The US has announced that it has sent Ukraine more than 1.1 million rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and thousands of automatic rifles seized from ships sent by Iran to the Houthis in Yemen. The arms were sent to Ukraine earlier this week.

The EU will not be able to compensate Ukraine for the aid suspended by the US, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed a law on the payment of prisoners’ wages to their families. But there is a loophole in the law: family members must prove that the surrender was not voluntary.

General Surovikin was seen in Moscow on 4 October, writes Novye Izvestia. Journalists noticed him and his family in one of the churches near Moscow. The general did not comment on his current whereabouts.

The Russian Federation has sent two missile carriers to the Sea of Azov. According to the regime in Kiev, the Russian Federation has put two Calibre aircraft carriers on combat duty in the Sea of Azov. The Kremlin has also not commented on the transfer of the Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk and the establishment of a naval base in Abkhazia, in the Bay of Ochamchire.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has reported that 38,000 volunteers have been recruited into the ranks of the Russian armed forces. Some of them are returning for the second and third time after a six-month contract, the defence minister said.

And now a look at the front line at 13:00 on 5 October.

After a pause, the situation intensified in the direction of Liman-Kupyansk. The Russian army began to move towards Borovaya near the Oskol River. Units and sub-units of the 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces suddenly attacked the advanced Ukrainian positions in the direction of the village. Ploschanka – Makiivka village. The Russian soldiers managed to push back the advanced Ukrainian units by at least 600 metres. According to a local report, ‘Russian troops are probably tasked with levelling the front along the Novovodyane – Nevs’ke line’. According to social accounts, Russian troops used the ‘comb fire’ tactic in the Liman direction of the Northern Military District.

Bachmut (Artemovsk) direction. The Russian military is holding the former Ukrainian positions in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area. Fighting continued in Kleshchiivka, with no clear advantage for either side. Meanwhile, the Russian military counter-attacked in Andriivka.

Towards Donetsk. The Russian army attacked in Stepove and south of Avdiyivka. Ukrainian forces managed to advance in the Nevel’s’ke area. In Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Russian soldiers continued to carry out offensive operations.

Towards Zaporozhye. In the Orichove sector, Ukrainian forces attempted to break through the Russian defences at Rabotino, but were thwarted by Russian counter-attacks at Verbove and Novofedorivka. The Ukrainians slowly managed to gain a foothold in the approaches to the Russian positions. On the Vremevsky ridge, the Ukrainians were pushed north of Priyutnoye. The Russian Air Force destroyed a Ukrainian MiG-29 in the Soldatskoye area of the Dnepropetrovsk region.

On the morning of 5 October, a series of explosions were heard in the Kirovograd and Poltava regions. Russian forces are launching massive attacks on Ukrainian military targets using drones and missiles. One of the targets was hit in Mirgorod, Poltava region.

Other reports describe attacks on “Military targets in eastern and central Ukraine”.

Cherson direction: situation at 13:00 on 5 October. On the island, the Ukrainian units of the Pereyaslav (Cossack) Battlegroup (TG) “Omaha” continue to hold the bridgehead, whatever happens. The TGr’s losses are mounting, and one of the formations has already been withdrawn for replacement. Russian troops are actively targeting the island with aerial bombardment and artillery. The Ukrainians attempted a turn on the boat. However, Russian forces sank the boat as it was being loaded with personnel.

To the west, the situation is slightly better for the Ukrainian forces. Last night, six boats delivered construction materials and ammunition from Prydniprovs’ke and Sadove to reinforce the group’s positions on Aleksiivsky Island. In addition, a sabotage group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is actively operating near the Antonovsky Bridge. Cover is provided by mortar crews and guidance by UAV-equipped reconnaissance groups from the 35th Marine Brigade.

The Russians claim that there are interesting changes in the direction of the Kinburn Peninsula. TOPAZ military satellites have photographed objects in several settlements in the area.

The attention of the “Topaz”, together with the redeployment of four brigades of marines, including to Ochakov, and the activity of the DRG GUR from the Odessa region near the Tendrovskaya Spit, suggests that an attempt has been made to force a water barrier and to move further into the depths.

Graziella Giangiulio