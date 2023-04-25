On 12 April, the Council of the Russian Federation in a meeting unanimously approved the report of the parliamentary committee to investigate the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, the document has already been approved by the State Duma.

According to information from the social sphere, ‘Russia has vaccines and drugs against pathogens found in Ukrainian biological laboratories’. Speaking about this is the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, which is investigating the cholera and anthrax pathogens found in four biological laboratories in Ukraine. “We actually worked in four laboratories. In those laboratories we found about 240 pathogens of various types, we are studying them and continue to study them. Most of them concern anthrax, cholera. We are cooperating with the Ministry of Health and Rospotrebnadzor in this direction,’ reported Igor Kirillov, head of the RKhBZ troops (Troops for Defence against Radiation, Chemical and Biological Threats).

According to a report by the Russian parliamentary committee on US biological laboratories in Ukraine of the Russian Federation: ‘The US military biological programme has acquired a large-scale nature with a focus on offensive operations’. In the same report we learn that ‘Washington aims to develop a universally genetically modified biological weapon’. “The expansion of the US biological presence in other countries allows them to get uncontrollably close to the borders of their geopolitical adversaries”. The other highlights of that report state: “Pentagon bioprograms in the countries of the former Soviet Union are studying ways to spread dangerous infections by birds, bats; the Duma Commission and the Federation Council on Biological Laboratories have proposed developing a mechanism to locate pandemic risks, preventing lockdowns; the Parliamentary Committee on Biological Laboratories recommends elaborating on the issue of criminal liability for violations of the export of biomaterials from the Russian Federation; the US military biological programme is implemented under the pretext of counter-terrorism projects; the geopolitical situation due to US biological weapons is reminiscent of the beginning of the atomic age’.

The State Duma ratified a protocol deepening cooperation between the CSTO member states in the field of biological security.

The same report in the final part states: ‘The US was forced to reduce its biological activities in Ukraine only because of the Security Operation in Ukraine’.

Also according to this investigation, the US finances and operates more than 300 bio-laboratories in 30 countries worldwide.

Former White House correspondent of the Executive Intelligence Review William Jones calls for an investigation into the activities of US bio labs in Ukraine. He said the lack of verification mechanisms leaves open the possibility that the Pentagon is using the labs for “prohibited and nefarious purposes”.

“The US has one of the largest biolaboratory facilities in the world, comprising hundreds of laboratories in the US and other countries, where they conduct various operations and experiments. For the most part, it is not at all clear what they do,’ said William Jones.

Graziella Giangiulio