UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Tracked drones on the front for the Russians, Kiev is looking for autonomous drones

As reported in the social sphere, the first Varan tracked drones were delivered to Russian troops at the front starting from August 1. These are Varan universal drones. The tracked platform allows you to transport up to one and a half tons of various cargo.

The unmanned transport platform was developed with the support of the Kulibin Club of the Popular Front. According to the representative of the development company Bari Murtazin, the Varan drone is used to deliver ammunition, equipment, water and food to the line of combat contact. In addition, to evacuate the wounded, the platform itself rises and works remotely.

Various types of equipment can be installed on the platform, including electronic warfare systems. The Varan drone can also carry heavy machine guns or be used to remove mines.

From Ukraine, on the other hand, you can read the documentation of the competition for the supply of drones with artificial intelligence via social media. According to the competition documentation, recently published on one of the government websites, by November 2024, the delivery of 3,000 multi-rotor FPV 10 “kamikaze type” with an automatic course maintenance system and a device for triggering ammunition is planned. The cost of the contract is 135 million hryvnia.

According to the tender, the drones must have the following technical specifications: minimum flight range – from 20 km, tactical range – 15 km; Control and control line frequency – from 400 MHz to 7000 MHz, video signal lines – from 1.1 GHz to 7 GHz, the ability to change the values ​​of control and video frequencies.

Video transmitter power: 1.1 (1080 – 1360) GHz – from 1 W, 4.9 (4.990-5.200) GHz – from 2.5 W, 5.8 (4.990 – 5.945) GHz – from 2.5 W. The ability to change the video transmitter power during the UAV flight. The system for automatically maintaining the course to a target should provide the ability to automatically maintain the course to stationary targets at absolute speeds of a UAV with an FPV system – up to 80 km/h.

The distance of capture and automatic flight to a stationary target is 300 m. The efficiency of the algorithm on a stationary target is 80%. The range of capture and automatic flight on a moving target is at a distance of 150 m. The efficiency of the algorithm is 80% on a moving target moving at a speed of 40 km/h.

It is now the third year that experts, online, talk about autonomous drones but it is still all on paper.

Graziella Giangiulio

