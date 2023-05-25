UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The Ukrainian Chief of Staff, Zaluzhny, is out of action: wounded in Kherson

The Russian Federation Council approved the law on denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. From now on, Russia will sell to anyone who asks. Among the most requested weapons obviously the last generation drones and missiles. And yet the Russian parliament will consider denouncing the 2003 agreement with Ukraine on cooperation in the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, following the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The end of Western countries “will be according to their actions,” will lead to sad consequences, the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, SVR, Sergey Naryshkin said at an international meeting of senior security representatives. He noted that Western countries could participate in ensuring prosperity and security in the world, but the “crazy pride” of Westerners “has closed such an opportunity to them”. “It is appropriate to remember the biblical truth: their end will be according to their deeds. And this means that their end will be sad,” said Naryshkin.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that “not thinking about the threat of nuclear war is a mistake, the point of no return is unknown, events can go unpredictably, NATO will be responsible. The US should compensate Russia for damages for the destruction of Artemovsk, Mariupol and a myriad of other places. NATO does not take the possibility of nuclear war seriously, otherwise it would not supply Kiev with such dangerous weapons.” Medvedev is convinced that the West does not want peace and there is no one to talk to about security guarantees.

“He’s not there yet, there’s no one to talk to,” he said in an interview with RT. “They don’t want peace, they want war. They don’t want cooperation, they want confrontation. They are trying in every possible way to violate our country,” Medvedev said.

The EU defense ministers, on the other hand, are firm, they do not agree on the new military aid package for Ukraine; to give the news Josep Borrell EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security.

Hungary has once again reiterated the impossibility of Ukraine winning the conflict. Kiev will fail to win the conflict with Moscow, NATO is not ready to send its troops to Ukraine. For these reasons, it is necessary to cease fire and start peace negotiations. This was announced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday 23 May during a speech at an economic forum in Qatar.

The United States is skeptical of reports that the weapons it supplied were used by the Ukrainian DRG in Belgorod, the US State Department said. But the photos that arrive after the Russian elimination of 70 militants do not give rise to many doubts.

Among the rumors in the social sphere, there is the one that Kiev pays foreign mercenaries with the award of lands in western Ukraine. According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry “for the participation of foreign mercenaries, including Polish ones, in the battles in Ukraine, the Kiev regime pays them with land plots in western Ukraine.”

The FSB has asked and obtained from the court to extend the arrest of journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months, accused of espionage, the trial has already begun, reports the Lefortovo court in Moscow.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace unexpectedly arrived in Ukraine on 24 May where he met his namesake Oleksij Reznikov. Ministers discussed the issue of further training of Ukrainian fighters in the UK, the prospects for Ukraine’s entry into NATO, as well as the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Russian sources said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny received head trauma and shrapnel wounds following a rocket attack on a command post near Kherson in early May. Zaluzhny underwent a craniotomy after being wounded: according to forecasts, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will live, but will not be able to do his job.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the start of work on the concept for the development of the Ukrainian aviation, taking into account the transition to new types of aircraft. In response Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the F-16 fighters, if delivered to Ukraine, would become a legitimate target for Russia, like any other supplied weapon, he said Wednesday. Meanwhile, training of Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 aircraft from US and Polish sources has begun.

On May 23, during the medal ceremony at the valour, the President of the Russian Federation Putin said: “For 9 years, the enemy has been waging a war against our people. We are told that Russia has started the war. No, Russia, with the help of the NMD, is trying to stop this war against our people, who, due to historical injustice, found themselves outside the borders of our Motherland.

“The city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) will keep its Soviet name,” said Denis Pushilin, acting head of the DPR. And he added: “The peak of anxiety in the situation on the flanks near Artemovsk has passed, the situation is stabilizing. The situation in Avdiivka and Marinka is under control and there is no reason to fear a serious advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russian police officers have started work in Artemovsk (Bakhmut). From today we brought the Ministry of Internal Affairs there,” Pushilin said on Solovyov Live.

According to military sources from the social sphere, the Russian flag “has already been hoisted over Artemovsk earlier, today I went to the liberated city to fly the flag of the Donetsk People’s Republic and once again inspect the settlement to understand the priority measures. What can I say, there is a lot of destruction, the enemy tried to wipe Artemovsk off the face of the earth, as it did not become an “impregnable fortress” for the Ukrainian regime. Thanks to the Wagner fighters for completing the hardest combat mission in the allotted area. Now we will restore the Russian city of Artemovsk again. We have experience, we have a team, we have support from all over Russia – we can do it.”

During the Soledar-Artemovsk operation, attack aircraft of PMC “Wagner” hit 35 Ukrainian settlements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry: “The Kiev regime, having suffered a defeat in Artemovsk, moved on to carrying out terrorist actions against the civilian population – after the shelling, a unit of Ukrainian nationalists invaded Russia yesterday” . Prighozin declares that the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces are 50,000 and irrecoverable. They practically coincide with the calculations of the War Tears project, which, according to its methodology, gave 55,000 losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, based on the calculation of the proven losses of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted in Artemovsk and regional obituaries. According to Prighozin, Wagner lost 20% of her strength.

In the evening of May 23, a Su-27 took off over the Baltic due to the approach of two US B-1B strategic bombers to the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian Federation National Defense Control Center reported. “After the removal of foreign military aircraft from the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter returned to its home airfield,” the Russian military said.

At 16:40 on May 23, the counter-terrorism operation on the territory of the Belgorod region was declared terminated, the governor said. The anti-terrorist status was canceled in the Belgorod region after the military intervention led by General Alexander Lapin, deputy commander of the joint group of forces.

Lapin personally supervised the operation to eliminate the Ukrainian DRG in the Belgorod region. The Defense Ministry said the Russian military killed more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers. This news was also confirmed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The Russian military has also seized several American M1224 MaxxPro armored personnel carriers. Also, from the destroyed equipment, it turned out that these are 2 American armored personnel carriers HMMWV M1151A1 (both damaged and abandoned). – 1x American HMMWV M1152A1 armored personnel carrier (destroyed). – 1 Ukrainian KRAZ COBRA armored car (destroyed). 1 Polish AMZ Dzik-2 armored car (destroyed). As for the damage to civil structures, at least 500 houses, according to preliminary data, were damaged.

During the night of May 23-24, there were many drone attacks. “Most of the air defense systems have been repaired, but there is damage in Belgorod, Borisov District, Belgorod District: cars, private houses, office buildings. We will now complete the door-to-door walk: I will have more precise information. The most important thing is that there are no victims”. said the Governor.

“A gas pipeline has been damaged in the Grayvoron district, a small fire is raging. Now the head of the district is fine, within a day everything will be restored ”. “Restoration of power grids, damaged during the entry of the sabotage and reconnaissance group, is underway. All work to restore power to the Grayvoron district must be completed by 3-4pm today (May 24th ed.). Subsequently, water supply and cellular communications will be restored. There are 9 people in hospitals: 3 people are in intensive care in serious condition, 6 people are already in the wards. Doctors are on site, professionally providing maximum assistance, helping our residents to their feet as soon as possible ”, she added.

More than 550 people are allegedly displaced in temporary reception centers in the Graivoronsky district in Stary Oskol, Rakitny, Ivne and Stroitel.

In Kursk and the Kursk region, a decree on the ban on the use of drones came into force. This is to avoid yet another attack by the Ukrainian DGR, we read in the social sphere. Law enforcement agencies have been strengthened in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. In the Bryansk region, the Edelweiss procedure was announced today for a general gathering of law enforcement agencies. Strengthening was introduced in Sevsky, Suzemsky, Trubchevsky and Klimovsky districts; Edelweiss activates all employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Bryansk region in case of terrorist threats.

At 11:40 am Italian time on May 24, the air alarm was sounded throughout Ukraine. On the front line according to the statements of the head of the press center of the Yug group: in the Lisichansk direction, the aviation of the “South” group of forces lost two departing aircraft, hit by the strongholds of the Ukrainian units.

240-mm “Tulip” mortars of the Southern Military District artillery brigade destroyed the Ukrainian ammunition depot near the Zvanovka settlement of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Artillery units of the Russian group destroyed two self-propelled artillery mounts, one armored personnel carrier, one 120-mm mortar and one manned anti-tank missile system. A barrage of rockets hit the platoon stronghold of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. An unmanned aircraft of the Fury type was shot down by the crew of the Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system near the Peski settlement.

During the day, the units of the group thwarted three attacks by shock units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivska, Aleksandro-Kalinovskoye and Maryinsky directions: “Russian units in this direction are defensive, do not conduct active combat operations, the enemy, in turn, constantly attacks, trying to seize the initiative,” reads one post.

In the early morning hours of May 24, Ukrainians, using unmanned sea drones, tried to attack the Black Sea Fleet reconnaissance ship “Ivan Khurs” in the southern part of the Black Sea (40 miles from the Bosphorus Strait). The sailors would have repulsed the attack, the ship was not damaged.

After taking Masyutovka, the Russian army continues the offensive, against the Ukrainians in the Kharkov region. Shock detachments of the 6th Army operated in the area of \u200b\u200bthe settlement Masyutovka and Molchanovo, Kharkiv region, hitting an observation post, 5 shelters and a platoon of the Armed Forces of the 14th and 105th brigades.

In addition, in the Kupyansk direction, the aviation of the Western Military District carried out rocket and bomb attacks against concentrations of forces, weapons and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine admits that the situation in the Masyutovka area is difficult, Russian troops are conducting successful offensive operations. Also in the Kupyansk direction, the Aerospace Forces are conducting air strikes near Kislovka and Kotlyarovka. The positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are subjected to artillery and mortar fire, in the areas of Kamenka, Poplars, Red First, Novomlinsk, Dvurechnaya, Masyutovka, Malaya Shapkovka, Kondrashovka, Kupyansk, Tabaevka and Berestovo settlement of Kharkov region and Stelmahovka – Lugansk.

Konstantinovka direction the movement of the Ukrainian military is recorded. Georgians with equipment are transferred in the direction of Bakhmut himself more personnel and equipment arrive and are deployed in the vicinity of Konstantinovka, it is stated in the Ukrainian social sphere that they want to increase pressure on Bakhmut’s flanks.

Graziella Giangiulio