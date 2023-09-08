UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. The Russians counterattack at Bachmut. Kiev: women doctors or pharmacists will leave for war. US depleted uranium bombs are arriving

The United States does not consider it necessary to inform Russia of its officials’ plans to visit Ukraine, the White House said on Blinken’s visit to Kiev. It has been learned that the United States is allocating a new military aid package worth 175 million dollars to Ukraine, according to the Pentagon. Aid that also includes a new batch of cluster munitions to Kiev and depleted uranium shells for Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

The United States is confident that if depleted uranium shells are supplied to Kiev, the Ukrainian military will use them “responsibly,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said. We do not know what the spokeswoman meant by the term “responsible” referring to the use of depleted uranium projectiles. The depleted uranium shells transferred to Kiev do not pose a radioactive threat, the White House has said. The UN opposes the use of depleted uranium shells anywhere in the world. This was stated by the deputy official representative of the secretary general of the world organization Farhan Haq. The damage caused by their use in Iraq and the Balkans has been well documented by the UN.

Not everyone in America agrees to continue shelling out money for Ukraine, especially senators close to a certain right and the tension is so high that the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, has warned the US government not to “falter” regarding the financing of Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States will “transfer seized assets” to Ukraine for the first time. And again it seems that with President Zelensky he discussed Ukraine’s security, energy and humanitarian needs, reports ABC

Unlike Warsaw, Berlin has not received the request to extradite the conscripts to Kiev, all Ukrainians have refugee status, the German Interior Ministry said.

In Ukraine Fedor Venislavsky, member of the Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, confirmed information that appeared in the media according to which from October 1 in Ukraine women with a medical or pharmaceutical specialization must register for the service military. For them there will be restrictions on travel abroad.

President Vladimir Putn’s spokesman Dimtry Peskov said that: “The United States pushes Ukraine to wage war on the last Ukrainian and spares no means for this, but this cannot influence the course of the special operation.”

The Romanian question is reignited. Fragments, presumably from a drone, were found on Romanian territory, Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said. The Digi 24 television channel, in a report on this, defines the wreckage of a Russian drone. The minister said that in a “fairly short” period of time there had been a series of attacks on Ukrainian ports using Russian drones. The wreck was found near Plaurula on the Romanian side of the Danube. The news of a Russian drone crash in Romania was announced on September 4 in Kiev. However, the next day, President Klaus Iohannis flatly denied that possibility. Iohannis assured that the Romanian military has full control of the airspace. Romania informed NATO about the unmanned aerial vehicle crash on September 6, the Alliance will continue to monitor the situation and is in close contact with Bucharest, the North Atlantic bloc said in a statement received by RIA Novosti. Romanian TV channel Antena-3, citing Defense Minister Angela Tylvara, reported that debris that could be parts of drones had been found in the country. Tylvara stressed that the objects pose no danger.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had no information on whether the incident with the UAV fragments found in Romania was a “deliberate attack by Russia.” And he added that Ukraine it has never been as close to joining NATO as it is now.

In Russia, Putin promoted Andrey Mordvichev, commander of troop group Center in the NVO area, to colonel general. Furthermore, by presidential decree, new titles were awarded to Gennady Anashkin, colonel general and Alexander Shestakov, lieutenant general. In particular, Shestakov is the latest to command the military district. The district that during the military operations in Ukraine saw many changes at the top.

Also in Ukraine after the Reznikov fuss, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyj conferred promotions to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense Kirill Budanov the rank of lieutenant general. Also Zelenskyj said that 16 people were killed following an explosion in Konstantinovka (a part of Donbass controlled by Ukraine). Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said the number of injured had reached 20 and a child was among the dead. Subsequently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that the number of victims rose to 17, while 32 were injured. Zelensky attributed the responsibility for what happened to the Russians, according to him the blow was struck by Moscow artillery . According to the Russians the crash was caused by a Ukrainian rocket that flew from Kiev-controlled Druzhkovka along Tsiolkovsky Street in Kostyantynivka and exploded above the ground near the Golden Age jewelry store, so it was an anti-aircraft missile or anti-radar.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Alexander Syrsky, called the situation on the eastern sector of the front difficult, emphasizing Russia’s willingness to take the entire territory of Donbass.

And now a look at the front line.

The Russian army counterattacked in the direction of Bachmut (Artemovsk) near Kurdiumivka and Kliščiїvka. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are building up more reserves to hold the outskirts of the settlement, but at the moment they don’t seem able to do so, despite the heavy losses. Furthermore, the Russian army counterattacked at Zaliznyanskoye.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian fighters are improving their tactical position in the Sinkovka and Petropavlovka area. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to bring additional equipment and military reserves here. In the Zaporozhzhie direction, Russian soldiers are striking with artillery from the heights located near Rabotino. This does not allow the Ukrainians to gain a foothold in the settlement destroyed to the ground. Furthermore, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack in the direction of Verbovoye, but were unsuccessful.

In the Donetsk direction, the Ukrainians attempted to storm the Russian positions near Novodonets’ke and Novomaiorske, but suffered losses and retreated.

Kherson direction situation at 14.00 on September 7, 2023. On the morning of six a unit of the 131st reconnaissance battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine landed three dozen people in the north of Pereyaslavsky (Kozatsky) island in two groups from Olgovka and Kozatsky.

Reconnaissance groups moved inland to create a bridgehead – it is needed for a subsequent attack on Novaya Kakhovka. The Ukrainians did not expect opposition from Russian troops in the Dnieper Delta. Russian units advanced to the landing area in advance after receiving intelligence information. Thus, the Ukrainian units stood: the Russians first blew up mines from a distance, and then the reconnaissance groups of the Russian Armed Forces, which were in ambush, with the support of mortars and tanks from the left bank, engaged a battle. Panic broke out among the ranks of the 131st Ukrainian Orb: the assault troops fled to the north of the island, leaving wounded and dead. On the shore the groups defended themselves in full while waiting for the evacuation. A boat following the 131 forces was hit first by artillery and then by a drone: it was sunk off the coast. Another took a mine northwest of the island. Furthermore, Russian artillerymen destroyed a pickup truck with three people, which was transporting an evacuation group from Otradokamenka to the pier.

In total, according to social sources, the Ukrainians lost more than 20 people, and the remaining reconnaissance groups, under the cover of heavy artillery and mortar fire, managed to reach the right bank of the Dnieper.

