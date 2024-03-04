UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The spring battles seen from the front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in recent days spoke of a new offensive but did not explain when or how, stating that it is a security issue. On February 29, the spokesperson of the Group of Eastern Forces, Ilya Yevlash, explained that the spring weather can change the situation at the front, slowing down the movement of heavy vehicles.

“This time we can win and use to our advantage, since it will be very difficult for the enemy to conduct offensive actions with the use of heavy equipment, tanks, armored fighting vehicles, etc. for a certain period of time,” said the spokesman.

Yevlash added that Ukrainian troops can use this time to renovate their fortifications, as the Defense Forces are currently engaged in strategic defense.

On the Russian side they let it be known that “the Russian military continues training to equip the second platoon of the Russian assault infantry. The objective is to equip 3 assault platoons, bringing them to the level of the best special forces of the Russian Armed Forces.”

And again they explain from the pro-Russian social sphere that “individual sets of armor protection (…) SUVs will be purchased, which are already being prepared for shipment (the oils are changed, the shoes with mud tires are “changed”, they are painted and small technical defects of the chassis are eliminated) (…) and the wearable electronic warfare system to combat enemy FPV drones”.

For the assault troops from Siberia, wearable electronic warfare systems are purchased to combat enemy FPV drones, personal armor protection kits, quadcopters, belt power systems uninterrupted Scorpion and vehicles.

Not only that, on the Russian social sphere, first a video was posted of the Kurganmashzavod company now under sanctions which produced military vehicles and then photos of the shipment of the second batch of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles to the Russian Ministry of Defense as part of the state defense order.

As with the first shipment of the year, which took place in January, the same plant delivered one and a half times more equipment to the Army in February compared to the same period last year.

The company continues to increase production volumes in accordance with the needs of the Russian army. The standard equipment of each BMP-3 includes a number of additional protections: armored screens and grilles.

Graziella Giangiulio

