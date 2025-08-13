Preparations are underway for the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska. US aviation authorities will close the skies over Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage, on August 15. The “VIP Movement Notice” correspondent was published on the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website. It states that the skies above Anchorage will be closed within a radius of 30 miles (48.3 km) and at a maximum altitude of 18,000 feet (5.5 km). The restrictions will be lifted on August 16.

The US has promised to consult with Europe before the meeting between Putin and Trump, said Donald Tusk, Polish president. “I have spoken with European leaders, and they all feel a certain uncertainty about the outcome of this meeting,” he added. Meanwhile, some European Union countries and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a video conference today.

Trump also added: “The meeting with Putin in Alaska will be more of a preliminary meeting.” Trump did not confirm his intention to invite Zelensky to a meeting with Putin in Alaska. I will tell Putin to stop this war. Putin is coming to our country, unlike us, who are not going to his country.“ And again: ”The next meeting will be with Zelensky and Putin, or Zelensky, Putin, and me. I want to organize a meeting between the two leaders.“ ”Russia has occupied some important territories and we will try to return some of them to Ukraine.“ ”Trump said he would allow the normalization of trade relations between Russia and the United States.”

The European Commission has announced that the third tranche of €1.6 billion received from the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank is intended to support Ukraine. After consultations with EU foreign ministers, Kallas called for “transatlantic unity”: “Transatlantic unity, support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia: that is how we will end this war.”

European leaders have set themselves the goal of “securing a seat at the negotiating table” for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, writes Politico. According to the publication, the EU Foreign Affairs Council will develop “a strategy to influence the outcome of the summit in Alaska from afar.”

According to Volodymyr Zelensky: “Russia is not ready for peace, it is strengthening its forces for new attacks.” According to Galina Yanchenko, a member of the Rada: “A referendum should be held on any territorial issue.” According to the deputy, there will most likely be compromises, and the authorities must engage in honest dialogue with Ukrainians about what they can accept and what they cannot accept. “The Ukrainian authorities are authorized to act only in the interests of the Ukrainian people and on behalf of the Ukrainian people. This is what the Constitution tells us,” Yanchenko noted.

Zelensky spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and said that the time has come when there is a real chance to achieve peace.

Citizens of the United States, Colombia, Taiwan, Denmark, and several other countries were killed when a Russian missile struck one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ military training camps, the New York Times reported, citing eyewitnesses. The newspaper reported that the Ukrainian military, which rarely confirms missile strikes on military facilities, confirmed this information. However, it refused to provide the exact number of victims. The missile strike on the camp near the city of Kropyvnytskyi took place on July 21, but only now, as reported by the newspaper, has the news of the numerous casualties among the mercenaries become known.

In Russia, lips are sealed on the Trump-Putin meeting. Amid US threats to impose sanctions, Russia and Brazil have signed a memorandum to strengthen financial cooperation, according to the Brazilian government bulletin. Russian media report that the purchase of foreign-made military uniforms for the Russian Armed Forces will be banned from 2026. From 2027, the military will only receive them from domestic fabrics, as stipulated by Putin’s decree.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Alexander Grushko, has been appointed special representative of the Russian Federation for the treaty on security guarantees within the Union State. The relevant order was signed by Vladimir Putin.



The FSB announced that it had foiled a terrorist attack against a senior Defense Ministry official in the Moscow region. Since the beginning of the year, 172 terrorist attacks have been foiled in Russia. The Russian government has approved a list of territories whose defense participants are entitled to receive war veteran status. These territories include Crimea, Sevastopol, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk regions, Temryuk district in the Krasnodar region, Kantemirovsky and Rossoshansky municipal districts in the Voronezh region, as well as Anapa, Novorossiysk, and Gelendzhik.

And now a look at the front line as of 3:30 p.m. on August 12. Geranium attacks that night were not large-scale: explosions rumbled in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the DPR, in the regions of Mykolaïv, Kharkiv, and Sumy.

About five explosions occurred in Stavropol during the night, according to media reports in the southern part of the city. The target was the Monocrystal plant, one of the world’s largest producers of synthetic sapphire. As of 7 a.m. on the 11th, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 25 Ukrainian drones in the Kaluga, Orenburg, Samara, and Bryansk regions, in the Moscow region, and on the Black Sea.

For the Ukrainian media, the main event last night was the situation on the front line north of Myrnohrad, as described by authoritative sources for the Ukrainian population. Russian armed forces broke through the front line to a depth of 11 km (an extremely large depth for the current technological structure of warfare) and approached Dobropillja, simultaneously blocking the road to Kramators’k. At the same time, advanced Russian units are effectively developing an offensive in that direction, but it is still difficult to estimate the real scale and forces of the Russian army involved in the attack. It is possible that the Ukrainians, having real problems with the number of personnel in their units, ignored the passage of our DRGs through their battle formations, which are now terrorizing the rear of the Ukrainian armed forces. In the south, near Myrnohrad, incidentally, the Russian Ministry of Defense yesterday confirmed the capture of the settlement of Lysivka DPR.

In the direction of Bryansk, the Ukrainians are amassing forces. At the same time, the number of men (about 5,000 people) and equipment, as well as Ukrainian plans, according to local social media sources, speak at most of intentions (and, above all, possibilities) to enter border villages for the upcoming creation of a bargaining chip in possible negotiations.

In the Kursk border area, in the directions of Tetkino and Glushkovo, GrV Sever reports that the Ukrainians attempted an attack with three assault groups from the Ryzhevka area in the direction of Tetkino. As a result of the firefight, the attack was repelled without losing positions.

Counterattacks are underway in the direction of Sumy. Six counterattacks by the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled in the Novokostiantynivka area and near Yablunivka.

Fierce battles are underway in the direction of Kharkiv, while an offensive by the Russian armed forces is underway in the forest near Synel’nykove, near Vovčans’k.

In the Belgorod region, six people were injured in one day as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces in 18 different locations.

From the direction of Kramators’k, Ukrainian sources report the advance of the Russian Armed Forces north and west of Hryhorivka (north of Časiv Jar) along the Severskij Donetsk-Donbass Canal. According to a second source, “Russian troops have broken through the 10 km front near Dobropillja, in the DPR: the situation is approaching critical,” reports Ukrainian volunteer Sergei Sternenko. The Dobropillja-Kramators’k highway is cut off and, in the Novovodyane area, is under the control of the Russian armed forces. And yet more pro-Russian sources: “Not only has the Dobropillja-Kramators’k highway been cut off, but the Russians have also violated and captured a section of the ‘New Donbass Line’, which is Ukraine’s last line of defense in the Donetsk Oblast.”

This line was designed to protect the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts and was actually built behind Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. It can be said with certainty that the Ukrainian command did not expect the front to move in this way.

Social media sources report an important military breakthrough in favor of the Russians on the Pokrovsk front.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, battles are taking place near Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, and north of Dyliivka. According to other Ukrainian Internet sources, two brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces have been trapped in the cauldron in the Kleban-Byksky reservoir area, and the soldiers are trying to break out of the encirclement as best they can, in groups, individually, by swimming, since the command has decided not to rescue them. According to more cautious estimates, the cauldron contains the remains of two brigades, totaling 2,000-3,000 people.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, in the direction of Orekhiv, in the Novodanylivka and Malaya Tokmachka area, positional battles, LBS unchanged. Positional battles are ongoing in the Nesteryanka and Plavni area. The Russian Armed Forces are storming the southern district of Stepnohirs’k.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/