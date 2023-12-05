UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The Russians stop the Ukrainians in Kherson and advance to Avdviika. White House: no money for Kiev. Moscow increases its military personnel by 170,000

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that the situation for Ukraine could worsen if the West does not increase its arms supplies. In his opinion, Kiev is in a “critical situation” and it is necessary to “prepare for bad news”. NATO chief warns: “We must be prepared for bad news from Ukraine.” “Wars develop in stages,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD. “We must support Ukraine in good times and bad,” he added.

The White House has announced that the funds allocated to help Ukraine in the war with Russia are about to expire. Washington told Congress that by the end of the calendar year the United States will completely exhaust resources to provide assistance to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. “We have no magical financial resources to deal with this situation. We are out of money – and almost out of time,” the White House spokeswoman wrote in a letter.

The Chief of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny, exchanged their assessments of the situation on the battlefield in a telephone conversation, according to a statement released by the press service of the Chiefs of Staff of the US military, Brown and Zaluzhny “discussed the latest assessments of the situation on the battlefield.” The sides also touched on the topic of continuing to provide security assistance to Kiev.

Disagreements continue in the European Union over the budget of the 27-member bloc and this jeopardizes the provision of 50 billion euros to Ukraine, writes the Financial Times. The president of Bulgaria also vetoed the supply of a batch of 100 used armored vehicles to Ukraine. The equipment was produced about 40 years ago and was stored in the warehouses of the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs. Opponents of the transfer of armored vehicles in parliament accused the authorities of transferring the equipment for free. Another reason for dissatisfaction is the fact that Sofia would also have to pay for the transport.

The European Commission does not agree with the opinion of Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán that the proposal to open accession negotiations with Ukraine in December is unfounded representative of the EC. The Commission also declared that it had fulfilled its task, recommending starting negotiations with Kiev on membership: all the next steps will be up to the countries of the Union.

From Ukraine, Volodimyr Zelenskyj’s wife, Elena, said that she does not want her husband to be elected again for a new mandate. “I don’t want him to become president for the next term or the next two terms, this is impossible. We will probably have to invent something new,” Ms. Zelensky said on the Economist podcast, responding to a question about plans for the future. Volodimyr Zelensky wants to hold elections in Ukraine, but these will not be announced until there are guarantees that they will not participation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, reports the Strana publication, citing a source from Ukrainian political circles.

According to this source, Zelensky wanted to call elections. “But a problem has arisen – Zaluzhny. Until it is resolved, the elections will not be announced,” the source told the publication. According to him, Zelensky’s office first wants to obtain guarantees that Zaluzhny will not present his candidacy in the possible elections. “If such guarantees are not given, then (Zelensky’s office) will try to fire the commander-in-chief. And not just like that, but with the utmost discredit,” the source stressed. However, he stressed, these are still just plans and their implementation could be influenced by the West’s position. If the incumbent president proceeds with the removal of Valery Zaluzhny it will be a “hard blow” to Volodimyr Zelensky, NBC News reports.

Finally we learn that the German Rheinmetall plans to start the production of armored vehicles in Ukraine in 2024. We are talking about the Fuchs armored personnel carriers and the Lynx infantry fighting vehicles.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia will continue to apply the principles of good neighborliness and benevolent non-interference towards friendly countries, he said. “An “equitable power projection” strategy can be used against adversaries in all areas: military, economic, cultural, transportation and logistics, information technology, etc. (…) To interfere in Russian internal affairs, to support various pseudo-opposition Mankurts, to those who want the collapse of Russia, we, where possible, will respond in all available ways, directly proportional to the degree of aggression or, if necessary, asymmetrically,” added Medvedev.

On December 1, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin established the staffing level of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation at 2,209,130 units, of which 1,320,000 military personnel – we read in the decree. The number of military personnel of the Russian Federation was increased by 170 thousand. “The increase in the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces is implemented gradually at the expense of citizens who express the desire to perform military service under contract” says the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. “A significant increase in the conscription of citizens for compulsory military service is not expected; no mobilization is planned” commented the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

According to the Ministry: “the increase in personnel of the Russian Armed Forces is due to the increase in threats to the Russian Federation associated with the Northern Military District and the continued expansion of NATO.” “A further increase in the combat strength and size of the armed forces is an appropriate response to the aggressive activities of the NATO bloc.”

On December 4, the head of the Defense Committee of the State Duma Kartapolov stated that “Today there is no need to increase the length of military service.” The need to consider increasing the length of service was previously expressed by deputies Sobolev and Gurulev. “These conclusions and statements are absolutely personal and private opinions of the deputies,” Kartapolov noted.

And now a look at the front line updated at 14:00 on 04 December.

Russian troops interrupted the landing of Ukrainian armed forces in the Kherson region. The operators destroyed several motor boats, a truck and hit a significant number of soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry noted.

In the direction of Kherson, the “Yazykoved” media complex was used. This is a mobile complex based on the Tiger armored vehicle. Its purpose is sound, radio and television broadcasting in the areas where Ukrainians are located. With the help of this complex, Ukrainian military personnel are called upon to surrender.

It should be noted that the complex is very effective: many Ukrainian servicemen listen to what is said and surrender. The work of the “Yazykoved” helps them make a decision, showing concern for their loved ones, because Russia offers assistance in bringing the family to Russian territory. The complex broadcasts in Russian and Ukrainian. It is also possible to broadcast in English.

According to the press office of the Northern Military District, the northwestern Russian units of Chervonaya Dibrova improved their position in the local forest. East of Kleshchiivka, Russian attack planes also cover the infantry advance. Russian assaults occupied the forest belt between Stepov and the northern outskirts of the Avdviika metallurgical industry. Drones fly over the area, detect positions and attack the Ukrainians.

According to another source in the Avdiivka sector, Russian troops have expanded their control south of Stepovoye and are also engaged in fighting on the outskirts of the village. Furthermore, the offensive against Novokalynove is underway. On the southern flank of Avdiivka, clashes are taking place in the vicinity of Severny, but so far no significant changes have occurred.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian armed forces put pressure on the Ukrainian formations in Sinkovka, near Pervomaisky, and in Petropavlovka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are deploying new troops to Dvurechnaya to slow down the advance of the Russian Armed Forces. One of these reinforcement columns was targeted by Russian artillery between Dvurechnaya and Zapadny. To the south, positional battles continue on the Torsky ledge and in the Serebryansky forestry.

In the direction of Soledar the Russian fighters are advancing towards Krasnoye: they are currently fighting in the area of the Villanovsky nursery. To the north, clashes are underway near Bogdanovka.

Zaporizhzhia Directorate. In the Orichiv sector the Ukrainians attacked at Verbove, without success. Meanwhile the Russians advance in the Novofedorovka area. There are no changes on the Vremevsky ledge.

The Russian army struck Ukrainian military facilities in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytsky regions. In Dnepropetrovsk, the command post of the air defense control and warning center of the Vostok Air Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit. In the Mirgorod and Khmelnytsky area, fuel depots were attacked.

Graziella Giangiulio

