According to mainstream media, Russia has blocked all ports in the country after withdrawing from the grain deal. This was reported to Le Monde by Natalya Gumenyuk, representative of the “South” Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to Gumenyuk, in two to three months Ukraine may have no more ports: “The Russian military also reintroduced the blockade of Ukrainian ports after the grain deal was abandoned,” he said.

Traditional British sources report that British military intelligence is convinced that Russia intends to initiate a blockade of Ukraine in the Black Sea. According to the British, the patrol ship “Sergey Kotov” went to the southern part of the Black Sea to check the sea route between the Bosphorus and Odessa. London intelligence believes the ship will be part of the task force to intercept commercial vessels bound for Ukraine.

And again from the United Kingdom comes news of the British training of Ukrainian divers and sappers.

British Navy divers and deminers have begun training Ukrainian military personnel on underwater explosive devices. The training is organized in Scotland and officially aims to “ensure the safety of Ukrainian citizens and commercial ships after the end of the conflict”.

It is hosted by sailors from Delta Diving Unit 1 with instructors from other NATO countries, including the United States, France, Belgium and Georgia.

The training modules cover a wide range of operations from clearing deep water sea lanes to securing shallow water and beaches for raiding and landing. Particular attention is paid to the neutralization of threats in ports, berths and other infrastructure facilities.

Unmanned underwater vehicles are used for training Ukrainian military personnel, equipped with special sensors that allow operators to more accurately identify the threat. Having detected a dangerous object, divers begin to neutralize it.

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin intervened on the Russia Africa form and promised to deliver grain free of charge to African countries in need, as well as supply them with crude oil. He has also floated the proposal to build a Russian industrial zone along the Suez Canal.

Let’s now begin to take a look at the different lines of the front starting from the highlights of July 26th.

Russian troops have launched a massive missile attack on military facilities on the territory of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, one of the hit targets was the place where Su-24M bombers equipped with Storm Shadow missiles were based in Starokostyantyniv. In addition, Russian aviation successfully attacked the Ukrainian military infrastructure on the island of Zmiinyi. The attack was carried out with free-falling FAB-500 bombs equipped with correction and planning modules.

In the Starobilsk direction, Russian troops continued to advance along practically the entire front line. Following an assault, the village of Serhiivka was taken and the Russians moved towards Novojehorivka and Nadiya.

The offensive continues in Serebryans’kyy Forest, where combined assault units have occupied several Ukrainian strongholds.

For their part, the Ukrainians conducted several counterattacks but were unable to retake the lost positions.

A difficult situation has been developing since July 26 on the southern flank of the Bakhmut sector, where Russian units are holding the defense at Klishchiivka and Andreevka.

In the Vremivka sector, the Ukrainians attempted a go-around, trying to break through the Russian defenses. Heavy fighting took place near Urozhaine, where the Ukrainians launched tanks and armored vehicles into the attack.

Increased activity in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where Kiev threw up to two dozen tanks into battle.

All attacks in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne were repulsed by the Russians.

On July 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine again launched massive attacks in and around Donetsk, partially destroying several residential buildings – seven civilians were injured. Damage was also done to the gas pipeline and power lines in via Sacco and Vanzetti in the Kievsky district of the city.

Kherson area. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue shelling infrastructure on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. The Ukrainians fired at least 30 shells in the residential area of Novaya Kakhovka, Peschanovka, Aleshek, Kakhovka and Proletarka, there are reportedly no casualties.

Belgorod region. Under attack the village of Krasnoye in the Shebekinsky district. Damaged fields while farmers were at work.

In addition, local residents also reported shelling of Wet Orlovka, Terezovka, Spodaryushino and the Pankov farm – there were no reports of casualties or damage.

On the Black Sea, the FSB prevented an attempted sabotage on a ship with high-precision missiles in the Black Sea. Agents detained a Ukrainian intelligence agent who had two improvised explosive devices weighing about a kilogram in TNT equivalent.

Vremyevsky direction. Near Staromayorsky, the combined assault Ukrainian groups attacked the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the village. Following heavy fighting, the Ukrainian armed forces occupied the adjacent high ground and entered the northern and northwestern outskirts of the settlement.

Russian units conducted a counterattack from the southeastern part with the support of artillery. The result was the annihilation of the entire area: there was virtually nothing left of Staromayorsky itself, and the village itself was razed to the ground. The artillerymen and aviation of the Russian Armed Forces over the past few days and at night destroyed several enemy armored vehicles northwest and north of the settlement.

Also, detachments of the Marines of the Ukrainian Navy tried to break through to Urozhay, but to no avail.

Orekhovsky direction. At night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine transferred reserves of the 47th brigade in the vicinity of Orekhov and Novodanilovka, and in the morning in the south, in the landing north of Rabotino, the Ukrainian command began to concentrate assault groups on tanks and other vehicles armored.

At around 6 in the morning, an infantry group of the 33rd Ombr of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to establish itself in the forest belt northeast of Rabotino in order to break through to the village, but the attack was repulsed.

There have been no active clashes so far, but the Ukrainian armed forces continue to stockpile assets north of Rabotino. Objective control means detected the presence of Leopard tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Kozak armored fighting vehicles.

At the moment these groupings are being fired upon by Russian artillery from Lancet drones.

Bakhmut direction. Difficult situation reported south of Bakhmut. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have chosen this area as one of the main directions of attack.

The intensity of the battles is very high. Artillery is constantly working, both Russian and Ukrainian. The Ukrainian forces are using, mainly, cluster munitions, having a small but advantage.

Detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to enter Kleshcheevka and gain a foothold on the outskirts. At the same time, the forests in the vicinity of the village are literally strewn with victims, every meter is fought for.

Heavy battles are also going on for Andreevka. But, even when withdrawing from their positions, the Russians counter soon after.

Kurdyumovka is under Russian control. Ukrainian artillery is also constantly at work here, and mobile groups try to penetrate the village two or three times a day. Poles reported in this area, and near Kurdyumovka also French mercenaries.

Antonio Albanese