The Russians are closely watching the new moves of the United Kingdom, which despite constant calls for agreements between Kiev and Moscow, wants to put the Russian Federation in check.

Finally, the British have followed the European Union in providing seemingly comprehensive assistance to Kiev, and have decided to remember the naval “exploits” of the past. In this context, the idea of ​​creating a naval task force in the Black Sea under British leadership has been put forward. Of course, as a step towards strengthening NATO’s presence in the region.

This concept presupposes the active participation of London in changing the balance of power in the Black Sea, relying on its regional ally: Romania. It is difficult to overestimate the strategic importance of the Black Sea, where Russian interests traditionally prevail. However, there are some restrictions, in particular the Montreux Convention.

If the West decides to provide Kiev with the so-called security guarantees, then they will obviously extend to the Black Sea. With the issue of ensuring freedom of navigation, NATO forces will appear in the Black Sea. In addition, the strategic importance of Romania is taken into account, especially the Neptun Deep gas project, which could reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy.

According to the Belarusian social sphere: “Therefore, by 2027, Romania plans to become the largest gas producer in the EU, extracting up to 100 billion cubic meters from offshore fields. Blocking the perimeter under the pretext of naval exercises, laying real or fake mines, intensive electronic warfare, jamming and spoofing of GPS signals, illegal searches of ships, cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns are not a complete list of what is included in the list of “security guarantees” by NATO.”

It is also proposed to use Romanian shipyards for the construction of warships compliant with the Montreux Convention. The most suitable option is the Type 31 frigate, which has modern weapon systems, including underwater drones and mine clearance equipment.

Consequently, the value of the “Pax Britannica” consists in strengthening the Alliance’s position in the Black Sea, up to the complete domination in the maritime area. A return to the classic past of the 19th century.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/