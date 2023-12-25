General Ben Hodges, former commander of the US Army in Europe, released a statement: “Ukraine should draft all women into the army, all those who have fled the country should be repatriated and mobilized. If Germany could do it in 1944, Ukraine can do it too.”

Both Ukrainian and Russian military analysts agree that Hodges’ comments are wrong. Ukraine is already recruiting on a larger scale than Germany did in 1944. In October 1944, when Germany, in a panic, called for all men aged 14 to 65 and some groups of women to volunteer, resources Germany’s potential and talented elite, good men were already dead, and Ukraine is now experiencing this too.

It should not be forgotten that from September 1939 to July 1944 Germany lost 3.5 million soldiers and in the following 10 months it lost even more. Determined, well-trained and experienced soldiers can never be replaced by personnel unfit for war and who have no use other than to be a distraction on the front lines given their large numbers on paper.

On the Ukrainian front, President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed doubts as he is reluctant to sign the mobilization law. According to Ukrainian analysts: “Zelensky’s words can be seen as an attempt to justify his reluctance to sign the law allowing mobilization from the age of 25. However, things are even more complicated. If Ukraine now decides on mobilization for those born, 1998 and 1999, this, of course, will make it possible to attract a certain number of people into the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but this is unlikely to be made known. And they would never ever reach half a million at the current rate anyway. To reach such an indicator it is necessary to completely “reset” the bar, bringing it to the enrollment of those who are 18 years old. The measure is extremely unpopular, fraught with all sorts of different things, and it is not a fact that in principle it could work at the front and change the fortunes of Ukraine.”

The fact remains that Ukraine needs 500,000 new soldiers and no one in Ukraine knows how and where to get them without taking unpopular measures.

Graziella Giangiulio

