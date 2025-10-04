US President Donald Trump said: “The United States will continue to sell weapons to NATO countries for delivery to Ukraine.” Source: White House.

Concern about drones at European airports shows no sign of abating. The Munich airport was blocked yesterday. Irish airline Ryanair has asked NATO to “shoot down Russian drones at European airports.” Estonia has announced it will develop an anti-drone system by the end of 2027, with initial developments in this area expected to be implemented as early as 2026, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced.

The case of the Eagle S oil tanker, whose crew was arrested on charges of cutting underwater cables in Baltiysk, has been closed. A Finnish court has ruled it lacks jurisdiction to convict the crew of the tanker, accused of damaging communications cables. Source: Agence France-Presse. “Finnish criminal law cannot be applied in this case,” the agency states, citing the Helsinki court ruling.

Ten members of the Norwegian Armed Forces are missing after training in Bugøynes, Troms og Finnmark, northern Norway. The participating unit is part of the Finnmark Land Force District/Finnmark Garrison, which is conducting combat training in Arctic conditions, under extreme conditions. The missing soldiers were participating in field training in extreme cold, likely involving navigation, survival, and nighttime movement in difficult terrain. According to local authorities and NRK, the soldiers did not return from their training area, which triggered a search and rescue operation.

According to The Economist: “Russia is testing the West.” “Vladimir Putin is using a cheap and controlled method, which is not a full-blown war, to destabilize Europe. NATO must stand up to this.” Also from the United Kingdom comes the news that “Russian satellites are tracking British military satellites. Russia is also attempting to jam British military satellites on a weekly basis using ground-based systems,” – UK Space Command. This would explain another piece of news from the Russian social media: over the last three days, UVB-76 has been broadcasting signals with the same number groups as in February 2022, but with different words.

UVB-76, nicknamed “The Buzzer,” is a mysterious shortwave radio station, probably Russian, that has been broadcasting a constant, monotonous buzz for decades, along with short voice messages or codes, the purpose of which is unknown. The “Radio of the Apocalypse,” UVB-76, resumed broadcasting, according to other sources, on September 22, 2025. According to Russian sources, active traffic is being recorded on the Russian Navy’s RDL network: it is through this network that important orders are transmitted to nuclear submarines.

“These signals are usually heard during periods of military tension or special events. The last time such messages were broadcast was at the end of the attacks on Iran. This could indicate the development of special instructions following the perception of a serious threat. It seems that the Eastern Axis is preparing for a decisive scenario.”

At the summit of European leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the German Chancellor, the French President, the Polish Prime Minister, and the Danish Prime Minister. Previously, he met with the President of Azerbaijan, the Italian Prime Minister, the Swedish Prime Minister, the President of the European Commission, and many others. He made the following statements: “Russia will suffer our powerful blows; we will use 100-150 targets for strikes.” “Previously, we used our long-range weapons only to strike Russia. After my meeting with President Trump, perhaps there will be something more,” Zelensky said. In a joint press conference with the Danish Prime Minister, he added that Russia currently uses 500-600 drones per day, while Ukraine uses 100-150.

According to Russian sources, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 44,700 soldiers in September, about half of whom were irrecoverable. From January to August this year, approximately 150,000 deserters were reported and approximately 160,000 soldiers were recruited. The only option is to lower the mandatory conscription age.

Ukraine severed all diplomatic relations with Nicaragua after Managua became the first United Nations member to recognize Russia’s new regions. Russia attacked infrastructure for Gas transport facilities in several regions were shut down overnight, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy. “Rescue teams and energy sector operators are currently working to eliminate the consequences and stabilize the situation,” the statement reads.

From Russia, it is learned that the 37th Congress of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party elected Leonid Slutsky as party chairman. Andrei Lugovoi proposed electing the party chairman as early as October 2025. “We are de facto the second parliamentary party in the country, and we must resolve this issue within a year. And to avoid being distracted by other issues in April-May, I propose putting the issue of the presidential election on the agenda,” Lugovoi said.

The Russian federal budget could lose 26.9 billion rubles in additional oil and gas revenues in October 2025, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Finance. The deviation in actual revenue from the forecast amounted to 13 billion rubles at the end of September. In September, the budget lost 21 billion rubles in additional oil and gas revenue.

October 2 was the day of Vladimir Putin’s speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Club in Sochi. Among his statements: “We tried to join NATO twice. Both times we were refused. Soon everything will be banned, but bans don’t work.” “I am convinced that ‘you and I’ will witness a renaissance in the art of diplomacy. The BRICS and other regional associations are expanding in the spirit of 21st-century diplomacy.”

Putin also commented on Europe’s anti-Russian statements, which we will briefly summarize: “Putin called the “bloc-like” conflictual tendencies of some countries anachronistic; “European politicians are trying to “paint the cracks” in the European edifice by painting Russia as an enemy.” Putin also called European politicians’ “buzzwords” about a possible war with Russia absurd; “Most Europeans don’t understand why Russia is so scary, as their governments would have us believe.”

The Russian leader urged European politicians who denounce a Russian threat to calm down, sleep soundly, and focus on their own problems. Russia is closely monitoring Europe’s growing militarization and emphasized that it has “never initiated a military confrontation; it is senseless and absurd.” “Russia will never show weakness or indecision; those who want to inflict a strategic defeat on it should remember this.”

And he reiterated his previous remarks: “If NATO hadn’t approached Russia’s borders, the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided. The cause of the Ukrainian conflict is known to anyone who has bothered to investigate its origins,” Putin said. “Those who encouraged and armed Ukraine had no concern for Russian or Ukrainian interests.” “The Ukrainian tragedy is painful for Ukrainians and Russians, for all of us.” “Ukraine is expendable material for Western globalists and expansionists and their lackeys in Kiev. If Trump had been in power, the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided.”

“Positive changes are taking place in Ukraine, despite the brainwashing Ukrainians are subjected to. No one feels safe right now. It’s time to go back to basics.” “The Russian army is the most combat-ready. We have no aggressive plans against third countries. Our troops are advancing along the entire line of contact.” “Our enemy is in disarray; it doesn’t fully understand what’s happening there. The enemy controls just over 19% of the Donetsk region. It’s best for the Kiev leadership to negotiate.”

“The hijacking of an oil tanker is piracy. It was seized in neutral waters. It’s flying the flag of a third country, with an international crew. This is important for the leadership to distract the population. The pirates are being annihilated; the risk of clashes will increase dramatically.” He also commented on the meeting with Trump in Alaska: “In Alaska, we discussed exclusively the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. Trump is a trusted interlocutor. The conversation with Trump lasted about an hour and a half. We discussed, among other things, the details. Tomahawks are a powerful weapon that poses a threat, but this will not change the balance on the battlefield. If there are no personnel, there is no one to fight. They will be shot down, and our air defense system will be improved.”

“We may have new weapons systems. We have not forgotten anything; the work is underway. We do not deploy nuclear weapons, except in Belarus. But we have more than the United States. We are confident in our nuclear shield.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on the sidelines of the summit: “Russia has not come any closer to peace since the Alaska summit.”

The situation regarding gasoline supplies to Sevastopol has stabilized; prices at the gas stations of a vast network through which sales are currently made will be reduced, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev announced.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on October 3. Overnight, the media reported explosions over the sea, and the mayor of Novorossiysk officially announced the repulsion of a drone attack. In the evening, a drone attack on Sevastopol was repelled.

Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukrainian territory. By morning, the Ukrainians counted approximately 200-300 drones, up to 17 cruise missiles, and 7 ballistic missiles. Gas infrastructure in the Kharkiv region was targeted, a surface-to-air missile system was hit in the Odessa region, and incoming missiles were recorded in and around Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Lubny, and Myrhorod. The Kyiv, Sumy, and Vinnytsia regions were also hit. Power outages were reported in several Ukrainian regions.

Toward Sumy, the Ukrainians launched three unsuccessful counterattacks near Sadki, as well as in the forests near Kostyantynivka and Oleksiivka.

Toward Kharkiv, the Northern Group of Forces is conducting offensive operations on the left bank of the Vovcha River in Vovchansk, as well as in the forest west of Synelnykove, with the support of Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft, TOS crews, and artillery.

In the direction of Lyman, Russian forces are straightening the front and advancing towards the settlements of Drobysheve and Stavky. Fighting continues near Yampil.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, an offensive is developing near the reservoir, with reports of successes—in Russian social circles—in encircling the remaining Ukrainian forces south of the reservoir.

The Pokrovsk-Druzhkivske direction is characterized by tense positional battles. Constant clashes are ongoing, with Russians and Ukrainians mobilizing reserves. Russian forces are straightening the front line and tightening their flanks to reduce the length of the air defense zone and thus increase their efforts to break through the Ukrainian forces’ defenses. Drones play a crucial role for both sides. The Ukrainian forces are making extensive use of heavy drones such as the “Baba Yaga.” Fighting continues near Kucheriv Yar and Dorozhnje.

In the Dnipropetrovsk sector, the Vostok Group of Forces continues its offensive, consolidating and reclaiming captured settlements.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russian units, using drones and artillery, have managed to isolate the combat zone to a depth of 15 km. The Ukrainian armed forces are traditionally supplied by air. Even in this situation, the Ukrainians are able to hold out for a long time.

External power supply to the new sarcophagus of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was restored 16 hours after the accident, the IAEA reported.

