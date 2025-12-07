UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The Ukrainian defense is beginning to collapse in several places: towards Vovchansk, towards Lyman. Ukrainian ranks are closing in on Kupyansk. In Donbas, they lost 20 km in a week

In the direction of Vovchansk, Russian forces continued to advance and captured much of the city. Ukrainian forces largely withdrew from Vovchansk, leaving only a few cover units on the city’s outer roads. Russian forces subsequently captured most of the southeastern part of Vovchansk and the nearby forest. To the southwest, Russian forces continued their assault on Vil’cha, consolidating in the northern part of the city. Fighting is now shifting to the central and northeastern roads. The estimated gain is approximately: + ~5.96 km² in Russia’s favor.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian forces have made incremental progress in and around Kupyansk over the past two weeks. Ukrainian forces liberated the village of Sobolivka from Russian DRGs and recaptured the rest of Moskovka, previously in the gray zone. They also secured the remaining warehouses on the northwestern edge of Kupyansk.

From there, Ukrainian forces consolidated along Yuvileyna Street in the northern part of the city and captured the vocational school, sparking fighting for the surrounding high-rise buildings and low-lying residential streets. More recent attacks have focused on the remaining Russian supply routes to Kupyansk on the West Bank, with ongoing attempts to recapture several businesses along the P-79 highway. However, no significant progress has yet been made, with drones remaining the primary method of disrupting Russian logistics.

Meanwhile, in the western part of the city, Ukrainian forces managed to consolidate their position in the residential streets north of Lermontova Street, while other assault groups moved southeast toward the Yuvileynyi micro-residential neighborhood. They managed to capture most of the low-lying residential areas west of Yuvileynyi and infiltrate its western apartment buildings. Attacks are also underway toward the city center.

Further south, Ukrainian forces continued to advance north, supporting operations in the western suburbs. They recaptured the remainder of the Kolontaivka district in the southern part of the city and took up positions in the surrounding forests. Other forces pushed further north along the highway, joining the garrison still present in the bridgehead west of the Oskil River, south of the city center. + ~7.42 km² in favor of Ukraine.

In the direction of Borova, both Russian and Ukrainian forces advanced, capturing several positions east of the Oskil River. To the south, Russian forces have continued to gradually advance towards the Borova-Novoplatonivka line over the past week. They advanced south from their initial spearhead toward the P-79 highway, establishing control of positions on the northern bank of a tributary of the Oskil River. Additionally, the Russians captured the last houses in Borivska Andriivka and strengthened their positions in the treelines southeast of the village.

To the north, following an earlier Russian attack, Ukrainian forces managed to clear the southeastern part of Bohuslavka of Russian dismounted infantry, reestablishing full control of the village. Estimated gains: + ~4.00 km² in Russia’s favor. + ~0.66 km² in Ukraine’s favor.

In the direction of Lyman, Russian forces continued to advance southeast and east of Lyman, while Ukrainian forces counterattacked to the north. To the southeast, after several days of fighting, Russian forces captured the main trench strongpoints in the area of ​​the highway south of Yampil. They also further strengthened their positions to the northwest, crossing the highway at new points. Furthermore, Russian forces captured the remainder of the chalk quarry and broke through Ukrainian positions in the Sviati Hory National Park, entering the village of Dibrova from the northeast.

To the north, Russian forces resumed assault operations along the Zarichne-Lyman road, capturing new positions—defined by the social media network as “strongpoints.” Fighting for additional trenches is ongoing further west. To the northwest, Ukrainian forces continued their counterattacks in Stavky, where they consolidated in the eastern farm buildings and southern houses before infiltrating the northern part of the village. The estimated gains are: + 7.23 km² in favor of Russia; + 1.20 km² in favor of Ukraine.

