UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The Ukrainian counter-offensive needs 100,000 men. The front line is stable. Zelensky: no border between Poland and Ukraine

Russia and the United States are now in a phase of a hot conflict, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. These words were echoed by those of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who declared: “Russia and the United States are in a hot phase of the war”

Even the spokesman of the President of the Russian Federation Dimtrij Peskov does not see a diplomatic way to the Ukrainian issue and said: “The Russian Federation does not yet see any prospect of negotiations with Ukraine”

On April 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin, by his decree, dismissed General Nikolai Grechushkin from the post of deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Grechushkin in the ministry was responsible for logistical support. They expect new decrees illustrating who will replace Grechushkin and what his new destination will be. We recall that logistics were the mole of Moscow’s military campaign especially in the first weeks of Russian operations in Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Warsaw stated that in the future there will be no borders between Ukraine and Poland, neither political, nor economic, nor historical. Recall that the Ukrainian parliament in 2022 adopted a law allowing Polish citizens to stand as candidates in Ukrainian elections.

The issue of NATO entry for Ukraine is also closed at the moment, “Talking about Ukraine joining NATO is “completely unrealistic”” – said the Hungarian Foreign Minister. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was more diplomatic but the result is the same: “The door of NATO is open for Ukraine, but Kiev must meet the standards of the Alliance”. No one expects Ukraine to be accepted into NATO by the start of the July alliance summit in Vilnius, but it is possible in the future, said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. According to him, Sweden should be fully accepted into the Alliance at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Also from the United States, the Pentagon said that now the priority of military supplies to Ukraine are air defense systems. Furthermore, the Pentagon is convinced that the Russian Armed Forces (AF) are rapidly learning the lessons learned from the special military operation in Ukraine and will be able to quickly recover from it, said Admiral Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States.

The Security Council of the Russian Federation on April 5 instructed to organize additional counter-terrorism measures in new regions, to neutralize the saboteurs, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Patrushev told the press and added: “Attempts to destabilize the situation in the new regions of the Russian Federation they will be severely repressed”. Putin at the same meeting instructed to take additional measures for counterintelligence, identification and search for terrorists

A Ukrainian civilian light aircraft pilot arrested by the FSB and border guards after a crash in the Bryansk region. In the aircraft the man had a machine gun and bulletproof vest.He tried to hide in the forest from the Russian border guards, but was arrested. According to the pilot, his task was to fly at low altitude and, on command, photograph the area. Allegedly, the pilot did not know that he had flown to the territory of Russia. For completing the assignment, he was promised 50,000 hryvnias. This is 67-year-old Alexander Morozov, a native of the city of Merefa, Kharkov region.

Ukraine prepares 40,000 assault brigade troops for counteroffensive, Reuters wrote. An entirely insufficient number according to the Ukrainian General Staff which said: “It is necessary to recruit another 100,000 people as soon as possible in the Ukrainian armed forces to form additional reserves for the counter-offensive”. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demands to strengthen mobilization and make the rights of military commissars practically unlimited, for this purpose the police have already been involved, which delivers men to the TCC ” source UKROSMI. “By the end of April, more than 16,000 Ukrainian servicemen will complete training in the EU”, French Vice Admiral Herve Blezhan reported. The training is carried out with the aim of increasing the military potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

While the White House is not encouraging Kiev to carry out attacks outside of Ukraine and is not providing it with funds for such sorties, said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, The United States provides Ukraine with the opportunity to strike at the regions that have recently joined the Russian Federation.

The commander of the combined forces of the armed forces of Ukraine Serhiy Naev said that the American Avenger anti-aircraft missile system has entered combat service in the armed forces of Ukraine. Black smoke instead from the EU ambassadors who have not managed to agree where to buy ammunition for Kiev to give the news Politico.

Adviser to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Andriy Sibikha said that Kiev would be ready to discuss the fate of Crimea with Moscow only if Ukrainian troops approach the border of the peninsula.

The question of Russia’s nuclear weapons for Belarus remains. Issue also discussed between the Chinese and French premiers in China. Dimtrij Peskov said: deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a response to NATO’s rapprochement with Russia

At the front the front in Bachmut remains very heated. Wagner’s Prigozhin said the Ukrainian Armed Forces are still not leaving Bachmut and have organized defense in the western quarters.

In the night between April 5th and 6th Mutual shelling was as follows: In the early morning, Ukrainian formations bombed the village of Zapesochye in the Bryansk region, damaging houses and cars. There were no casualties.

Russian troops worked on targets in Turya and Leonovka in the Chernihiv region, as well as in Seredina-Budy, Bezsalivka and Volfino in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian positions in Odnorobovka, Udakh, Kazachya Lopan, Liptsy, Zibinovo and Bochkovo. In the Starobilsk direction, Russian artillerymen attacked the concentrations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kupyansk, Figolevka, Poplars, Dvurechnaya, Novoselovsky, Ternakh and Torsky.

In the Bachmut (Artemovsky) direction, the Russian Armed Forces struck enemy targets in the vicinity of Spornyy, Grigorovka, Bakhmut, Chasov Yar, Kleban-Byk and Toretsk. In the direction of Donetsk, the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdiivka, Netaylovo, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Berdychi and Pobeda were hit.

In the Yuzhnodonetsk direction, Russian artillerymen worked on targets in Novomikhailovka, Vugledar and Bolshaya Novoselka. In the Zaporozhzhia region, the RF Armed Forces struck at the accumulation of enemy forces in Malinovka, Zaliznichny, Gulyaipolsky, Novopalovka and Kamensky.

At night, Ukrainian formations fired at Melitopol from HIMARS MLRS, but air defense systems intercepted shells. In the southern sector of the front, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in and around Kherson.

The Ukrainians responded by firing on Russian settlements on the left bank of the Kherson region.

And now in detail the front line at 00:01 on April 6th.

Border areas: A Ukrainian light plane crashed in the Bryansk region. The pilot was arrested, the circumstances of the accident are being investigated. According to some reports, the pilot collected intelligence under the direction of the Ukrainian command. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Suzemsky district of the Bryansk region with the help of UAVs. A civilian was injured by an ammunition burst.

Over the past three days, the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region has been targeted by Ukrainian forces. New Tavolzhanka was attacked by a mortar attack, as a result of which three houses and several cars were damaged. There are no civilian casualties.

Ukrainian forces have attacked the border areas of the Kursk region. As a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the village of Gordeevka in the Korenevsky district was hit, which caused problems with the power supply in Uspenovka and Troitsky as well.

Starobilsk direction: The situation in this sector of the front remains permanently tense: mutual artillery and reconnaissance clashes continue along the line of contact. Ukrainian formations fired two HIMARS MLRS missiles at civilian infrastructure in Rubizhne: several residential buildings were damaged, two people died, one was injured.

Direction Soledar: After taking control of Bachmut, the city battles have moved to the west: the clashes continue in the area of the Avangard stadium. In the southern part, fierce fighting continues in the area of \u200b\u200bthe destroyed MiG-17 monument.

Donetsk direction: The Russian military breaks through the enemy defenses in the Avdeevsky fortified area.

Russian Aerospace Forces and RF Armed Forces artillery almost continuously hit militant positions in the area. Ukrainian formations again shelled Donetsk and other DPR settlements: a woman was wounded in the village of Vladimirovka.

Zaporozhzhie direction: The situation on this sector of the front has not changed significantly – the sides are concentrating reserves on the first lines of defense and exchanging artillery fire. Ukrainian formations attempted to attack the civilian infrastructure of Energodar: in the area of \u200b\u200bthe Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a Polish attack drone was intercepted by means of electronic warfare, destruction was avoided.

Southern Front: Kherson direction: artillery clashes continue along the line of contact along the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

Graziella Giangiulio