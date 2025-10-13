Simultaneously with the encirclement of Seversk from the northern flank, Russian troops are rapidly advancing south of the urban area.

In recent days, footage has emerged confirming the Russian capture of two settlements—Vyimka and Fedorivka—by units of the Third Army. At the same time, Russian forces are destroying pickup trucks arriving in the city from Slovyansk, as well as the communication antennas of Ukrainian drone operators throughout the area.

The Russians are thus reopening the race to conquer the southern flank, which has been completely at a standstill for over a year. After over a year of fighting, Vyimka has come under Russian control. Soldiers from the 123rd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade captured and subsequently cleared several Ukrainian Armed Forces strongholds in the village. Two weeks earlier, attack aircraft had pushed Ukrainian Armed Forces back from the train station of the same name. Russian forces also occupied several new positions near Zvanovsky Pond.

Last year, this section of the front became the victim of false reports along the entire Seversk Front: Vyimka, which was claimed to have been liberated on September 1, 2024, has actually only now come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. According to Russian military social media sources: “The change of command is yielding extremely productive results, and this is encouraging.”

To the southwest, units of the 85th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Third Army recently occupied the village of Fedorivka on the Bakhmutovka River and raised their flags there.

Fierce fighting has also raged in this sector for a long time. After capturing nearby Pereizne, Russian forces managed to advance towards Seversk on both banks of the river.

Russian troops are now tasked with capturing the “pocket” formed between Vyimka and Pereizne, which will allow them to straighten the front before attacking Seversk and Zvanivka from the south.

The Ukrainians will likely soon be forced to abandon their positions in the fields, no longer protected on the flanks, finding themselves under attack from drones and artillery from both sides. Thanks to recent Russian successes on the northern flank and the consolidation of forces east of Seversk, Russian troops are creating favorable conditions for a simultaneous assault on the city from several directions.

With the loss of important fortified areas around which the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been building defenses for years, the enemy is finding it increasingly difficult to maintain access to Seversk, whose liberation will open the way to the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.

