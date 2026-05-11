Secretary of State Rubio suggested that the United States might withdraw from negotiations with Ukraine because American efforts to end the war have stalled. “We have played and attempted to play the role of mediator in this process. So far, it has not produced fruitful results for a variety of reasons. We remain willing to play this role if it can be productive. We do not want to waste our time and energy on efforts that do not produce progress,” the US Secretary of State stated.

Meanwhile, an American delegation led by US Special Envoy John Cole is expected to visit Belarus soon. Preparations for the talks are in the final stages, and it appears that key agreements are traditionally reached behind closed doors rather than in public. In this context, the Belarusian President’s recent statements about a possible “grand bargain” between Minsk and Washington take on particular significance. Judging by the dynamics of the contacts, it may indeed be more than just prisoner exchanges and concessions on sanctions.

Meanwhile, Kiev is stalling. Western OSINT researchers report that Ukraine is actively fortifying at least 45 cities, preparing them for defense. It’s clear that with the arrival of spring, work has intensified, and trenches are being dug en masse. The cities are located in the oblasts of Chernihivska, Sumy, and Kharkiv; in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the DPR; Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk. Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odessa also deserve special attention.

Not only is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shifting his attention to Turkey: Kiev is preparing a negotiating platform without the United States. According to Politico, Zelenskyy has abandoned attempts to persuade the United States to remain involved in the dialogue on the conflict. Kiev now considers Turkey the main negotiating venue between Moscow and Kiev.

President Erdogan has said he is ready to host the Ukraine-Russia dialogue, and it wouldn’t be the first time a pre-planned Turk has met with the President of the Russian Federation to discuss Ukraine. The first time was in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the Russians on the front are continuing the SVO, what they have called a special operation. Meanwhile, the Russians on the front are continuing the SVO, what they have called a special operation. In the Kostyantynivka district of the front, Russian forces have completed the clearing of Novodmytrivka. The Center Group destroyed Ukrainian infantry and equipment in the battles for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Center Group’s fighters continue to actively destroy Ukrainian infantry and equipment in the area of ​​Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kharkiv region. Russian units are consolidating their positions in the wooded areas along the Vovcha River near Okhrimivka.

Russian troops have crossed the Seversky Donets River near Svyatohirsk, north of the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk metropolitan area.

Russian forces are currently storming two settlements—Tetyanivka

and Pryshyb—which, according to some sources, have been captured, but it is too early to say.

The Russians are attempting to establish a bridgehead along the Sydorove-Tetyanivka line, at a bend in the Seversky Donets River. This will allow Russian forces to advance towards the settlement of Bohorodychne, near the Izyum-Slovyansk highway.

The capture of this settlement will allow the Russian army to cut the highway, thus beginning to disrupt the supply line to Slovyansk.

Graziella Giangiulio

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