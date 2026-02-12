According to Matthew Whittaker, US Ambassador to NATO, “The allies are preparing to place a new order for American weapons for Ukraine.” According to the Ambassador, further procurement announcements are expected during today’s meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels. Whittaker noted that over the past six months, allies have already committed to purchasing over $4.5 billion in US weapons. Twenty-one NATO countries and two partner countries are participating in the initiative.

“There were no delays in Patriot deliveries”: NATO denies Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s claim that Ukraine was left without American missiles in January due to European payment delays. “What is delivered under the PURL program is proceeding as quickly as US supply chains allow. Deliveries of American air defense systems are structured so that, even in the event of delays, the missiles arrive on time. Funding has no bearing on this,” noted an anonymous NATO official involved in the PURL mechanism.

Vice President J.D. Vance reported that “the United States and Russia are negotiating amendments to the New START Treaty.” He emphasized that Washington will continue contacts to limit the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The European Union proposes to ban all cryptocurrency transactions with Russia to prevent sanctions evasion. As part of the twentieth package of anti-Russian sanctions, the EU intends to impose restrictions on rapper Timati (Timur Yunusov), Hermitage Museum Director General Mikhail Piotrovsky, and World Chess Federation President Arkady Dvorkovich, EUobserver reported, citing an internal EU document. Additionally, Mikhail Mamiashvili, head of the Russian Struggle Federation, and Igor Solonin, general director of the Mariupol Theatre, could be subject to EU sanctions.

Yesterday, the European Parliament approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine for 2026-2027. It will be financed by an EU loan on the financial markets, with interest paid by the European budget.

Norwegian Commander-in-Chief Eirik Kristoffersen suggested that Russia might invade Norway to protect its nuclear capabilities on the Kola Peninsula. He then proposed within 24 hours “creating a direct line with Russia to maintain a communication channel and avoid a military escalation.” In an interview with The Guardian, he also noted that the two countries maintain contact on search and rescue operations in the Barents Sea and that representatives of the armed forces of both countries meet regularly at the border.

An article in the Financial Times: “Under pressure from the Trump administration, Zelenskyy plans to hold elections and a referendum on a peace agreement this spring to end the war with Russia. Since the start of the Middle East war four years ago, Zelenskyy has refused to hold elections in Ukraine due to the country’s martial law.” The elections are scheduled to be held by May 15. Zelensky’s entourage has denied the Financial Times’ claims of an imminent election announcement. “As long as there are no security measures, there will be no election announcements,” a source told RBC-Ukraine.

“Several months ago, Russian drones destroyed the main plant that produces Lasar Group drones,” Pavlo Elizarov, the company’s founder and deputy commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, said in an interview with The Atlantic. Equipment worth $35 million and a large stockpile of weapons were destroyed.

According to the New York Times: “Russia is close to capturing key Ukrainian cities after a year of attrition offensives.” The Russian military has been advancing extremely slowly in recent months, but successes in southern and eastern Ukraine could give Moscow an edge in the US-brokered peace talks.

“The capture of all three settlements—the town of Hulyaipole in the southeast and the towns of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, about 60 miles to the northeast—will provide Russia with urban staging areas for troop deployments and logistics for future offensives, as well as a new advantage in the US-brokered peace talks,” the NYT states.

Regarding the negotiations, there are two options: “Kiev is considering sending a delegation to Moscow for negotiations to expedite the Resolution 2 process,” the Times of Ukraine reports. Zelensky has stated that the next round of negotiations will be In Russia, the trial could take place in the United States next Tuesday or Wednesday, “if the Russians agree.”

A battle is raging in Russia between the social media company Telegram and the Russian government. Telegram was fined 10.8 million rubles for its owner’s failure to comply with self-monitoring obligations, the court told TASS. By failing to pay the fine and complying with Russian regulations, the social media platform has been slowed down.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed regret at Telegram’s decision not to comply with Russian law. He said it would have been better if messaging and other services blocked in Russia had complied with government requirements. “I see and read statements from Roskomnadzor that the decision was made to slow down Telegram’s operations because the company does not comply with Russian law. Well, it’s a shame that the company does not comply, but there is a law that must be respected,” Peskov said in an interview with TASS. He also stated that “Russian President Vladimir Putin does not use instant messaging apps; he only uses a dedicated line for communications,” Peskov told TASS.

An unknown explosive device exploded in a car in Fryazino, injuring one man, the Moscow Region Investigative Committee reported. A criminal case has been opened.

A source in the Russian Air Defense Ministry told the press: “The Geran drone has begun installing an internal combustion engine (ICE) made entirely from Russian components.” “The development of new technologies and active collaboration with Russian contractors have allowed us to achieve nearly 100% localization of production: for both the airframe and the engine. While the airframe, in various variants, was developed in 2024, the ICE was developed at the end of 2025. Today, the engines are being mass-produced by one of our Siberian contractors. Thanks to original design solutions, higher levels of fuel efficiency have been achieved for the ICE, allowing for greater autonomy and a higher operational ceiling for the drone compared to foreign counterparts. Current capacity is 1,000 units per month, with the potential for a significant increase as early as the first quarter of this year,” the source added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivered a speech in the State Duma: “Threats and blackmail will not influence the course of events in Russia.” Russia will defend the truth and rights of Crimea and Donbass; France is trying to overthrow unwanted governments in Africa, Paris is relying on Ukrainian terrorists and militants; The Greenland issue does not directly concern Russia; Denmark and the United States must resolve it alone; Russia will take appropriate military-technical measures in the event of Greenland’s militarization; The Alaska summit agreements on Ukraine remain on the table; Lavrov called China Russia’s major eastern neighbor; The Russian Federation will actively prepare for Putin’s visit to China in the first half of this year; The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will ensure fair international observation of the State Duma elections, including in the Donbass and Novorossiya regions.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Order “For Valorous Labor” to Channel One CEO Konstantin Ernst and the Order of Honor to Rossotrudnichestvo head Yevgeny Primakov. The Order of Merit to the Fatherland, third degree, was awarded to Deputy Mayor of Moscow, Anastasia Rakova.

And now a look at the front lines, updated at 3:30 PM on February 11. 156 Ukrainian drones were destroyed between 8:00 AM and 11:00 PM in Russian regions. Damage to property or buildings was reported in two regions: Volgograd and Rostov.

Russian forces conducted a massive airstrike on targets in Zaporizhia, reporting a fire. The Ukrainians are trying to mitigate previous attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector by using 500 generators provided by the EU. Molniya tactical drones are increasing their range: this Russian military attack drone was spotted last night near Mykolaiv.

In the Bryansk region, an FPV drone struck a car, injuring one person.

In the Sumy region, the Sever Group of Forces is waging offensive battles in the districts of Sumy, Krasnopil’s’kyi, and Hlukhiv. In the Chernihiv region, an Iskander-M OTRK drone and a Geran drone struck training and launch sites for long-range drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Zhadove.

In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone struck a car near 1-E Yan’kovo, injuring two people, including a 16-year-old in critical condition. In the village of Krasnaya Polyana, Ukrainian forces also struck a car, injuring one person. Residential buildings were damaged. A power plant in the Rylsk district was attacked.

In the Belgorod region, in Novaya Tavolzhanka, one person was injured in an FPV drone attack on a car. Several people were injured in drone attacks in the region in Grayvoron, Malomikhaylovka, Nizhneye Berezovo-Vtoroye, and Volchya Aleksandrovka. In Nizhneye Berezovo-Vtoroye, in the Shebekinsky district, an FPV drone attacked a GAZelle, killing the driver.

In Kharkiv Oblast, the Northern Group of Forces is attacking near Starytsya, Symynivka, in the Vovchans’ki Khutory area, and in the Khatnje sector of the front.

Fighting is ongoing for Lyman and surrounding areas. The Ukrainians are resisting the Russian attack.

North of Pokrovsk, intense clashes between Russians and Ukrainians are ongoing near the Dobropillya salient.

In eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, the Eastern Group of Forces has reported the capture of Zaliznychne, which could distance the combat zone from Hulyaijpole, where Ukrainian forces have been steadily counterattacking. Over the past 24 hours, Far Eastern soldiers have repelled seven counterattacks by Ukrainian forces, “including those by columns of armored vehicles. One tank, three armored fighting vehicles, and more than two platoons of enemy personnel were destroyed,” according to military posts.

Attacks against the energy sector continue in the Zaporizhia region.

In the Kherson region, in Velyka Lepetikha, a drone strike injured 9- and 10-year-old girls.

A missile attack underway in Zhytomyr Oblast this afternoon. The mayor of Lviv reported that air defense systems intercepted two Kinzhal missiles headed for targets in the city. Meanwhile, Western satellites counted the number of warplanes at Russian bases.

Graziella Giangiulio

