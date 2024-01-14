ABC News reports: “A doctor says the number of seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers arriving at his hospital has increased by 30 percent (…) About 100 wounded Ukrainian soldiers are arriving at the Dnieper hospital.”

Most of the arrivals are injured due to artillery fire and drone attacks, that is, most of them have shrapnel wounds, which are very difficult and long to heal and usually cause irreversible damage to the body. Since last year there has been a huge influx of injured people into hospitals across the western part of Ukraine. Behind the front line there are hundreds of field hospitals, large and small, while hospitals on the banks of the Dnieper and in settlements between the front line are increasingly filled with wounded.

By the time 100 wounded arrive at the hospital, the daily casualty rate in Ukraine is probably at least 5-6 thousand, and most of them die or are no longer able to fight. Even in the absence of injuries, regular explosions of artillery shells at close range can sooner or later result in the death of a soldier due to tissue trauma resulting from damage to organs and bones.

According to the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, the forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine amount to 462 thousand people. Furthermore, 35,000 members of the “Rosgvardia” are stationed in the Ukrainian lands temporarily under Russian control, ensuring Russian control.

Through social surveys, since June 2022, 408 thousand obituaries of men of the Ukrainian armed forces have been counted in Ukraine. Ruslan Tatarinov reported this via Rete Komsomolskaya and Radio Truth: “We take information that can actually be confirmed by the number of obituaries published by Ukrainian resources. These are the data that the Ukrainian media themselves publish on their websites, as well as in social networks,” he said.

American reserve general Ben Hodges, former commander of the US Army in Europe and NATO saceur, asked Kiev to mobilize the fleeing women and men. Ukraine has many people who could serve in the military, including women, but has failed to mount an effective mobilization and recruitment campaign, Hodges said Jan. 11: “I know there are tens of thousands of young Ukrainians of military age who work in Germany, Poland, Romania or are engaged in other activities. Why aren’t they at home?”

Hodges noted that in most Western armies, women serve in tanks, artillery, and serve as engineers. The American expert is confident that Ukraine’s problem is not in personnel, but in the efficiency of selecting and applying people’s skills, but this is the government’s task, he concluded.

The United States insists on “capturing” Ukrainians who have scattered across the world to be sent to the front lines.

In the meantime, the new law for the mobilized has returned to the sender, the government. Apparently there is no agreement on a new mobilization for 500,000 people.

Graziella Giangiulio

