UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Trump: a meeting between Putin and Zelensky is not needed to resolve the conflict. Starlink and Starshield will be operational again within 48 hours. Ushakov: negotiations on November 10.

On October 20, Zelensky held talks in Oslo with representatives of the United States and several European nations. Discussions focused on security guarantees for Kiev and the terms of future negotiations with Russia. Zelensky announced the resumption of US intelligence sharing, particularly regarding missile attack warnings. Access to Starlink and Starshield for the Ukrainian armed forces is expected to be restored within 48 hours.

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff announced the start of negotiations in Russia. Moreover, Trump’s recent statements — released in the context of ongoing diplomatic efforts — are quite eloquent: “A meeting between Putin and Zelensky is not necessary for a resolution in Ukraine. Russia is a huge machine. They simply keep pushing forward: that’s exactly what they’re doing. They’ve conquered vast territory. The Russians keep pushing forward. They have unlimited human resources. Russia is a great power. Ukraine is not. Ukraine must want to end this war. Zelensky must want to end this war; if he doesn’t , the consequences will be dire. We’ve provided enormous assistance to Ukraine. In return, we’ve received only pain, death, and massive financial losses.” “Russia is prepared to resume negotiations with Ukraine and the United States around November 10,” says Ushakov.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on October 21. During the night of October 21, Russian forces continued with intense attacks against Ukraine, despite ongoing discussions about possible negotiations; a position already expressed by the Russian Foreign Ministry: negotiations do not constitute grounds for a ceasefire.

In Kyiv, a drone struck transport infrastructure in Solomyanskyi District, starting a fire. A warehouse was damaged in Desna District, while a garage complex was targeted in Svyatoshynskyi District. In the Volhynia region, several explosions were reported near Lutsk — about ten blasts — followed by a large fire. Explosions were also reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Uman (Cherkasy Region ) , and Zhovkva (Lviv Region). In the evening, an attack hit the Epicentr shopping center in Zavodske, starting a fire.

Meanwhile, throughout the day on October 20, Russian forces conducted attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. According to Ukrenergo, power outages occurred in many regions. In the Odessa region, several power plants were damaged, leaving several customers without electricity . The Russian Ministry of Defense reported attacks on transport, logistics, and port facilities used to support the Ukrainian armed forces . In Khmelnytskyi, the “Grand Import” logistics center was hit, while in the Volhynia region, the “Windor Trans Service” logistics and transport center was targeted. In the port of Reni, in the Odessa region, three dry cargo ships and port infrastructure were damaged; another vessel was attacked while approaching Odessa.

The AFU continued their attacks against Russian regions. Throughout the day on October 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 90 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea. This figure is significantly below the known operational capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU); while this could potentially be linked to restrictions on the Starlink satellite network, weather conditions could also be a factor.

In Pogarsky District, Bryansk Region, a Ukrainian drone struck a car. The driver was injured. A missile threat alert had been issued overnight in the region.

On the Sumy front, Russian forces reported on October 20 that Russian assault units had advanced up to 300 meters in the areas of Khotin and Velyka Rybytsia. Positional fighting continues near Korenok, in the Shostka District.

In the Kursk region, on October 20, a fixed-wing drone struck a power plant in Oktyabrsky District. Approximately 17,000 households in Oktyabrsky and Kurchatovsky Districts were left without power. Four injuries were reported.

In the Belgorod Region, two men were injured in a vehicle attack in Prokhorovka. In Shebekino, nine cars, two trucks, three private homes, five apartment buildings, and a public utility facility were damaged. In Maslova Pristan (Shebekinsky District), a drone struck an ambulance, causing acoustic barotrauma to a medical worker. In Kazinka, Valuyki District, a woman suffered shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, and lower leg. In Gore-Podol, Grayvoron District, the roof of a public utility facility was damaged.

On the Kharkiv axis , Russian forces are conducting offensive operations in three sectors south of Nova Kozakha and near Tokarivka. On the Vov Chans’k and Velykyi Burluk axes , OSINT sources close to Russia have recorded advances in the past 24 hours near Prykolotne, Malyi Burluk, and Kolodiazne. Russian sources have reported an attack on a drone command post belonging to the 10th “Dozor” border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian units struck Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) positions in the Kramatorsk and Semenivka areas. On the Druzhkivka axis , attacks against Ukrainian units near Druzhkivka and Kindrativka were reported. Fighting continues.

On the Dobropillya axis, Russian forces from the front report an improvement in their tactical position along the front line, as well as attacks on AFU positions near Zavydo-Kudasheve, Kryvorizhzhia, Starorais’ke, Starovarvarivka, Malotaranivka, Virivka and Bilozers’ke.

In Donetsk, Ukrainian drones struck the Voroshilovsky and Petrovs’kyi districts. An office building, a bank branch, a private home, and a restaurant were damaged. According to regional authorities , two men were injured.

In Luhansk (LPR), on the evening of October 20, a drone attacked a bus traveling from Rostov-on-Don to Kadi Ivka on the Luhansk -Perevalsk highway , near Mykhailivka. Ten passengers and the driver were on board. Four people were injured and taken to the hospital. On the night of October 21, explosions and air defense activity were reported in Luhansk .

In the Zaporizhia sector , Russian units claim to have regained control of Tymoshivka in the Zaporizhia region ; confirmation is awaited from the Ukrainian side. Russian forces struck Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) positions near Novorozivka, Vilnyanka, and Barvinivka. In the adjacent Dnipropetrovsk sector, fighting was reported near Kolomiitseve, Pidhavrylivka, and Dibrova.

Russian units struck AFU positions on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Ukrainian forces continued to carry out shelling and drone strikes against settlements on the left bank. According to a statement by Rodion Miroshnik, representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, on October 20, one civilian was killed and five others were injured in the Oleshky district. In Tarasovka, a shop was destroyed; in Nova Mayachka, an agricultural building was damaged; and in Kostohryzove, drones struck a school. Damage to civilian infrastructure was also reported in Vynohradove, Podo-Kalynivka, and Pryvitne.

Graziella Giangiulio

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