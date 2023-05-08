UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The technological warfare that passes from the skies and from the water

According to the Russian Federal Transport Agency “an analog of Flightradar for drones will appear in Russia” and “will be developed by the Federal Transport Agency”. “Through the service, information support for flights of unmanned aerial vehicles will be carried out. At the first stage, this is about providing legally significant information in a form convenient for users about the possibility and parameters of using UAVs in a given area , including based on the user’s geolocation,” the Agency said.

It is no news that the Russian Federation, since it cut ties with the West, has been literally focusing on the development of space and aerospace technology at all levels.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna in an interview with Bloomberg underlined: “Once again, touching on the topic of unmanned systems, I would like to pay close attention not only to aircraft, but also to ground systems (unmanned vehicles), as well as those on the surface / underwater. Since we did not bother to create a river flotilla to work on the Dnieper in a year of Special Operation in Ukraine, now is the time to think and launch in the shortest possible time unmanned aerial vehicles that will be able to work in the waters of the great Russian river and will have the ability not only to destroy the Raptors and armored boats of the enemy, but with due skill, plus a suitable filling of explosives, to work against the bridges. The topic of water drones is generally extremely relevant, just look at how the crest acts against our Black Sea Fleet, so it is simply criminal to shelve our own developments in the field of this type of weapon. In any case, work will have to be done along the Dnieper, the initiative in this matter cannot be given to the enemy, so let’s start at least with surrogate projects (as in the field of FPV drones, where the first batch of these weapons is essentially an amateur toy, even if effective), i.e. from radio-controlled boats with explosives. Furthermore, the industry will invent and release real weapons that will be very useful both in this and in the next war”.

In Ukraine, it is learned from the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Albertovych Fedorov, that 10,000 drone operators have been trained as part of the Drone Army project. “Recently, we completed the first part of the UAV pilot training project, 10,000 pilots were trained during this time. That is, the “Army of Drones” is a comprehensive development of the UAV industry, both in terms of production and in terms of use,” Fedorov said.

He added that it is planned to launch 60 drone strike companies. The second goal is the transformation of the doctrine of the use of UAVs. “Russia too creates courses and trains operators at the front and in the regions, but the enemy has started preparing earlier, while we are catching up”. commented the Ukrainian Minister.

In Russia, the Ministry of Defense claims that it takes about three weeks to train FPV drone pilots in the Ukrainian operating area. The first week is devoted to flights on simulators, after which military personnel learn to control real UAVs, as well as work with circling munitions.

According to the instructors, the so-called FPV (first person view) drones are “a very good attack aircraft” capable of carrying up to 1.5 kg of payload at a distance of up to 3 km. Both hand grenades and grenade launchers are used as ammunition for UAVs.

Graziella Giangiulio