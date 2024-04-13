There is no “Plan B” for military aid to Ukraine in the United States says Bloomberg news agency citing American officials who told the publication that Washington has no plan other than $60 billion in military aid, which is still “stuck in Congress.”

Another source stressed that European leaders must overcome delays and use profits from blocked Russian sovereign assets to help Ukraine. Furthermore, EU countries must urgently respond to Kiev’s request to supply more Patriot air defense systems from its own stockpiles.

The EU may have to accept more than 50 billion euros in promised aid to Ukraine if the United States stops supporting Kiev, French President Emmanuel Macron says. From press sources we learn that on 17 and 18 April EU leaders will discuss the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine at the Brussels summit.

The EU has created a normative precedent: “considering the postponement of elections in Ukraine and the extension of Zelensky’s powers as an internal matter in Kiev”. A representative of the European Commission reported the news to the media.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Warsaw, said that the EU should help Ukraine “as much as possible” but that the whole of Europe should “also start thinking more actively on how to help countries like Poland and Estonia, which are on the front line.” “From the first days of Russia’s war of aggression, Poland provided Ukraine with everything that was possible, and even more,” Tusk said. “Today Poland must build its own security,” he said.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski added that if: “The United States does not do everything it promised Ukraine and does not continue to supply it with air defense systems, its authority will be questioned.”

According to Turkish diplomatic sources at TASS, the probability of a resolution of the Ukrainian conflict is now almost zero, the source was commenting on the news according to which Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is promoting a draft trilateral peace agreement based on the agreements between the Federation Russian and Ukrainian in Istanbul in March 2022. “The existence of such a fact has not yet been confirmed. But if the Turkish side presented such an initiative, the probability of concluding such an agreement would be practically zero. The situation in Ukrainian conflict today is radically different from that of when agreements were reached in the Istanbul negotiations between Russia and Ukraine with the mediation of Turkey, which were then interrupted by the Ukrainian side”, noted the interlocutor.

According to other Turkish sources, Erdogan has finalized a new peace agreement: “Mutual obligation of the United States and Russia not to use nuclear weapons under any circumstances, as well as the renewal of the Treaty on the Limitation of Strategic Arms and, if this is impossible, unilaterally withdraw from it in the future; prohibition on interfering in the internal affairs of another country in any way that could lead to the destabilization of its government; freezing of the war along the existing front line; commitment to hold Ukrainian referendums in 2040 on the course of the country’s foreign policy, as well as internationally supervised referendums in all Ukrainian territories occupied at the time of Russia’s freeze on the war.”

“Guarantees of Ukraine’s non-bloc status until 2040; Exchange of prisoners according to the formula “all for all; Russia does not deny Ukraine’s membership of the European Union.” All three parties, i.e. Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine, would have become aware of the documents. It is unclear whether the United States mentioned in it participated in the drafting of the document or not.

Turkish sources also report that Russia produces 8,000 bombs of the FAB and KAB series with a caliber of 250 to 1,500 kg per month, a significant amount is being prepared for air strikes with glide bombs. Russia uses 500-600 glide bombs per day. There are already tens of thousands of them in warehouses. Once Russia increases production beyond daily consumption, it will increase bombing to over 1,000 bombs per day.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova confirmed that Moscow will not participate in the meeting on the “Zelensky formula”, organized in Switzerland. According to Ukrainian sources, starting from April 11, Russia used a new Kh-69 cruise missile to attack Ukraine’s largest power plant. The rocket has been detected for the first time in August 2022. “Russia is developing a new missile, the Kh-69, based on the Kh-59. These are new rockets with parts from 2023. Our strategy is to explore opportunities to counter them. The Patriot system will probably be effective against these new missiles,” noted Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force press secretary Ilya Yevlash.

Ukrainian authorities have announced the forced evacuation of 47 settlements in the Kharkiv region. ”We are talking about settlements near the border with Russia in the districts of Kharkiv, Bohoduchiv and Izyums, the message reads.” The decision does not apply to the city of Kharkiv.

In Ukraine, the possible mobilization of women continues to be discussed. Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya said that if this step is not taken, the country will be conquered by Russia.

Ukrainian President Zelensky at a press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said: “Putin wants to destroy us, destroy Ukraine and then conquer all of Russia’s neighbors. There is simply no alternative to our security “Therefore, there are no real alternatives to the invitation of Ukraine to NATO. An invitation to the Alliance is needed. All our people and soldiers deserve it,” the President said. Zelensky noted that the invitation of Ukraine to NATO “is realistic already this year”.

According to Ukrainian sources, the intensity of fighting in the Seversky direction is now greater than on the entire front combined. Russian troops achieved several successes between 11 and 12 April, as many as 23 brigades (8 Ukrainian, 15 Russian) took part in the Battle of Seversk.

“We are building a defense, strengthening every direction,” Zelensky told the press as he showed footage of the construction of defensive fortifications. It is reported that such defense will be carried out in the Chernigov, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

And now a look at the front line updated at 5.00 pm on April 12th.

At night, Geranium UAVs hit targets in the Kryvyi Rih, Starokostjantyniv, Odessa and Vinnytsia regions. Enemy thermoelectric power plants in the Kiev, Sumy and Kharkiv regions are targeted after massive attacks by the Russian armed forces: the facilities cannot be restored.

In the direction of Kherson, mutual shelling and actions of both sides in the floodplain of the Dnieper River. Once again, boats for operations on the islands are important for the Russian army. There is a report of a change in leadership in the 18th Combined Arms Army due to the career advancement of senior officers. The Ukrainians are bombing villages, one civilian has been killed and 4 injured.

Zaporozhzhie Front: In battles near Verbove, Russian troops gnaw away one position after another from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The battle continues in the center of Rabotinye. Ukrainian concentrations near Orechiv and Mala Tokmachka, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are building defense lines, are being hit daily by FAB and ODAB with UMPC.

In the southern direction of Donetsk, battles took place in Novomykhailivka, Pobjeda, Heorhiivka and on the southern outskirts of Krasnohorivka. There is no significant progress, but Russian troops have the initiative.

West of Avdiivka, Russian armed forces are advancing to Umans’ke, from Pervomais’kyi to Yasnobrodivka and Netailove, to Berdychi and Semenivka. Our troops conduct offensive operations on a broad front. Heavy fighting is underway.

The eastern part of Chasiv Jar is covered from the flanks by the Russian Armed Forces. From the north the Russian army heads from Bohdanivka to Kalinin, from the south it advances along the T-0504 highway. The control zone on the outskirts of Časiv Jar was slightly expanded.

South of Kreminna near Bilohorivka battles take place for heights above the city.

The Ukrainians are trying to expand the area of ​​use of its attack UAVs deeper into Russian territory. It was reported that the drones were destroyed in the Lipetsk region.

In the Belgorod region, small Ukrainian drones attacked a KamAZ truck in the village of Kukuevka, Valuysky Urban District, and the village of Krasnoye, Shebekinsky Urban District, was targeted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Kursk region, the governor reported that on the 11th morning as a result of an attack by Ukrainian UAVs, several personal cars of GOK Mikhailovsky employees in the parking lot were damaged.

In the Bryansk region, the village of Demyanki, Starodub municipal district, was bombed. Yesterday morning an aircraft-type UAV was destroyed in the Sevsky district.

As a result of Ukrainian attacks on civilians in the DPR, six civilians were injured. Thus, on the Yasinovataya-Horlivka highway, as a result of a fall from a UAV onto a shuttle bus, a teenage girl born in 2006, men born in 1970 and 1983 and women born in 1974 and 1979 were injured. In Staromikhailovka, a man born in 1946 was injured by a landfill.

Sumy: on the northern outskirts of the village of Yunakovka (5 km from the border) and on the southern outskirts of the village of Pavlovka (1.5 km from the border), Ukrainian positions were identified using D-30 howitzer to hit the positions of the armed forces Russian.

The Ukrainians allegedly used the AGS-17 to bomb the border territory of the Russian Federation. Aerial reconnaissance detected the presence of a Ukrainian crew on the northern outskirts of the town of Volfino (1 km from the border). Russian military personnel responded using the same AGS-17. 1 and the violation of Russian airspace was eliminated.

During the day, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out airstrikes against a temporary stronghold and a contingent of men (up to 20 people) of Ukraine on the north-eastern outskirts of the village of Novenkoye (1 km from the border) using NAR projectiles, and it Also hit was a warehouse of spare parts for UAVs and combat parts for FPV drones, located on the northern outskirts of the city of Sumy (29 km from the border) using a FAB with an upgraded UMPB module.

In the first half of the day, fire attacks continued with the use of D-30 howitzers against a pickup truck and Ukrainian personnel for a total of 3 people on the north-eastern outskirts of the village of Peski (10 km from the border), as well as against a railway train, which was located on the western outskirts of the village of Vorozhba (10.5 km from the border) using “Peony”.

Graziella Giangiulio

