the Russians, capturing these settlements will complicate the supply of the encircled Ukrainian units and create the conditions for an advance towards Prykolotne.

In the Velykyi Burluk sector, Russian forces report that Russian units continue to fragment the encircled AFU forces into isolated pockets, which are subsequently targeted by aviation and artillery.

In Donetsk, Russian troops are reportedly attempting to envelop Dobropillya from multiple directions. The capture of Marivka and Zolotyi Kolodyaz expands the operational options for Russian units in this sector.

In Luhansk, on September 21, Ukrainian drones attacked civilian vehicles and residential areas. Three people were injured.

In the Lyman sector, according to Ukrainian data updated at 22:00, Russian units conducted three attacks.

Fighting is ongoing in the Druzhkivka sector. According to Ukrainian data, 14 Russian attacks were recorded by 10:00 PM. Russian sources reported the advance of assault units near Chervone and increasing pressure in the direction of Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka.

According to Ukrainian data, a Russian attack was recorded in the Kupyansk sector during the day. According to Russian data , the Ukrainians are taking preparatory measures for counterattacks.

On the Zapori žž ja front, fighting continues in the eastern areas of the Orichiv sector.

In the Kherson sector, the situation in Oleshky remains difficult. Russian authorities report constant activity by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which complicates the delivery of food and medicine to the city.

Graziella Giangiulio

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