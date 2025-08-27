The details of security guarantees for Ukraine have not yet been discussed, Trump said. “Europe will provide them with significant security guarantees. We will participate as a backup,” he added.

Meanwhile, the EU transferred €10.1 billion to Ukraine in the first seven months of 2025, coming from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, Welt am Sonntag reports, citing European Commission data. Another batch of weapons, possibly air defense systems, was sent from Belgium to Ukraine aboard the An-124-100 transport plane. Meanwhile, from the Netherlands, the right-wing Party for Freedom has called for the expulsion of the Ukrainian men. This is what the party’s platform prepared for the early parliamentary elections states.

China has announced its willingness to participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, Welt am Sonntag reports, citing anonymous EU diplomats citing government sources in the PRC. Although Beijing does not currently plan to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry stated.

There will certainly be major problems with the heating season in the Kherson region due to Russian bombing, said Rada MP and former head of the Kherson Regional State Administration.

Serhiy Kozyr reported that it will most likely no longer be possible to restore heating in some neighborhoods in the region. The Russian Armed Forces are also constantly bombing the Kherson thermal power plant: “Russian bombing, among other things, is targeting our gas grid, both in the Poltava and Odessa regions. They are certainly hitting distribution stations. If, under the current conditions and the devastation, we can safely weather this hot season… But we cannot accurately predict that everything will be ‘fine.'”

During the press conference on Ukraine Day, Zelensky reiterated: “Donetsk, Lugansk, Crimea: all of this is Ukraine. One day we will be together again, as one family.” Exactly what he said in 2022.

The Ukrainian armed forces take a different view, admitting that the M14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway is effectively off-limits, as all transportation is subject to Russian attacks.

Trump will begin normalizing relations with Russia without linking them to the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, American political observer and radio host Steve Gill told TASS. He also believes that Zelensky’s refusal to make concessions will lead to “even greater losses on the battlefield for Ukraine.”

In the Leningrad region, all structural divisions have been ordered to go on high alert, local authorities said. Satellite images have also shown that over the past three weeks, new work has been carried out at Donetsk International Airport to convert it into a launch site for Geranium-2 drones and presumably a helicopter base. Repair work is also visible on the main runway, where crews Construction workers are sealing old craters and trenches left by artillery shells before 2022.

Russia is also building a large number of antennas several kilometers from NATO’s eastern border, according to media reports citing satellite imagery. This could become the world’s largest known radio intelligence facility, capable of tracking NATO communications across Eastern Europe. The facility is located in Kaliningrad, about 25 kilometers from the Polish border, and according to researchers, it is a CDAA antenna system designed for radio intelligence and military communications.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 1: “Western countries are trying to prevent negotiations on Ukraine and disrupt the process initiated by Putin and Trump.” According to Lavrov, “Zelensky is behaving stubbornly and is setting the conditions for an immediate meeting with Putin. Russia hopes that Western countries’ attempts to prevent the agreement will be foiled. “Russia recognizes Zelensky as the de facto ‘head of the regime’ and is ready to meet him in this capacity, but according to the Constitution, it is illegitimate,” Lavrov said. He finally emphasized that a “consensus that takes into account Russia’s fundamental interests” is needed on security guarantees related to the Ukraine agreement.

On August 24, 146 Russian servicemen were repatriated from Kyiv-controlled territory and 146 Ukrainian prisoners of war were transferred in exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.Confirmed by the Ukrainian one. Eight residents of the Kursk region have also been repatriated. The department noted that the United Arab Emirates has provided humanitarian mediation services.

And now a look at the frontline, updated at 4:00 PM on August 26. From 8:00 PM to 12:01 AM on August 26, 37 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the Rostov, Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Tula, Kaluga regions, and on the Black Sea. Restrictions have been reintroduced at several civilian airports. In the Rostov region, in the village of Novobessergenevka, Neklinovsky District, six private homes have broken windows, knocked down doors, and damaged walls and roofs. One of the houses has a partially destroyed wall and roof. A car was damaged by debris.

In the direction of Sumy, Ukrainians have counterattacked from Andriivka. In Yunakivka, Russian forces are advancing in heavy fighting, with Ukrainians bringing in reinforcements. There is online controversy over who controls Bezsalivka.

In the Belgorod region, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Chapayevskiy, Orekhovo, Dubrovka, Shelayevo, Nechayevka, and Novoaleksandrovka are under shelling; at least one person is injured.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Russian troops have consolidated their positions in buildings in the northwestern and western parts of the city of Kupyansk, in the central and southern part of Mirovoye, and in the forest plantation on the northern outskirts of Sobolivka, Ukrainian media reports admit.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, battles are taking place near Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the direction of Dnipropetrovsk, following offensive operations by the Guardsmen of the 57th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 5th Army of the “East” Group of Forces, the settlement of Zaporizhzhya in the Dnipropetrovsk region was captured by the Russians.

On the Zaporizhzhya front, the 7th Guards Airborne Assault Division continues its assault on Stepnohirsk and Plavni. Paratroopers hold the line at Kamyanske, where the Ukrainians are constantly trying to counterattack Russian positions in small groups.

In the Black Sea, a new development was the arrival of the coastal defense personnel carrier “Barracuda” of the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy. The 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade operates in the direction of Okhakiv, and therefore these BECs will operate in the Southern Bug Basin and the Southern Bug estuary, near the Kinbur Peninsula.

Graziella Giangiulio

