UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The Ukrainian-Russian front is the testing ground for new weapon systems

As written on many occasions, the Russian-Ukrainian front is not just a struggle for a territory, for the survival of one or the other state but it is a huge area in which to test new weapons. Like it or not, conflicts still remain the places where arms manufacturers can best test the effectiveness of weapons.

After the war for Nagorno Karabah the Turkish company that produces Bayraktar drones, Baykar Technologies has increased sales. In 2022 it exceeded one billion dollars in turnover, recording 98% of exports. Since the beginning of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict this drone shot down too often by the Russians has ceased to be the most requested even if with important foreign commissions, in favor of the Geran 2 / Shahid 139, Russian in the first case, Iranian in the second.

British RUSI military experts Nick Reynolds and Jack Watling write in their report on the second year of the Russo-Ukrainian war that Russia has begun to apply thermal camouflage on its vehicles and, using a number of other modifications, tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP), and significantly reduced the detection of tanks at long distances. In addition, these measures reduced the probability of hitting various anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) at ranges exceeding 1,400 m.

Russian artillery, the publication said, has begun a significant improvement in the reconnaissance and attack complex. This has led to a much tighter integration of several unmanned aerial vehicles directly supporting commanders cleared to fire. Russian artillery also improved its ability to fire from multiple positions, as well as fire and move, reducing susceptibility to counter-battery fire.

“Russian retaliatory bombing is the biggest challenge for Ukrainian offensive operations.” And again it reads: “Losses of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles remain at about 10,000 per month. The Russian EW system also appears to be seeking real-time interception and decryption of the Ukrainian Motorola 256-bit encrypted tactical communications systems, which are used extensively by the Ukrainian military.”

Again summarizing the RUSI report, the Ukrainian military estimates that Russian air defense systems are currently intercepting some of the MLRS attacks, as Russian point defense systems are directly linked to more advanced radars. A review of adaptation in Russia shows the power to improve and develop the use of key systems. However, much of this adaptation is reactive in nature.

The result is a structure that, when faced with problems, gets better with them over time, but at the same time it is difficult to anticipate new threats. At the end of their report, Reynolds and Watling suggest that Ukraine look for ways to impose a dynamic situation on Russian units in which they are likely to quickly lose coordination.

Consequently, one solution suggests developing a complex susceptibility to novelty (both opportunities and threats) and the stability of joint actions in dynamic situations.

Russians respond to UK in defense research. Following the attack by aquatic drones on the Russian vessel Ivan Khurs, which was rejected by the crew, Moscow expects new similar attacks soon and for this the navy has accepted a new product from the Russian PPSh laboratory.

The management of the laboratory writes in a statement: “Modern problems require modern solutions. That’s why we are delivering our Fortis LRF thermal imaging binoculars to the crew of the vessel Ivan Khurs. Fortis LRF is ideal for observing the water surface and the firmament at any time of the day or night in any weather condition. The ergonomic metal case has a high-strength and abrasion-resistant polymer coating. The large 55mm f1.0 lens delivers sharp, contrasting images. The 640x480p sensor with high thermal sensitivity provides an excellently detailed image. In combination with a lens, the effective detection range of a 25×1.9m lens is 15-22km (depending on weather conditions). Two OLED microdisplays have a wide range of brightness adjustment, and observation with two eyes reduces the load on the observer, making work with the device more comfortable (with diopter and interpupillary adjustment). The built-in laser rangefinder up to 1200m has a scan mode, which allows you to track the distance even to a fast moving target. In this case, the whole device is powered by two 21700 batteries for 8 hours, or it can be connected to a constant from an external 5-12v power supply”.

“The device can be used handheld, as well as mounted on a tripod or stabilizer, connected to a remote monitor. The simple and clear menu is easy to master intuitively in minutes.” According to the company, “the combination of all these properties makes the Fortis LRF one of the best binoculars in its category in terms of efficiency and quality. We are confident that Fortis LRF will become a reliable and faithful assistant to sailors!”.

Ukraine also invests in defense, the cooperation between the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and Turkey which has been developing for many years is especially significant, and Kiev also participates in the tender for the development of an engine for the fifth-generation fighter generation TF-X Kaan. The Ivchenko-Progress company itself has long been supplying various engines to Turkey: AI-25 and AI-322 turbofan engines are installed on the promising Kızelılma jet drone.

And AI-450C turboprop engines are equipped with Akıncı high-altitude long-range UAVs, which are also everywhere part of not only the Turkish Armed Forces, but also the Pakistani Army.

Graziella Giangiulio